Technology News
loading

Westworld Season 4 Trailer: Evan Rachel Wood Somehow Returns on HBO Sci-Fi Series

The latest Westworld trailer does not reveal much about the story — expectedly.

By Roktim Rajpal | Updated: 17 June 2022 16:29 IST
Westworld Season 4 Trailer: Evan Rachel Wood Somehow Returns on HBO Sci-Fi Series

Photo Credit: HBO

Westworld season 4 is out June 27 on Disney+ Hotstar

Highlights
  • Westworld season 4 trailer is haunting and unnerving
  • It features Wood as a writer called Christina
  • Westworld season 4 release date is June 27 in India

Westworld season 4 trailer is out. On Thursday, HBO unveiled a two-minute 33-second new trailer for the fourth instalment of the sci-fi dystopian series Westworld to give fans a glimpse of what is in store for them this time around. The Westworld season 4 trailer introduces us to a new character named Christina (Evan Rachel Wood) who talks about the “story of a girl”. Things soon take a dark turn, as the focus shifts to the need to “question your own reality” and the theme of revenge. The Westworld season 4 trailer ends with a series of unnerving graphic visuals, without revealing much about the story.

Besides Wood, the Westworld season 4 cast includes Thandiwe Newton, Jeffrey Wright, Tessa Thompson, James Marsden, Ed Harris, Luke Hemsworth, Ariana DeBos, and Aaron Paul. While some return to reprise their characters, we will get clarity on other characters only once the new season has begun, as Westworld guards plot details so closely that what we learn upon premiere often assumes a completely different meaning altogether by the time the season concludes.

Created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, Westworld is based on Jurassic Park author Michael Crichton's 1973 feature film of the same name. It debuted on HBO in 2014 with its first episode receiving record viewership. It went on to deliver the most-watched first season of any HBO series. The second instalment too found wide patronage. The third season however, didn't live up to expectations when it was released amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Can Westworld season 4 return to its glory days?

Nolan and Joy serve as executive producers alongside J.J. Abrams, Jerry Weintraub, and Bryan Burk. Westworld season 4 is production of HBO Entertainment, Kilter Films, Bad Robot Productions, and Warner Bros. Television

Westworld season 4 premieres June 26 on HBO and HBO Max wherever available, and June 27 in India on Disney+ Hotstar. New episodes drop on a weekly basis.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Westworld Season 4 Coming to Disney+ Hotstar

Westworld Season 4

  • Release Date 27 June 2022
  • Genre Drama, Sci-Fi
  • Cast
    Evan Rachel Wood, Thandiwe Newton, Jeffrey Wright, Luke Hemsworth, Simon Quarterman, Angela Sarafyan, Ed Harris, Tessa Thompson, Aaron Paul, Vincent Cassel, Ariana DeBose
  • Music Ramin Djawadi
  • Producer
    Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy, Denise Thé, J.J. Abrams, Athena Wickham, Richard J. Lewis, Ben Stephenson
  • Production
    Kilter Films, Bad Robot Productions, Warner Bros. Television
  • Certificate A
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Westworld season 4, Westworld season 4 trailer, Westworld season 4 release date, HBO, HBO Max, Hollywood, Evan Rachel Wood, Disney Plus Hotstar
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Gets Camera Improvements With June 2022 Android Security Patch: Report
Tecno Pova 3 India Launch Date Set for June 20: Price, Expected Specifications

Related Stories

Westworld Season 4 Trailer: Evan Rachel Wood Somehow Returns on HBO Sci-Fi Series
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. She Season 2 Review: Imtiaz Ali’s Name Now Means Nothing
  2. Motorola Edge 30 Fusion, Motorola Edge 30 Lite Pricing, Colours Tipped
  3. Nothing Phone 1 Images Tease Fancy Notification Lights on Back Panel
  4. Xiaomi Pad 5 Review: The Android Tablet Experience Done Right
  5. Mirzapur Season 3 Filming Begins Next Week, Pankaj Tripathi Has Revealed
  6. Flipkart End of Season Sale 2022 Ends Tonight: Here Are the Best Offers
  7. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  8. Government Orders Employees Not to Use Google Drive, VPNs: Details
  9. Poco X4 GT Set to Launch on June 23: All You Need to Know
  10. Samsung Galaxy F13 India Launch on June 22, Specifications Confirmed
#Latest Stories
  1. Umidigi Bison 2 Series With MediaTek Helio P90 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: All Details
  2. Physicists Successfully Develop Atom Laser That Can Stay On Forever
  3. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Is Second Game in Remake Trilogy, Coming to PS5 Next Winter
  4. iOS 16 Carries Built-In Unit Conversion in Messages, Notes, Calendar, More
  5. Microsoft Defender Online Security App Launched for Android, iOS, macOS, and Windows
  6. Realme Techlife Watch R100 Hinted to Launch in India on June 23: All the Details
  7. Nokia G400 5G Variants Reportedly Spotted Ahead of Global Launch
  8. Astronomers Spot Two Earth-Like Planets in a Nearby Multiplanet System
  9. TSMC’s 3nm SoCs to Debut in 2023, 2nm Chips Production to Begin 2025
  10. Elon Musk Sued by Tesla Shareholder Over Racism, Sexual Harassment Complaints
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.