The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Trailer: Hargreeves Siblings Land in an Alternate Timeline

Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy is out June 22 on Netflix.

By Roktim Rajpal | Updated: 20 May 2022 12:19 IST
Photo Credit: Netflix

A still from The Umbrella Academy season 3 trailer

  • Season 3 trailer explores the dynamics between the Hargreeves
  • The Umbrella Academy season 3 trailer is intense and unhinged
  • The Umbrella Academy season 3 is out June 22 on Netflix

The Umbrella Academy season 3 trailer is out. On Thursday, Netflix unveiled a nearly two-and-a-half-minute-long trailer for the third season of the superhero series to pique the curiosity of fans. In The Umbrella Academy season 3 trailer, we see the Hargreeves siblings in an alternate timeline where their adoptive father never founded The Umbrella Academy, which is an important part of their identities. This reality, instead, is home to an organisation named The Sparrow Academy where they are simply unwelcome. This sets the stage for a brutal confrontation between the two groups. The Umbrella Academy season 3 trailer, not surprisingly, features plenty of action sequences and a few scenes depicting the dynamics between the siblings.

As expected, The Umbrella Academy season 3 trailer does not reveal much about how the siblings find themselves in an alternate timeline. It, in fact, raises more questions than it answers. We can, either way, expect The Umbrella Academy season 3 to feature quite a few twists and Easter eggs.

The Umbrella Academy showrunner Steve Blackman told Digital Spy: "Not only are these people saying they're the Sparrow Academy, but (Reginald) Hargreeves is still alive — and he shouldn't be, either. We love putting Easter eggs in for our fans, and there are more Easter eggs than ever this year."

While the likes of Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Elliot Page, and Justin H. Min reprise their roles from the previous instalments, Justin Cornwell, Britney Oldford, and Jake Epstein are the new additions to The Umbrella Academy season 3 cast. The series premiered in 2019, receiving favourable reviews from critics, though we took a much dimmer view of it. The Umbrella Academy season 2, released in 2020, was received slightly better.

Here's the official synopsis for The Umbrella Academy season 3 from Netflix:

After putting a stop to 1963's doomsday, the Umbrella Academy return home to the present, convinced they prevented the initial apocalypse and fixed this godforsaken timeline once and for all. But after a brief moment of celebration, they realize things aren't exactly (okay, not at all) how they left them. Enter the Sparrow Academy. Smart, stylish, and about as warm as a sea of icebergs, the Sparrows immediately clash with the Umbrellas in a violent face-off that turns out to be the least of everyone's concerns.

Navigating challenges, losses, and surprises of their own – and dealing with an unidentified destructive entity wreaking havoc in the Universe (something they may have caused) — now all they need to do is convince Dad's new and possibly better family to help them put right what their arrival made wrong. Will they find a way back to their pre-apocalyptic lives? Or is this new world about to reveal more than just a hiccup in the timeline?

All 10 episodes of The Umbrella Academy season 3 are slated to release June 22 on Netflix. Gerard Way, Gabriel Bá, Mike Richardson, Keith Goldberg, Jeff F. King, Blackman, and Jermey Webb serve as executive producers for this season.

Gaana CEO and Spotify's India chief join us on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to discuss India's unique music streaming landscape. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
  • Release Date 22 June 2022
  • Genre Action, Drama, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Superhero
  • Cast
    Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Ritu Arya, Adam Godley, Colm Feore
  • Music Jeff Russo, Perrine Virgile
  • Producer Kevin Lafferty, Sneha Koorse, Jamie Neese, Jason Neese, Ted Miller
  • Production Borderline Entertainment, Dark Horse Entertainment, Universal Content Productions
  • Certificate 16+
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: The Umbrella Academy season 3, The Umbrella Academy season 3 trailer, The Umbrella Academy season 3 release date, Netflix, The Umbrella Academy season 3 cast, Hollywood
US Launches $3.5 Billion Programme to Capture and Store CO2 From Air in an Effort to Minimise Climate Change
Amazon, Meta, Google owner Alphabet to Face Strong Opposition From Schroders Over Workers, Digital Rights

