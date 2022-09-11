Technology News
loading

Werewolf by Night Trailer: Marvel Halloween Special Sets October 7 Release Date

Werewolf by Night stars Gael García Bernal and Laura Donnelly in the lead.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Akhil Arora |  Updated: 11 September 2022 01:26 IST
Werewolf by Night Trailer: Marvel Halloween Special Sets October 7 Release Date

Photo Credit: Disney/Marvel Studios

Gael García Bernal plays the werewolf in Marvel's Werewolf by Night

Highlights
  • Werewolf by Night will be presented in full black-and-white
  • Music composer Michael Giacchino is set to direct the retro horror
  • There is no official word on the special’s runtime

Werewolf by Night just got announced with a trailer at Disney's D23 Expo. Marvel Studios unveiled the first trailer for the upcoming Disney+ Halloween special, starring Gael García Bernal and Laura Donnelly in the lead. Award-winning composer Michael Giacchino is set to direct the retro horror mystery, serving as a new entrant to Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Development on the special began in August 2021, with Giacchino joining the project in March, earlier this year. Werewolf by Night releases on October 7, exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

The trailer for Werewolf by Night follows an aesthetic reminiscent of Alfred Hitchcock films, featuring a noir-ish tone and strong violin notes. The Halloween special will be presented in full monochrome, with an age-old sound design that might often peak during dialogue sequences. A hunt for hunters is kicked off in the Werewolf by Night trailer as Verusa assigns the thrilling game to attendees of a social gathering. “Tonight, it is every hunter for themselves,” she announces. “But, one of you is a monster. Masquerading as one of our own.” She is of course referring to Jack Russell (Bernal), the feral hybrid who transforms into the titular monster as dusk comes in.

In classic Hitchcockian fashion, the Werewolf by Night trailer jump cuts between several action sequences, as the caged-up beast attacks the onlookers, mauling their faces and sucking up every ounce of blood. Interestingly, the werewolf isn't the only predator here, as the impersonation of Death gradually stalks him, making him pay for the sins he has committed. Prosthetics seem to be handmade as well, which adds to the retro aesthetic.

Unlike other MCU properties, this special seems to be heavy on the gore, with key takeaways being decapitations and loads of blood, albeit in black-and-white format. Another cool thing to notice is the digitally added cigarette burns at the top-right corner, which normally indicates that a film reel is being replaced. Marvel Studios also unveiled an official poster for the same, which you can check out at the bottom of this article.

Werewolf by Night premieres on October 7, exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar. Currently, there is no information on its runtime.

Here's the official poster for Marvel's Werewolf by Night:

werewolf by night poster werewolf by night poster

Werewolf by Night poster starring Gael García Bernal
Photo Credit: Disney+

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: werewolf by night, werewolf by night marvel, werewolf by night release date, werewolf by night halloween special, werewolf by night cast, gael garcia bernal, laura donnelly, michael giacchino, Marvel, mcu, disney plus hotstar, D23 Expo 2022
Secret Invasion Trailer: Nick Fury's War Pulls in Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman
Thunderbolts Cast: Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour Lead Lineup
Werewolf by Night Trailer: Marvel Halloween Special Sets October 7 Release Date
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Nothing Phone 1, Pixel 6a Discounts Revealed
  2. Disney+ Hotstar Announces Mahabharata, Showtime and More at D23 Expo 2022
  3. iPhone 13, iPhone 12 Price Slashed in India, iPhone SE (2022) Gets Expensive
  4. Amazon Kickstarter Deals: Best Offers on Smartphones, Smartwatches, More
  5. Motorola Edge 30 Fusion, Edge 30 Neo With Snapdragon SoCs Launched: Details
  6. Google Pixel 6a Review: Get It for the Cameras
  7. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale to Start From September 23: All Details
  8. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Colour Options Revealed Ahead of Launch
  9. Watch the Teaser for Kajol-Led The Good Wife, Coming to Disney+ Hotstar
  10. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra With 200-Megapixel Main Sensor Launched: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Thunderbolts Cast: Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour Lead Lineup
  2. Werewolf by Night Trailer: Marvel Halloween Special Sets October 7 Release Date
  3. Secret Invasion Trailer: Nick Fury's War Pulls in Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman
  4. The Mandalorian Season 3 Trailer: No Helmet, Mandalorian No More
  5. Andor Final Trailer: War Erupts as the Rebellion Sets Their Plan in Motion in Star Wars Series
  6. Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2, Tales of the Jedi Trailer and Release Dates Unveiled
  7. ED Raids Promoters of Kolkata-Based Mobile Gaming App, Seizes Over Rs. 7 Crore in Cash
  8. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Colour Options Revealed Ahead of Launch
  9. Twitter Puts a Limit on Edit Button, Only Five Edits Allowed Within 30 Minutes: Report
  10. Disney+ Hotstar Announces Mahabharata, Showtime, Koffee With Karan Season 8 at D23 Expo 2022
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.