Top Gun 3 may soon become a reality. Miles Teller, who plays the role of LT Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw on the recently- released Tom Cruise movie Top Gun: Maverick — a sequel to the yesteryear classic Top Gun — has revealed that he's already “having some conversations” with the actor for a follow up to the recently-released actioner. The Rabbit Hole actor, however, added that nothing is set in stone yet as everything will eventually depend on whether Cruise is interested in returning for Top Gun 3.

Teller told Entertainment Weekly: “I've been having some conversations with him [Tom Cruise] about it. We'll see. That would be great, but that's all up to TC. It's all up to Tom.”

Interestingly, Cruise wasn't too keen on returning for Top Gun: Maverick but eventually changed his mind, which proved to be a good decision as the second Top Gun movie collected over $1 billion at the globally to deliver career-best figures for the Cruise movie. Top Gun: Maverick received favourable reviews with the Rotten Tomatoes critics consensus stating: “Top Gun: Maverick pulls off a feat even trickier than a 4G inverted dive, delivering a long-belated sequel that surpasses its predecessor in wildly entertaining style”

Top Gun: Maverick revolves around the titular character as he tries to deal with his past while training a group of younger TOPGUN graduates. Besides Cruise and Teller, the second Top Gun movie stars Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Monica Barbaro, Lewis Pullman, and Ed Harris. Joseph Kosinski directs Top Gun: Maverick off a screenplay from Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, and Christopher McQuarrie.

It will be interesting to see if the overwhelming response to Top Gun: Maverick does indeed pave the way for the third installment of the Top Gun franchise. Top Gun 3, either way, is unlikely to happen this year as Cruise is tied up with Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1, out in theatres on July 14, 2023. The Spiderhead​ actor, other the other hand, has voiced a character in the animated comedy-adventure movie The Ark and the Aardvark.