Top Gun: Maverick New Trailer Out, Tom Cruise Movie Releases May 27

Trailer unveiled in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

By ANI | Updated: 30 March 2022 13:16 IST
Top Gun: Maverick New Trailer Out, Tom Cruise Movie Releases May 27

Photo Credit: Paramount Pictures

Tom Cruise will reprise the role of Captain Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in Top Gun: Maverick

  • Top Gun: Maverick arrives in theatres on May 27
  • The movie will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu in India
  • Top Gun: Maverick is a sequel to the 1986 hit movie Top Gun

A new trailer for Tom Cruise's much-anticipated movie Top Gun: Maverick has been unveiled — in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu — and it shows the actor reviving his iconic role of Captain Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, now a high-flying test pilot and instructor.

The film is a sequel to the 1986 hit movie Top Gun and seemingly has all the elements — thrill, drama and action — to keep the moviegoers glued to the screens.

Top Gun: Maverick trailer

The sequel is set decades after the 1986 movie and features actor Miles Teller as the son of Anthony Edwards' pilot Goose, who was killed during a training exercise in the first movie.

The new trailer introduces viewers to the latest crop of the Navy's top pilots, with one of them even asking, "Everyone here is the best there is. Who the hell they're gonna get to teach us?"

Top Gun: Maverick Hindi trailer

In comes, Cruise's Maverick riding his high-powered Kawasaki Ninja H2R motorcycle. He is back to train and lead the new pilots at the request of Val Kilmer's Admiral "Iceman" Kazansky.

After some clashes among them, Maverick and his crew set out on a mission, which according to Glen Powell's Hangman, is "combat on a level no living pilot's ever seen."

Top Gun: Maverick Tamil trailer

The trailer is loaded with scenes of thrill, drama, suspense and action. It shows plenty of shots of Cruise's Maverick jetting across barren landscapes and over mountain ridges. It also features some pretty spectacular shots.

Top Gun: Maverick also stars Jennifer Connelly, Lewis Pullman, Charles Parnell, Jay Ellis, Jon Hamm, Ed Harris, Bashir Salahuddin, Danny Ramirez and Monica Barbaro.

Top Gun: Maverick Telugu trailer

Joseph Kosinski has directed the film, from a script by Peter Craig, Justin Marks, and Eric Warren Singer.

Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced the first movie with the late Don Simpson, also produced the upcoming film with Cruise and Skydance CEO David Ellison.

Top Gun: Maverick arrives in theatres on May 27. In India, it will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Top Gun: Maverick new poster

top gun poster paramount pictures topgun tomcruise

The official poster for Top Gun: Maverick revealed on Wednesday
Photo Credit: Paramount Pictures

Top Gun: Maverick

Top Gun: Maverick

  • Release Date 27 May 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Drama
  • Cast
    Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, Jon Hamm, Val Kilmer, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris
  • Director Joseph Kosinski
  • Music Harold Faltermeyer, Hans Zimmer
  • Producer Jerry Bruckheimer, Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie, David Ellison
  • Production Skydance Media, Don Simpson/Jerry Bruckheimer Films, Tencent Pictures, New Republic Pictures, TC Productions
