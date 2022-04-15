Technology News
loading

The Witcher Season 3 Cast Adds Shang-Chi Star Meng'er Zhang, Robbie Amell From Amazon's Upload

In addition to Hugh Skinner and Christelle Elwin.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 15 April 2022 13:56 IST
The Witcher Season 3 Cast Adds Shang-Chi Star Meng'er Zhang, Robbie Amell From Amazon's Upload

Photo Credit: Instagram

Zhang will play Milva and Amell will portray Gallatin in The Witcher season 3

Highlights
  • Zhang is known for her protrayal of Xialing in Shang-Chi
  • Hugh Skinner and Christelle Elwin have also joined the cast
  • Returning cast members include Joey Batey, MyAnna Buring

Shang-Chi star Meng'er Zhang and Upload actor Robbie Amell have boarded the cast of The Witcher season 3.

Henry Cavill will be back as Geralt of Rivia for the third season of the fantasy show along with Freya Allan and Anya Chalotra, who play Ciri and Yennefer of Vengerberg, respectively.

Set on a fictional, medieval-inspired landmass known as the Continent, The Witcher explores the legend of Geralt of Rivia and Princess Ciri, who are linked to each other by destiny.

In season three, Zhang will play Milva, a human adopted by the dryads of Brokilon Forest, Netflix said in a press release. Zhang is best known for her protrayal of Xialing in Shang-Chi.

Milva is a fierce and talented huntress. Exact archery skills coupled with a stone-cold aptitude for survival make her a formidable adversary in the unforgiving Continent — those that cross her do so at their peril, the character description reads.

The Witcher Season 2 Review: Better, but Henry Cavill's Netflix Series Has Still Some Ways to Go

Amell, of Upload fame, will portray Gallatin, who leads an army of guerrilla Scoia'tael fighting on behalf of Nilfgaard. A born fighter, Gallatin is unafraid to speak his truth. His loyalty to his people ultimately leads him on a collision course with elven sorceress Francesca Findabair (Mecia Simson) over power.

Additionally, actors Hugh Skinner (Fleabag) and Christelle Elwin (Bloods) have also joined the cast for The Witcher season 3.

Skinner will star as Prince Radovid, a royal playboy and younger brother to King Vizimir (Ed Birch), who finds himself suddenly a man on the inside of the Redanian Intelligence.

With his good looks and often drunken charm, Radovid surprises with how incisive he can be in matters of politics, but it's all games until someone gets hurt.

Elwin will essay the role of Mistle, a member of The Rats, a gang of misfit teenagers who steal from the rich and give to themselves — and sometimes the poor.

She is street hard, suspicious of everyone, and out for revenge, until a chance meeting that will change everything.

Returning cast members for the third season of The Witcher include Joey Batey, MyAnna Buring, Tom Canton, Jeremy Crawford, Eamon Farren, Mahesh Jadu, Terence Maynard, Lars Mikkelsen, Mimî M Khayisa, Royce Pierreson, Wilson Mbomio, and Anna Shaffer.

Lauren Schmidt Hissrich serves as the showrunner and executive producer on season three, which will be directed by Stephen Surjik, Gandja Monteiro, Loni Peristere, and Bola Ogun.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
The Witcher Season 3 Watch on Netflix

The Witcher Season 3

  • Genre Action, Adventure, Drama, Fantasy
  • Cast
    Henry Cavill, Freya Allan, Anya Chalotra, Eamon Farren, Joey Batey, MyAnna Buring, Royce Pierreson, Mimi Ndiweni, Mimî M. Khayisa, Wilson Mbomio, Anna Shaffer, Mahesh Jadu, Tom Canton, Mecia Simson, Kim Bodnia
  • Director Stephen Surjik, Gandja Monteiro, Loni Peristere, Bola Ogun
  • Producer Sean Daniel, Jason Brown, Tomasz Bagiński, Jarosław Sawko, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, Alik Sakharov, Steve Gaub
  • Production Sean Daniel Company, Stillking Films, Platige Image, One of Us, Cinesite
  • Certificate A
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: The Witcher, The Witcher season 3, The Witcher season 3 cast, Menger Zhang, Robbie Amell, Hugh Skinner, Christelle Elwin
Elon Musk Wants to Wipe Off Crypto Bots, Potential Scam Posts as He Proposes Twitter Takeover
Google Lens on Chrome Desktop Now Includes Copy Text, Translate, Image Source Features

Related Stories

The Witcher Season 3 Cast Adds Shang-Chi Star Meng'er Zhang, Robbie Amell From Amazon's Upload
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Honda City e:HEV Hybrid Electric Sedan Launched in India
  2. Realme Q5 Pro Specifications, Design Teased: Details
  3. Review: Netflix’s Mai Makes Sakshi Tanwar Play an Unconvincing Avenger
  4. OnePlus Ace Launch Date Set for April 21, Specifications Revealed
  5. OnePlus 10R 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G to Launch in India on April 28
  6. Smartphone Catches Fire Mid-Air on IndiGo Flight
  7. Apple Said to Be Working on at Least 9 New M2 Mac Models
  8. iQoo Z6 Pro 5G Set to Launch in India on April 27
  9. Samsung's Reputation Hit as Prices Slashed at Home for Galaxy S22
  10. Bajaj Chetak, Ather 450, More: Leading Electric Scooters to Buy in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Uber Suspends Services in Tanzania Over New Fare Rules
  2. Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition Dynasties of India Expansion Adds Bengalis, Dravidians, Gurjaras
  3. OnePlus 10R 5G Confirmed to Pack MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX SoC, OnePlus Ace Pops Up in Live Images
  4. Oppo K10 China Variant with Dimensity 8000 SoC Spotted on TENAA
  5. Robinhood CEO Calls Dogecoin ‘Future Currency of Internet’, Says Gas Fee Reduction Is a Must
  6. Apple, Dell, Lenovo More Companies Face Shipment Delay Due to China COVID-19 Curbs
  7. Realme Q5 Pro Launch Confirmed to Take Place on April 20; Design, Specifications Teased
  8. Battlegrounds Mobile India Fixes Multiple Issues With Latest Patch Update: All You Need to Know
  9. Google Lens on Chrome Desktop Now Includes Copy Text, Translate, Image Source Features
  10. The Witcher Season 3 Cast Adds Shang-Chi Star Meng'er Zhang, Robbie Amell From Amazon's Upload
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.