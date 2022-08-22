Technology News
loading

Top Gun: Maverick Box Office Rises to $1.403 Billion, Now 12th Biggest Movie of All Time

Tom Cruise movie passed Avengers: Age of Ultron this past weekend.

By Gadgets 360 Staff With Inputs From ANI | Updated: 22 August 2022 18:18 IST
Top Gun: Maverick Box Office Rises to $1.403 Billion, Now 12th Biggest Movie of All Time

Photo Credit: Scott Garfield/ Paramount Pictures

Top Gun: Maverick is likely to continue selling tickets because the film does not have ton of competition

Highlights
  • Maverick is the sequel to 1986 super-hit film Top Gun
  • Top Gun: Maverick has also surpassed Titanic 
  • lack Panther: Wakanda Forever opens in theatres in November

Top Gun: Maverick has become the 12th highest-grossing movie of all time, after a $14.55 million (about Rs. 120 crore) weekend at the worldwide box office saw its global total rise to $1.403 billion (about Rs. 11,200 crore).

It currently sits between Frozen II ($1.45 billion, about Rs. 11,600 crore), and Avengers: Age of Ultron ($1.402 billion, about Rs. 11,200 crore).

Of its $1.403 billion (about Rs. 11,200 crore) total, Top Gun: Maverick has collected over $683.3 million (about Rs. 5,500 crore) in the US and Canada, with the remaining $720 million (about Rs. 5,750 crore) coming from the rest of the world.

And that's without playing in China or Russia, which are two major movie markets.

Outside of the US and Canada, top-earning territories for Top Gun: Maverick include the United Kingdom ($95 million, about Rs. 750 crore), Japan ($82 million, about Rs. 650 crore), Korea ($62 million, about Rs. 500 crore), Australia ($60 million, about Rs. 500 crore), and France ($52.8 million, about Rs. 420 crore).

Maverick is the sequel to 1986 super-hit film Top Gun, which starred Tom Cruise, Kelly McGillis, and Val Kilmer, and was among one of the blockbuster hits of that year.

Top Gun: Maverick has also surpassed Titanic as Paramount studio's most popular movie in the US, though its $2.2 billion (about Rs.17,600 crore) worldwide gross is far cry for the Cruise-starrer.

Yet, thanks to stellar word-of-mouth and repeat customers, Maverick continues to defy the odds. And there's a chance the movie will continue to fly higher on box office charts.

Top Gun: Maverick is likely to continue selling tickets because the film does not have a ton of competition on the horizon internationally.

It'll be fairly desolate at the US box office until November, when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opens in theatres.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Top Gun: Maverick
Read Review

Top Gun: Maverick

  • Release Date 27 May 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Drama
  • Cast
    Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, Jon Hamm, Val Kilmer, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris
  • Director
    Joseph Kosinski
  • Music Harold Faltermeyer, Hans Zimmer
  • Producer
    Jerry Bruckheimer, Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie, David Ellison
  • Production
    Skydance Media, Don Simpson/Jerry Bruckheimer Films, Tencent Pictures, New Republic Pictures, TC Productions
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Top Gun Maverick, Top Gun Maverick box office, Tom Cruise, Paramount Pictures, Avengers Age of Ultron, Black Panther 2, Black Panther Wakanda Forever
Asus ZenFone 9 Tipped to Launch in India on August 23, May Debut as Asus 9z
Bitcoin's Retraces to $21,000 After Friday's Deep Price Plunge Shakes Up Market

Related Stories

Top Gun: Maverick Box Office Rises to $1.403 Billion, Now 12th Biggest Movie of All Time
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola to Announce Three New Edge Series Smartphones on September 8
  2. Asus ZenFone 9 May Launch in India on August 23 as Asus 9z
  3. Apple Tipped to Launch 7 Devices at Rumoured September 7 Launch
  4. NoiseFit Core 2 Smartwatch With 7-Day Battery Life Launched in India: Details
  5. Ola's First Electric Car Could Be Priced Between Rs. 40 to 50 Lakh: Report
  6. Cybersecurity Researchers Find 35 Malicious Apps on Google Play Store
  7. How to Pre-Order PS5 Horizon Forbidden West Bundles in August 22 Restock
  8. FTX Crypto Cup: Praggnanandhaa Outwits Magnus Carlsen, Misses Top Prize
  9. Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G, Smart TV X Series to Debut in India on August 30: Details
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. South Korean Authorities to Levy Gift Tax on Crypto Airdrops: Report
  2. Huawei Mate 50 Series Launch Date Confirmed for September 6
  3. US Banking Giants Face Over $1 Billion in Fines Over Unauthorised Email, WhatsApp Use
  4. Android 13 Update Broke Wireless Charging on Pixel Phones, Pixel 4 Owners Worst Affected: Report
  5. Australian Government Prepares for Virtual Crypto Stocktake Ahead of Plans for Sector Regulation
  6. Vivo Y02s With MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. UPI Is Digital Public Good, Services to Remain Free, Ministry of Finance Says
  8. Bitcoin ATMs by General Bytes Compromised by Hackers, Undisclosed Amount of Assets Stolen
  9. Ola's First Electric Car May Come as a Premium Offering, Could Be Priced Between Rs. 40 to 50 Lakh
  10. Taiwan Urges Countries to Cooperate to Ensure Partners Have Reliable Supplies of ‘Democracy Chips’
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.