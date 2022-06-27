Top Gun: Maverick has crossed the $1 billion (about Rs. 7,827 crore) milestone at the global box office, 31 days after debuted in cinemas on May 27, to emerge as the highest-grossing movie of the year and Tom Cruise's career. The Top Gun sequel has also become only the second movie, after the Tom Holland-led Spider-Man: No Way Home, to cross this milestone since the start of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, the Colin Trevorrow-directed sci-fi dino movie Jurassic World Dominion — headlined by Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard — has grossed $747 million (about Rs. 5,847 crore) worldwide so far despite negative reviews.

For Top Gun: Maverick, of the $1 billion collected so far, nearly $521 million (about Rs. 4,078 crore) comes from the US and Canada markets, while the remaining $485 million (about Rs. 3,796 crore) comes from markets elsewhere. This figure does not include China and Russia where Top Gun: Maverick will not be released. For Top Gun: Maverick, the key markets, outside the US and Canada region, are the UK ($78.7 million), Japan ($51.1 million), Australia ($45.5 million), France ($38.8 million), and Germany ($23.4 million).

For Jurassic World Dominion, of the $747 million grossed so far, $302 million (about Rs. 2,363 crore) comes from the US and Canada markets. The remaining $433 million (about Rs. 3,283 crore) comes from territories elsewhere. The third instalment of the Jurassic World franchise raked in $114.3 million (about Rs. 894 crore) in China, a market that has been an unhappy hunting ground for Hollywood movies in recent times.

Jurassic World Dominion has put up equally good numbers in Mexico ($39.7 million, about Rs. 310 crore), UK ($33.4 million, about Rs. 261 crore), Australia ($18.5 million, about Rs.144 crore), and France ($19 million, about Rs. 144 crore). It grossed about Rs. 101 crore (about $12.9 million) at the Indian box office during its lifetime.

Both Top Gun: Maverick and Jurassic World Dominion face no competition till the animated action comedy Minions: The Rise of Gru — whose predecessor grossed over a billion dollars, mind you — debuts in theatres on Thursday, June 30 in India and Friday, July 1 in the US.

Top Gun: Maverick and Jurassic World Dominion are playing in cinemas across the globe.