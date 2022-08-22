Top Gun: Maverick has become the 12th highest-grossing movie of all time, after a $14.55 million (about Rs. 120 crore) weekend at the worldwide box office saw its global total rise to $1.403 billion (about Rs. 11,200 crore).

It currently sits between Frozen II ($1.45 billion, about Rs. 11,600 crore), and Avengers: Age of Ultron ($1.402 billion, about Rs. 11,200 crore).

Of its $1.403 billion (about Rs. 11,200 crore) total, Top Gun: Maverick has collected over $683.3 million (about Rs. 5,500 crore) in the US and Canada, with the remaining $720 million (about Rs. 5,750 crore) coming from the rest of the world.

And that's without playing in China or Russia, which are two major movie markets.

Outside of the US and Canada, top-earning territories for Top Gun: Maverick include the United Kingdom ($95 million, about Rs. 750 crore), Japan ($82 million, about Rs. 650 crore), Korea ($62 million, about Rs. 500 crore), Australia ($60 million, about Rs. 500 crore), and France ($52.8 million, about Rs. 420 crore).

Maverick is the sequel to 1986 super-hit film Top Gun, which starred Tom Cruise, Kelly McGillis, and Val Kilmer, and was among one of the blockbuster hits of that year.

Top Gun: Maverick has also surpassed Titanic as Paramount studio's most popular movie in the US, though its $2.2 billion (about Rs.17,600 crore) worldwide gross is far cry for the Cruise-starrer.

Yet, thanks to stellar word-of-mouth and repeat customers, Maverick continues to defy the odds. And there's a chance the movie will continue to fly higher on box office charts.

Top Gun: Maverick is likely to continue selling tickets because the film does not have a ton of competition on the horizon internationally.

It'll be fairly desolate at the US box office until November, when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opens in theatres.