Technology News
loading

Uncharted Movie Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks Ahead of Release in India, US

Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg lead PlayStation movie, out Friday in India.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 14 February 2022 17:42 IST
Uncharted Movie Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks Ahead of Release in India, US

Photo Credit: Clay Enos/Sony Pictures

Tom Holland as Nathan Drake in Uncharted movie

Highlights
  • Uncharted movie release date is February 18 in India, US
  • Multiple cam-recorded Uncharted versions leaked on torrents
  • All Uncharted movie torrents are terrible quality, contain ads

Uncharted — the new Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg movie, based on the PlayStation video game franchise of the same name — has leaked onto torrent sites and other networks that enable piracy, in differing versions of quality and file size (from 833MB to 1.96GB). While most copies are arguably genuine, given the attached screenshots and user comments attesting to their legitimacy, some are fraudulent and merely exist as a trap to load viruses and malware onto the computers of unsuspecting individuals. But even with those genuine cases, the illegal Uncharted movie copies are of remarkably poor quality and are filled with advertisements. Gadgets 360 does not condone illegal file-sharing. It is against the law and filmmakers deserve to be paid for the content they create.

The first legitimate leaked version of Uncharted movie showed up on torrent sites on Friday, February 11, a day after its release in Middle East, Russia, and Southeast Asia — and on the day of its release in the UK, Spain, and other parts of Europe. They all carry the label “CAM,” suggesting they were filmed with a video camera in cinemas. Uncharted is due to release Friday, February 18 in India, the US, and other parts of the world. According to publicly available comments and screenshots, the illegal Uncharted movie rips feature English audio and hardcoded Arabic subtitles. Additionally, there are frequent text ads for an online gambling and betting website in English, Arabic, and Spanish. The subtitles are present on the film print itself, while the advertisements have been inserted digitally.

Thankfully for Sony Pictures and the Uncharted movie cast and crew, the quality of the cam-recorded illegal Uncharted rips is downright terrible. Per publicly available screenshots, Gadgets 360 can tell that they exhibit severe issues with sharpness, detail, contrast, cropping, and/ or colour. Faces lack detail and some scenes are so blurred that it's hard to see anything properly. We won't be posting any screenshots to avoid spoiling any part of the film. Gadgets 360 has not been able to verify audio quality, though user comments suggest that it's echo-y, muffled, and hard to hear. The Uncharted full movie leaks only reinforce the fact that you should check out the movie when it's officially available in theatres where you live.

Directed by Ruben Fleischer (Zombieland) off a screenplay by Rafe Judkins (The Wheel of Time), Art Marcum, and Matt Holloway (Men in Black: International), the Uncharted movie stars Holland as young fortune hunter Nathan Drake, Wahlberg as seasoned fortune hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan who used to work with Nathan's long-lost brother Sam, Antonio Banderas as ruthless treasure hunter villain Santiago Moncada, Sophia Ali as fellow fortune hunter, Sully's associate and Nathan's love interest Chloe Frazer, and Tati Gabrielle as Moncada's mercenary Jo Braddock. Tiernan Jones and Rudy Pankow play young Nathan and Sam, in scenes inspired by Uncharted 4: A Thief's End. Pilou Asbæk (Game of Thrones) and YouTube personality ElrubiusOMG have undisclosed roles in the Uncharted movie.

Uncharted is out Friday, February 18 in cinemas in India, the US, and around the world. In India, the Uncharted movie will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Advertisement
Uncharted Book Your Tickets

Uncharted

  • Release Date 18 February 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure
  • Duration 1h 56min
  • Cast
    Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Antonio Banderas, Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle, Rudy Pankow, Pilou Asbæk
  • Director Ruben Fleischer
  • Music Ramin Djawadi
  • Producer Charles Roven, Avi Arad, Alex Gartner, Ari Arad
  • Production Columbia Pictures, Atlas Entertainment, Arad Productions, PlayStation Productions
  • Certificate 13+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Uncharted, Uncharted full movie download, Torrents, Piracy, Sony Pictures, PlayStation Productions, Columbia Pictures, Hollywood
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Amazon, MSME Will Work Together to Enhance Production in India: Narayan Rane

Related Stories

Uncharted Movie Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks Ahead of Release in India, US
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Price, Colours Tipped Ahead of February 17 Launch
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 2, TV Y1S Series to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live
  3. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Price in India, New Colour Options Tipped
  4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launching in India Tomorrow: All You Need to Know
  5. When Can I Watch Spider-Man: No Way Home Online in India?
  6. OnePlus 10 Pro Tipped to Launch in March in India
  7. Garena Free Fire, 53 More Chinese Apps Banned by India: Full List Here
  8. Realme GT 2, Realme GT 2 Pro Global Launch Tipped for March
  9. Realme 9 Pro+ Review: Excellent Value for Money
  10. Google Announces Multi-Year Plans to Limit Ad Tracking for Android Users
#Latest Stories
  1. Uber Passengers Can Now See How Drivers Have Rated Them
  2. Vivo V23e India Launch Date Confirmed for February 21: Expected Price, Specifications
  3. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Gets Run Over by a Car, Survives Harsh Durability Test
  4. Oppo Find X5 Series Launch Date Set for February 24, Confirmed to Feature MariSilicon X Imaging NPU
  5. WhatsApp for iOS Update Allows Users to Play Voice Messages While in Different Chat
  6. Bitcoin, Ether Prices See Little Price Movement While Major Altcoins Register Mixed Day of Trade
  7. Netflix, Zoya & Farhan Akhtar Ink New Deal. Eternally Confused and Eager for Love to Be First Series
  8. Nvidia, Jaguar Land Rover Ally in Vehicle Software Arms Race
  9. Colorado May Allow Tax Payments in Cryptocurrency Starting This Summer, Says Governor
  10. Tesla Sued Over Alleged Suspension Failure in Fatal US Crash
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.