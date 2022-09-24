Technology News
The Witcher: Blood Origin Sets December 25 Release Date at Netflix Tudum 2022

The prequel series is set in an elven world, 1,200 years before the world of The Witcher, as we know it now.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Akhil Arora, Richa Sharma |  Updated: 24 September 2022 23:38 IST
The Witcher: Blood Origin Sets December 25 Release Date at Netflix Tudum 2022

Photo Credit: Netflix

Declan de Barra, who wrote a couple of The Witcher episodes, returns as creator

  • The Witcher: Blood Origin comprises a total of six episodes
  • Fans will get to see the creation of the first prototype witcher
  • Michelle Yeoh, Sophia Brown, Laurence O’Fuarain lead the cast

The Witcher: Blood Origin just got a release date. At its online-only event Tudum 2022, Netflix revealed that the much-anticipated The Witcher prequel series will drop on December 25. The news comes about a year since Netflix released a post-credits teaser for the show, after the final episode of The Witcher season 2. The studio also revealed a poster, featuring the armaments of lead warriors Haji and Fjall, played by Sophia Brown and Laurence O'Fuarain, respectively. Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once) also leads the cast as Scian, a sword-elf.

Set in an elven world, 1,200 years before the world of The Witcher, Blood Origin follows seven outcasts, who unite in a blood quest against an unstoppable power. The six-episode series explores important lore events, such as The Conjunction of the Spheres, which merged the realms of humans, monsters, and elves into one. While Geralt of Rivia and Vesemir are the most notorious and beloved monster hunters, The Witcher: Blood Origin offers a glimpse at the very first prototype witcher — they are genetic mutations, for those who aren't aware.

Tudum Netflix 2022 — All the Trailers and Biggest Announcements

That said, both events are set centuries apart from each other, raising the question as to how Netflix intends to cover them, without creating a mess. As per an interactive map from the studio, the first witcher was created by mages 967 years post the Conjunction event. This amounts to a 233-year difference between the two plotlines — a mammoth task — which makes the 10-year time jump in HBO's House of the Dragon look like a child's play.

Declan de Barra, who wrote two episodes in the Henry Cavill-led series, returns as creator in The Witcher: Blood Origin. He is joined by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, who executive produced the mainline The Witcher series. The prequel also stars Mirren Mack, Jacob Collins, Lenny Henry, Lizzie Annis, Huw Novelli, Amy Murray, Francesca Mills, Nathaniel Curtis Zach Wyatt, and Dylan Moran.

The Witcher: Blood Origin drops December 25, exclusively on Netflix.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
The Witcher: Blood Origin

The Witcher: Blood Origin

  • Release Date 25 December 2022
  • Genre Adventure, Drama, Fantasy
  • Cast
    Sophia Brown, Michelle Yeoh, Laurence O'Fuarain, Lenny Henry, Mirren Mack, Nathaniel Curtis, Dylan Moran, Jacob Collins-Levy, Lizzie Annis, Huw Novelli, Francesca Mills, Amy Murray, Zach Wyatt, Aidan O'Callaghan, Karlina Grace-Paseda, Kim Adis, Sorcha Groundsell, Hebe Beardsall, Tomisin Ajani, Zachary Hart, Jordan Whitby, Mark Rowley, Daniel Boyarsky
  • Producer
    Declan de Barra, Sean Daniel, Jason Brown, Tomasz Bagiński, Jarosław Sawko, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, Matt O'Toole
  • Production
    Hivemind, Platige Image
  • Certificate 18+
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
The Witcher: Blood Origin Sets December 25 Release Date at Netflix Tudum 2022
