Technology News
loading

Top Gun 3: Tom Cruise and Miles Teller Are “Having Some Conversations”

Top Gun 3 will ultimately depend on whether Tom Cruise wants to return for the third Top Gun film.

By Roktim Rajpal | Updated: 11 July 2022 14:08 IST
Top Gun 3: Tom Cruise and Miles Teller Are “Having Some Conversations”

Photo Credit: Universal Pictures

Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick

Highlights
  • Tom Cruise was initially not keen on returning for Top Gun: Maverick
  • Top Gun 3 is unlikely to materialise this year
  • Cruise will next be seen in the new Mission: Impossible movie

Top Gun 3 may soon become a reality. Miles Teller, who plays the role of LT Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw on the recently- released Tom Cruise movie Top Gun: Maverick — a sequel to the yesteryear classic Top Gun — has revealed that he's already “having some conversations” with the actor for a follow up to the recently-released actioner. The Rabbit Hole actor, however, added that nothing is set in stone yet as everything will eventually depend on whether Cruise is interested in returning for Top Gun 3.

Teller told Entertainment Weekly: “I've been having some conversations with him [Tom Cruise] about it. We'll see. That would be great, but that's all up to TC. It's all up to Tom.”

Interestingly, Cruise wasn't too keen on returning for Top Gun: Maverick but eventually changed his mind, which proved to be a good decision as the second Top Gun movie collected over $1 billion at the globally to deliver career-best figures for the Cruise movie. Top Gun: Maverick received favourable reviews with the Rotten Tomatoes critics consensus stating: “Top Gun: Maverick pulls off a feat even trickier than a 4G inverted dive, delivering a long-belated sequel that surpasses its predecessor in wildly entertaining style”

Top Gun Maverick Review: Tom Cruise Movie Soars Over Original, With Caveats

Top Gun: Maverick revolves around the titular character as he tries to deal with his past while training a group of younger TOPGUN graduates. Besides Cruise and Teller, the second Top Gun movie stars Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Monica Barbaro, Lewis Pullman, and Ed Harris. Joseph Kosinski directs Top Gun: Maverick off a screenplay from Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, and Christopher McQuarrie.

It will be interesting to see if the overwhelming response to Top Gun: Maverick does indeed pave the way for the third installment of the Top Gun franchise. Top Gun 3, either way, is unlikely to happen this year as Cruise is tied up with Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1, out in theatres on July 14, 2023. The Spiderhead​ actor, other the other hand, has voiced a character in the animated comedy-adventure movie The Ark and the Aardvark.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Top Gun 3, Top Gun Maverick, Hollywood, Miles Teller, Tom Cruise
Mivi DuoPods A350 With 50 Hours Playtime Launched in India: All Details
Oppo A97 5G With 5,000mAh Battery, 48-Megapixel Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Top Gun 3: Tom Cruise and Miles Teller Are “Having Some Conversations”
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 1 Once Again Tipped to Ship Without Charger
  2. Google Pixel Buds Pro India Date Revealed as July 28: All Details
  3. Rugged Apple Watch Name Tipped, May Cost as Much as iPhone 13 Pro: Report
  4. iPhone 14 Series Launch Date Tipped for September 13, Cases Leaked
  5. Oppo Reno 8 Series Launch in India Set for July 18
  6. OnePlus Launches New 50-Inch 4K Smart Android TV in India: All Details
  7. OnePlus 10T Said to Sport Up to 16GB RAM, 512GB Storage
  8. Asus ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Pro Launched in India: All Details Here
  9. Nothing Phone 1 Camera Details, Samples Officially Teased, Renders Leaked
  10. Nothing Ear 1 Stick Could Debut in September; Specifications, Price Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor X40i Launch Set for July 13, Leaked Promo Video Tips Rear Camera Design, Hole-Punch Display
  2. Veetla Vishesham OTT Release Date: RJ Balaji’s Remake of Badhaai Ho to Release July 15 on Zee5
  3. WhatsApp Reactions Now Let You Use Any Emoji, Feature Rolling Out Globally
  4. Unocoin Brings Telegram-Backed Toncoin for Purchase, Exchange in India
  5. Earth's Formation Explained With the Help of New Theory Using Laboratory Experiments, Computer Simulations
  6. Twitter Shares Slide About 6 Percent as Elon Musk’s Suspended Deal Reaches Legal Tussle 
  7. Xiaomi Smart Standing Fan 2 With 100 Speed Levels, Voice Assistant Support Launched in India: All Details
  8. Byju’s Struggles to Close $800 Million Funding Round, as Global Technology Rout Affects Valuations
  9. Red Magic 7S, Red Magic 7S Pro With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, Under-Display Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. LG Energy Solution Said to Supply Batteries For Mahindra’s First Electric SUV  
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.