The Umbrella Academy season 3 trailer is out. On Thursday, Netflix unveiled a nearly two-and-a-half-minute-long trailer for the third season of the superhero series to pique the curiosity of fans. In The Umbrella Academy season 3 trailer, we see the Hargreeves siblings in an alternate timeline where their adoptive father never founded The Umbrella Academy, which is an important part of their identities. This reality, instead, is home to an organisation named The Sparrow Academy where they are simply unwelcome. This sets the stage for a brutal confrontation between the two groups. The Umbrella Academy season 3 trailer, not surprisingly, features plenty of action sequences and a few scenes depicting the dynamics between the siblings.

As expected, The Umbrella Academy season 3 trailer does not reveal much about how the siblings find themselves in an alternate timeline. It, in fact, raises more questions than it answers. We can, either way, expect The Umbrella Academy season 3 to feature quite a few twists and Easter eggs.

The Umbrella Academy showrunner Steve Blackman told Digital Spy: "Not only are these people saying they're the Sparrow Academy, but (Reginald) Hargreeves is still alive — and he shouldn't be, either. We love putting Easter eggs in for our fans, and there are more Easter eggs than ever this year."

While the likes of Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Elliot Page, and Justin H. Min reprise their roles from the previous instalments, Justin Cornwell, Britney Oldford, and Jake Epstein are the new additions to The Umbrella Academy season 3 cast. The series premiered in 2019, receiving favourable reviews from critics, though we took a much dimmer view of it. The Umbrella Academy season 2, released in 2020, was received slightly better.

Here's the official synopsis for The Umbrella Academy season 3 from Netflix:

All 10 episodes of The Umbrella Academy season 3 are slated to release June 22 on Netflix. Gerard Way, Gabriel Bá, Mike Richardson, Keith Goldberg, Jeff F. King, Blackman, and Jermey Webb serve as executive producers for this season.