Technology News
loading

Top Gun: Maverick Collects Nearly $250 Million at Global Box Office in Three Days

Top Gun: Maverick is Tom Cruise’s best opener in the US and Canada.

By Roktim Rajpal | Updated: 30 May 2022 15:24 IST
Top Gun: Maverick Collects Nearly $250 Million at Global Box Office in Three Days

Photo Credit: Paramount Pictures

Tom Cruise in a still from Top Gun: Maverick

Highlights
  • Top Gun 2 has grossed nearly Rs. 15 crore in India
  • It has collected record numbers for a Cruise film in most markets
  • Top Gun 2 is playing in cinemas globally

Top Gun: Maverick has grossed an impressive $248 million (Rs. 1,922 crore) at the global box office in three days since its debut on May 27 to emerge as a landmark release for leading man Tom Cruise. Half of this, which translates to $124 million, comes from the US and Canada markets where it has outperformed the 2005 release War of the Worlds ($64 million) and action-packed spy film Mission: Impossible– Fallout ($61 million) to become the best opener of his career. This figure, of course, includes paid previews. The remaining collection, on the other hand, comes from 62 locations outside the US and Canada.

The Paramount Pictures-distributed Top Gun: Maverick has proved to be the top choice of movie goers in the UK where it raked in $19.4 million from 735 locations. The action movie put up record numbers for a Cruise movie in markets such as France ($11.7 million), Australia (10.7 million), Brazil ($5.3 million), Netherlands ($2.4 million), Sweden ($2.2 million), the Middle East ($6.3 million), Belgium ($1.7 million), New Zealand ($1.4 million), Poland ($1.2 million), Argentina ($1.2 million), Finland ($1.1 million), and Portugal ($770,000).

Chris Aronson, Paramount's President of domestic distribution, said in a prepared statement: “I'm happy for everyone (associated with Top Gun: Maverick). I'm happy for the company, for Tom, for the filmmakers.”

That said, Top Gun: Maverick has not done as well as expected in India where it grossed nearly Rs. 15 crore in its first three days. Trade analysts feel that its performance may have been affected by the overwhelming response to the horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which remains strong in its second week.

Top Gun: Maverick is likely to put up impressive numbers over the weekdays given the brand's popularity. It, however, might slow down once the science-fiction adventure movie Jurassic World Dominion releases June 10 in theatres.

The Top Gun sequel is directed by Joseph Kosinski, who previously directed films such as the science-fiction actioner Tron: Legacy and the action-adventure Oblivion, off a screenplay by Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, and Christopher McQuarrie. Beside Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick cast includes Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Glen Powell, and Lewis Pullman. The film is playing in theatres globally.

Gaana CEO and Spotify's India chief join us on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to discuss India's unique music streaming landscape. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Top Gun: Maverick Book Your Tickets
Read Review

Top Gun: Maverick

  • Release Date 27 May 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Drama
  • Cast
    Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, Jon Hamm, Val Kilmer, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris
  • Director Joseph Kosinski
  • Music Harold Faltermeyer, Hans Zimmer
  • Producer Jerry Bruckheimer, Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie, David Ellison
  • Production Skydance Media, Don Simpson/Jerry Bruckheimer Films, Tencent Pictures, New Republic Pictures, TC Productions
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Top Gun Maverick, Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick release date, Hollywood, Paramount
Elon Musk to ‘Soon’ Open DOGE Payment Option for SpaceX Merchandise
OnePlus Ace Racing Edition Likely to Launch in India as OnePlus 10R Lite: All Details

Related Stories

Top Gun: Maverick Collects Nearly $250 Million at Global Box Office in Three Days
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel Brings 3 New Broadband Plans With Access to OTT Platforms, TV Channels
  2. Indian Government Withdraws Advisory Against Sharing Photocopy of Aadhaar
  3. Vivo Y33e 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  4. Jio Game Controller With Up to 8-Hour Battery Life Launched in India: Details
  5. OnePlus Ace Racing Edition May Debut in India as OnePlus 10R Lite
  6. Bajaj Chetak, Ather 450, More: Leading Electric Scooters to Buy in India
  7. Laal Singh Chaddha Trailer Out: Aamir Khan’s Back
  8. Stranger Things 4 Review: Too Big for Its Own Good
  9. Realme GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition Launched: All Details
  10. Amazfit T-Rex 2 Launched With Up to 45 Days Battery Life: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Vitalik Buterin Shares His Take on Algorithmic Stablecoins and Their Future
  2. Redmi K50 Ultra With 2K Display, 100W Charging Said to Be In Development, Expected to Launch in H2 2022
  3. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Teaser Trailer Out, Game to Release in 2023
  4. iPhone 14 Pro Models to Have A16 Bionic Chip Based on Existing 5nm Process Tech: Ming-Chi Kuo
  5. India Finalising Consultation Paper on Cryptocurrencies, Says DEA Secretary Ajay Seth
  6. Xiaomi 12X Starts Receiving Android 12 Update With April 2022 Security Patch Globally
  7. iQoo Neo 6 Price, Offers Allegedly Leaked Ahead of India Launch: All Details
  8. Moto G42 with Snapdragon 680 SoC, Android 12 Spotted on Geekbench, Could Launch Soon
  9. AI Can Make Traffic Signals Less Chaotic, Roads More Organised for Motorists in Future, Say MIT Researchers
  10. Amazon Prime Video India Signs Multi-Film Licensing Deal With Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.