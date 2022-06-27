Technology News
Top Gun: Maverick Box Office Flies Past $1 Billion Milestone Worldwide

Jurassic World Dominion, meanwhile, has grossed $747 million (about Rs. 5,847 crore) worldwide so far.

By Roktim Rajpal | Updated: 27 June 2022 12:20 IST
Photo Credit: Universal Pictures

Highlights
  • Top Gun 2 is the second film after No Way Home to achieve this
  • Top Gun: Maverick has collected $521 million in US and Canada
  • Jurassic World Dominion released June 10 in cinemas worldwide

Top Gun: Maverick has crossed the $1 billion (about Rs. 7,827 crore) milestone at the global box office, 31 days after debuted in cinemas on May 27, to emerge as the highest-grossing movie of the year and Tom Cruise's career. The Top Gun sequel has also become only the second movie, after the Tom Holland-led Spider-Man: No Way Home, to cross this milestone since the start of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, the Colin Trevorrow-directed sci-fi dino movie Jurassic World Dominion — headlined by Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard — has grossed $747 million (about Rs. 5,847 crore) worldwide so far despite negative reviews.

For Top Gun: Maverick, of the $1 billion collected so far, nearly $521 million (about Rs. 4,078 crore) comes from the US and Canada markets, while the remaining $485 million (about Rs. 3,796 crore) comes from markets elsewhere. This figure does not include China and Russia where Top Gun: Maverick will not be released. For Top Gun: Maverick, the key markets, outside the US and Canada region, are the UK ($78.7 million), Japan ($51.1 million), Australia ($45.5 million), France ($38.8 million), and Germany ($23.4 million).

Top Gun Maverick Review: Tom Cruise Movie Soars Over Original, With Caveats

For Jurassic World Dominion, of the $747 million grossed so far, $302 million (about Rs. 2,363 crore) comes from the US and Canada markets. The remaining $433 million (about Rs. 3,283 crore) comes from territories elsewhere. The third instalment of the Jurassic World franchise raked in $114.3 million (about Rs. 894 crore) in China, a market that has been an unhappy hunting ground for Hollywood movies in recent times.

Jurassic World Dominion Review: What in the Actual Dino Is Going On?

Jurassic World Dominion has put up equally good numbers in Mexico ($39.7 million, about Rs. 310 crore), UK ($33.4 million, about Rs. 261 crore), Australia ($18.5 million, about Rs.144 crore), and France ($19 million, about Rs. 144 crore). It grossed about Rs. 101 crore (about $12.9 million) at the Indian box office during its lifetime.

Both Top Gun: Maverick and Jurassic World Dominion face no competition till the animated action comedy Minions: The Rise of Gru — whose predecessor grossed over a billion dollars, mind you — debuts in theatres on Thursday, June 30 in India and Friday, July 1 in the US.

Top Gun: Maverick and Jurassic World Dominion are playing in cinemas across the globe.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Top Gun: Maverick Book Your Tickets
Read Review

Top Gun: Maverick

  • Release Date 27 May 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Drama
  • Cast
    Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, Jon Hamm, Val Kilmer, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris
  • Director
    Joseph Kosinski
  • Music Harold Faltermeyer, Hans Zimmer
  • Producer
    Jerry Bruckheimer, Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie, David Ellison
  • Production
    Skydance Media, Don Simpson/Jerry Bruckheimer Films, Tencent Pictures, New Republic Pictures, TC Productions
Jurassic World Dominion Book Your Tickets
Read Review

Jurassic World Dominion

  • Release Date 10 June 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi, Thriller
  • Cast
    Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Mamoudou Athie, Scott Haze, Dichen Lachman, Daniella Pineda, Campbell Scott, Isabella Sermon, Justice Smith, Omar Sy, DeWanda Wise, BD Wong, Elva Trill, Dimitri Vegas, Like Mike, Dimitri Thivaios
  • Director
    Colin Trevorrow
  • Music Michael Giacchino
  • Producer
    Frank Marshall, Patrick Crowley
  • Production
    Amblin Entertainment, Latina Pictures, Perfect World Pictures
  • Certificate 13+
Top Gun Maverick, Top Gun Maverick box office, Jurassic World Dominion, Jurassic World Dominion box office, Hollywood, Tom Cruise, Paramount Pictures, Universal Pictures
