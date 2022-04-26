Technology News
Venom 3, Ghostbusters 5 Announced by Sony Pictures

No cast or release date revealed.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 26 April 2022 11:21 IST
Venom 3, Ghostbusters 5 Announced by Sony Pictures

Photo Credit: Sony Pictures

Tom Hardy has been planning Venom 3 for a while

  • Venom 3 will follow Tom Hardy and the symbiote
  • Ghostbusters 5 might be set in New York City
  • Venom a much bigger earner than Ghostbusters

Venom 3 and Ghostbusters 5 are in the works. At its CinemaCon presentation in Las Vegas on Monday, Sony Pictures teased new Venom and Ghostbusters movies in a closing sizzle reel. While the former was all but expected given the commercial success of Venom: Let There Be Carnage and the fact that Venom star Tom Hardy has been planning Venom 3 since August last year, the latter is a little surprising since the soft reboot sequel Ghostbusters: Afterlife wasn't exactly a blockbuster hit. Sony Pictures hasn't set a release date for either film, and no directors or cast members were announced either.

While I would expect Hardy to return in the lead role for Venom 3, it's not as easy to say what will happen on Ghostbusters 5. The post-credits scene in Ghostbusters: Afterlife hinted at a return to home territory for the franchise, as Winston Zeddemore (Ernie Hudson) brought Ecto-1 back from Summerville to New York City. The post-credits scene in Venom: Let There Be Carnage was only used to set up Hardy's cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home, so it's unclear where Venom 3 will go from here.

ghostbusters 5 ghostbusters 5

The setting might be unclear, but Ghostbusters 5 will have ghosts for sure
Photo Credit: Sony Pictures

Of the two, Venom has been the bigger earner for Sony Pictures, with Venom: Let There Be Carnage grossing $502.1 million (about Rs. 3,839 crores) despite the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The first film, not impacted by the coronavirus, made $856.1 million (about Rs. 6,546 crores). Meanwhile, Ghostbusters: Afterlife delivered $204.6 million (about Rs. 1,564 crores) at the box office worldwide. That was less than the 2016 female-led reboot Ghostbusters — COVID-19 was a factor for Ghostbusters: Afterlife too — but the new one was also made for about half the budget.

Critical reception was much better, though in my review, I noted that Ghostbusters: Afterlife felt like a “less fun Stranger Things, by way of Star Wars: The Force Awakens” with director Jason Reitman landing a “safe and calculated soft reboot.” The Venom movies, on the other hand, continue to be review-proof. Despite both instalments getting knocked out of the park by critics, they are making money at the box office — and in turn, convincing Sony Pictures to make more of them.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
Venom: Let There Be Carnage
Watch Options
  • Apple TV (iTunes) Apple TV (iTunes)
  • Google Play Movies Google Play Movies
  • YouTube YouTube

Venom: Let There Be Carnage

  • Release Date 14 October 2021
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Horror, Sci-Fi
  • Cast
    Tom Hardy, Woody Harrelson, Michelle Williams, Reid Scott, Naomie Harris
  • Director Andy Serkis
  • Music Marco Beltrami
  • Producer Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Hutch Parker
  • Production Columbia Pictures, Marvel Entertainment, Tencent Pictures
Ghostbusters: Afterlife Watch on Google Play Movies
Read Review

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

  • Release Date 19 November 2021
  • Language English
  • Genre Comedy, Fantasy
  • Duration 2h 5min
  • Cast
    Mckenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard, Carrie Coon, Paul Rudd, Logan Kim, Celeste O'Connor, Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, Annie Potts, Oliver Cooper, Bokeem Woodbine, Marlon Kazadi, Sydney Mae Diaz, Tracy Letts, Josh Gad
  • Director Jason Reitman
  • Music Rob Simonsen
  • Producer Ivan Reitman
  • Production Sony Pictures Releasing
  • Certificate 13+
Further reading: Venom 3, Ghostbusters 5, Ghostbusters Afterlife 2, Venom Let There Be Carnage, Venom, Ghostbusters, Sony Pictures, CinemaCon, CinemaCon 2022, Hollywood
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Venom 3, Ghostbusters 5 Announced by Sony Pictures
