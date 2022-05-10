Technology News
loading

Westworld Season 4 Trailer Out, Release Date Set for June 27 on Disney+ Hotstar

Season 4 of the dystopian series Westworld will be out in the US on HBO on June 26.

By Roktim Rajpal | Updated: 10 May 2022 21:12 IST
Westworld Season 4 Trailer Out, Release Date Set for June 27 on Disney+ Hotstar

Photo Credit: HBO

Thandiwe Newton and Aaron Paul in Westworld season 4 teaser trailer

Highlights
  • Westworld season 4 will premiere in the US on June 26 on HBO
  • Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy are the creators of Westworld
  • Teaser trailer does not reveal much about the Westworld season 4 story

Westworld season 4 trailer and release date are out. HBO has unveiled a two-minute 17-second teaser trailer which gives fans a brief look at what to expect from the dystopian thriller this time around, while confirming the Westworld season 4 release date as June 26. Those in India will naturally be able to watch the show on Disney+ Hotstar from June 27. The Westworld season 4 trailer is set to Lou Reed's song "Perfect Day". The soft notes are soothing to the ear, while the visuals are quite gut-wrenching. The video re-introduces us to the Westworld season 4 cast, which includes the likes of Evan Rachel Wood, Thandiwe Newton, Jeffrey Wright, Tessa Thompson, Ed Harris, Luke Hemsworth, and Aaron Paul. It, however as expected, doesn't reveal much about the plot

While I am sure that fans may have already come up with their own theories regarding the Westworld season 4 storyline and character arcs, the one thing Westworld has really taught us over the years is to expect the unexpected. In fact, given its theme, one is likely to get clarity on who's playing what role only once the show goes live. In fact, Westworld guards its secrets so closely that what you learn upon premiere often changes by the time the season wraps up.

HBO programming president Casey Bloys had previously hinted at the same in a prepared statement, back when Westworld season 4 was first announced: "From the western theme park to the technocratic metropolis of the near future, we've thoroughly enjoyed every twist and turn from the minds of master storytellers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy. We can't wait to see where their inspired vision takes us next.”

Based on Jurassic Park author Michael Crichton's 1973 feature film of the same name, Westworld debuted on HBO in 2014 with its first episode receiving record viewership. It went on to deliver the most-watched first season of any HBO series. The second season too became quite popular. The third instalment, however, proved to be a low-key affair when it was released amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Mixed reviews and comparisons with the previous seasons further diluted its impact. It remains to be seen whether Westworld season 4 proves to be a memorable outing for fans.

Westworld season 4 premieres June 26 on HBO and HBO Max wherever available, and June 27 in India on Disney+ Hotstar. New episodes drop on a weekly basis. The series is created by Nolan and Joy, who are credited as executive producers alongside J.J. Abrams, Jerry Weintraub, and Bryan Burk.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Westworld Season 4 Coming to Disney+ Hotstar

Westworld Season 4

  • Release Date 27 June 2022
  • Genre Drama, Sci-Fi
  • Cast
    Evan Rachel Wood, Thandiwe Newton, Jeffrey Wright, Luke Hemsworth, Simon Quarterman, Angela Sarafyan, Ed Harris, Tessa Thompson, Aaron Paul, Vincent Cassel
  • Music Ramin Djawadi
  • Producer Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy, Denise Thé, J.J. Abrams, Athena Wickham, Richard J. Lewis, Ben Stephenson
  • Production Kilter Films, Bad Robot Productions, Warner Bros. Television
  • Certificate A
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Westworld, Westworld season 4 trailer, Westworld season 4 teaser trailer, Westworld season 4 release date, Westworld season 4 cast, Aaron Paul, JJ Abrams, Evan Rachel Wood, Thandiwe Newton, Jeffrey Wright, Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy, Hollywood, HBO, HBO Max, Disney Plus Hotstar, Hotstar, HBO Max India
Asus Vivobook, Zenbook Laptop Lineups Refreshed With Updated Intel, AMD Processors

Related Stories

Westworld Season 4 Trailer Out, Release Date Set for June 27 on Disney+ Hotstar
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 30 Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch
  2. Zomato CEO's Move to Donate ESOP Proceeds a 'Ploy': Workers' Union
  3. Nokia N73 May Get Revamped With a Penta Rear Camera Setup
  4. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Review: Only for OnePlus Loyalists?
  5. OnePlus Nord 2T Price, Design, Specifications Tipped via Leaked Unboxing Video
  6. iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini on Sale With Up to Rs. 11,910 Discount in India: Details
  7. Jurassic World Dominion Tickets Quietly Go Live Across India
  8. iPhone 14 Max Price, Specifications Leaked: All Details Here
  9. Google Pixel 6a Specifications Leaked, Launch Tipped in Q2 2022
  10. Nothing Phone 1 to Be Available for Purchase in India via Flipkart
#Latest Stories
  1. Westworld Season 4 Trailer Out, Release Date Set for June 27 on Disney+ Hotstar
  2. AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT, 6750 XT, 6650 XT GPUs Announced: Faster Clocks and Memory, Higher TDPs
  3. Asus Vivobook, Zenbook Laptop Lineups Refreshed With Updated Intel, AMD Processors
  4. Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G Said to Launch in India Soon, Two Variants Expected: Report
  5. Ambrane Wise Eon Smartwatch With 1.69-Inch Display, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: Price, Details
  6. Nothing Launcher Now Available for Smartphones Running on Android 11, Higher Versions
  7. BSNL Rs. 87 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 1GB Daily Data, Unlimited Voice Calls for 14 Days Launched
  8. Google Pixel 6a Specifications Leaked, Launch Tipped in Q2 2022
  9. EU, US, UK Accuse Russia of Cyberattacks Amid Invasion of Ukraine; Blame It for Deployment of Whispergate
  10. Realme Pad 5G Tipped to Come in 2 Models With Snapdragon 870 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoCs
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.