Thunderbolts: Marvel Movie Announced With July 2024 Release Date

Thunderbolts will be the final movie in Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 25 July 2022 13:02 IST
Photo Credit: Disney/Marvel Studios

Thunderbolts are the next team of heroes coming to the MCU

  • Thunderbolts movie release date set for July 26, 2024
  • Follows directly after Captain America: New World Order
  • Thunderbolts one of six confirmed movies part of Phase 5

Thunderbolts movie is real. At San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige announced Thunderbolts with a July 26, 2024 release date. That makes the Thunderbolts the next superhero team to be introduced into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Per an official tease, Thunderbolts are an “exciting new group of heroes.” But there's no word on whom it might feature, though rumours of it involving characters from Black Widow and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier have been doing the rounds. Additionally, Feige revealed that Thunderbolts will be the final feature-length chapter in Phase Five of the MCU.

Word of a Thunderbolts movie first appeared last month, when Jake Schreier (Paper Towns, Robot & Frank) was reportedly in talks as director, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) set as writer. Thunderbolts is supposed to be Marvel Studios' take on the Suicide Squad in a way, with villain-type characters from previous MCU instalments said to team up. This could involve Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), who recruited John Walker (Wyatt Russell) at the end of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and had Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) working for herself after Black Widow and through Hawkeye.

The links to The Falcon and the Winter Soldier are supported by the fact that Thunderbolts is slated for release right after Captain America: New World Order — the fourth Captain America movie with Anthony Mackie in the lead, out May 2024 in cinemas — which is expected to follow up on the concluding events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Before those two movies though, Marvel Studios will treat us to the end of Phase Four with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on November 11.

The MCU's Phase Five begins with the Paul Rudd-led Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in February 2023, followed by James Gunn's final chapter Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in May 2023, The Marvels with Brie Larson's Captain Marvel and Iman Vellani's Ms. Marvel in July 2023, and Mahershala Ali-led Blade in November 2023. Captain America: New World Order and Thunderbolts will usher us into Phase Six — for now, that consists of Fantastic Four in November 2024, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty in May 2025, and Avengers: Secret Wars in November 2025.

Thunderbolts is out July 26, 2024 in cinemas worldwide.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
  • Release Date 26 July 2024
  • Language English
  • Genre Superhero
  • Director
    Jake Schreier
  • Producer
    Kevin Feige
  • Production
    Marvel Studios
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360.
