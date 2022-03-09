Technology News
Ukraine Crisis: Universal Music Group Says It Is Suspending Operations, Shutting Offices in Russia

"We urge an end to the violence in Ukraine as soon as possible," Universal Music said in a statement.

By Reuters | Updated: 9 March 2022 11:22 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Several companies have stopped their operations in Russia in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine

  • The move by came in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine
  • Spotify said last week it had closed its office in Russia
  • Universal Music Group says they adhering to international sanctions

Universal Music Group said Tuesday it was suspending all operations in Russia and closing its offices, as it joins a growing number of companies protesting the violence in Ukraine.

The world's largest music company's decision followed the announcement last week by Spotify that it would close its offices in Russia in response to what it described as Moscow's unprovoked attack on Ukraine.

"We urge an end to the violence in Ukraine as soon as possible," Universal Music said in a statement. "We are adhering to international sanctions and, along with our employees and artists, have been working with groups from a range of countries (including the US, UK, Poland, Slovakia, Germany, Czech Republic and Hungary) to support humanitarian relief efforts to bring urgent aid to refugees in the region.”

The music industry once considered Russia a promising emerging market, with streaming services such as Apple Music and Spotify attracting millions of subscribers in a place once dominated by piracy. Russia ranked among the top 20 global markets, with recorded music sales reaching $199 million (roughly Rs. 1528.455 crore) in 2020, with a growth rate of 30 percent, according to the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry.

Gaana CEO and Spotify's India chief join us on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to discuss India's unique music streaming landscape. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Vivo Y01 With MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Specifications
Netflix CFO Spencer Neumann Has No Plans for Advertising but 'Never Say Never'

