Uncharted — the new Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg movie, based on the PlayStation video game franchise of the same name — has leaked onto torrent sites and other networks that enable piracy, in differing versions of quality and file size (from 833MB to 1.96GB). While most copies are arguably genuine, given the attached screenshots and user comments attesting to their legitimacy, some are fraudulent and merely exist as a trap to load viruses and malware onto the computers of unsuspecting individuals. But even with those genuine cases, the illegal Uncharted movie copies are of remarkably poor quality and are filled with advertisements. Gadgets 360 does not condone illegal file-sharing. It is against the law and filmmakers deserve to be paid for the content they create.

The first legitimate leaked version of Uncharted movie showed up on torrent sites on Friday, February 11, a day after its release in Middle East, Russia, and Southeast Asia — and on the day of its release in the UK, Spain, and other parts of Europe. They all carry the label “CAM,” suggesting they were filmed with a video camera in cinemas. Uncharted is due to release Friday, February 18 in India, the US, and other parts of the world. According to publicly available comments and screenshots, the illegal Uncharted movie rips feature English audio and hardcoded Arabic subtitles. Additionally, there are frequent text ads for an online gambling and betting website in English, Arabic, and Spanish. The subtitles are present on the film print itself, while the advertisements have been inserted digitally.

Thankfully for Sony Pictures and the Uncharted movie cast and crew, the quality of the cam-recorded illegal Uncharted rips is downright terrible. Per publicly available screenshots, Gadgets 360 can tell that they exhibit severe issues with sharpness, detail, contrast, cropping, and/ or colour. Faces lack detail and some scenes are so blurred that it's hard to see anything properly. We won't be posting any screenshots to avoid spoiling any part of the film. Gadgets 360 has not been able to verify audio quality, though user comments suggest that it's echo-y, muffled, and hard to hear. The Uncharted full movie leaks only reinforce the fact that you should check out the movie when it's officially available in theatres where you live.

Directed by Ruben Fleischer (Zombieland) off a screenplay by Rafe Judkins (The Wheel of Time), Art Marcum, and Matt Holloway (Men in Black: International), the Uncharted movie stars Holland as young fortune hunter Nathan Drake, Wahlberg as seasoned fortune hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan who used to work with Nathan's long-lost brother Sam, Antonio Banderas as ruthless treasure hunter villain Santiago Moncada, Sophia Ali as fellow fortune hunter, Sully's associate and Nathan's love interest Chloe Frazer, and Tati Gabrielle as Moncada's mercenary Jo Braddock. Tiernan Jones and Rudy Pankow play young Nathan and Sam, in scenes inspired by Uncharted 4: A Thief's End. Pilou Asbæk (Game of Thrones) and YouTube personality ElrubiusOMG have undisclosed roles in the Uncharted movie.

Uncharted is out Friday, February 18 in cinemas in India, the US, and around the world. In India, the Uncharted movie will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

