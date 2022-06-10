Technology News
loading

Thunderbolts: Marvel Movie Reportedly Finds Director in Jake Schreier

No word on the Thunderbolts members or the cast, let alone a release date.

By ANI | Updated: 10 June 2022 11:46 IST
Thunderbolts: Marvel Movie Reportedly Finds Director in Jake Schreier

Photo Credit: Michael Tackett/ Twentieth Century Fox

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige will produce the picture

Highlights
  • Thunderbolts will be written by Black Widow writer Eric Pearson
  • Schreier's previous films include Robot and Frank and Paper Towns
  • The movie could feature Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova from Black Widow

Thunderbolts — rumoured to be Marvel Studios' next big team-up film, currently in early development — has found its director.

Jake Schreier has reportedly been tapped to helm a film based on the Thunderbolts, a team of supervillains from Marvel comics, according to Deadline.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige will produce the picture, which will be written by Black Widow writer Eric Pearson. Schreier's previous films include Robot and Frank (2012), and Paper Towns (2015), as well as music videos for Kanye West, Selena Gomez, Chance the Rapper, and Baby Keem, Benny Blanco, Francis and the Lights, Cashmere Cat, and others. He's also directed episodes of Minx on HBO Max, The Premise on FX, and Kidding on Showtime.

Plot specifics for Thunderbolts are being kept under wraps, as is the case with most anticipated Marvel films, and no casting information has been released. The Thunderbolts are a group of villains, anti-heroes, and reformed baddies from the Marvel comics, some of whom have already appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It could feature Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova from Black Widow and Hawkeye, Hannah John-Kamen's Ghost from Ant-Man and the Wasp, Tim Roth's Abomination from The Incredible Hulk and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Wyatt Russell's John Walker/ US Agent from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, or Olga Kurylenko's Taskmaster from Black Widow. Some Avengers characters, including Jeremy Renner's Clint Barton/ Hawkeye and Bucky Barnes' Sebastian Stan/ Winter Soldier could also be added to the Thunderbolts roster, as reported by Variety.

In terms of the Thunderbolts' leader, the MCU offers at least two options. The first is Baron Zemo, who was played by Daniel Bruhl in Captain America: Civil War and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Zemo is a former military officer from the shattered nation of Sokovia, as well as a well-connected nobleman in the MCU. Wakanda's Dora Milaje was last seen transporting him to the ocean-based jail, the Raft.

The second is Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. She first appeared in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, where she went on to recruit John Walker to serve for her, and then reappeared in Black Widow, in a post-credits sequence, giving Yelena the mission to assassinate Clint. Valentina's true identity is unknown, however, she is also known as Madame Hydra in the comics.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Thunderbolts, Thunderbolts Marvel movie, Thunderbolts MCU, Thunderbolts movie, Thunderbolts director, Jake Schreier, MCU, Disney, Hollywood, Black Window, Thunderbolts MCU members, Ant Man and the Wasp, The Incredible Hulk, She Hulk, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Hawkeye, Valentina Allegra de Fontaine
OnePlus 10T With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Tipped to Launch Soon: Report

Related Stories

Thunderbolts: Marvel Movie Reportedly Finds Director in Jake Schreier
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G India Launch Date, Price Leaked: All Details
  2. All You Need to Know About The Boys Season 3
  3. Nothing Phone 1 Launch Date Set for July 12: All You Need to Know
  4. Lenovo Tab P12 Pro, Yoga AIO 7 Launched in India: Details
  5. NASA Says Tiny Meteoroid Struck James Webb Space Telescope in May
  6. Nothing Phone 1 Tipped to Support 45W Charging Ahead of Launch: Details
  7. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  8. Poco F4 5G Confirmed to Have Snapdragon 870 SoC
  9. Jurassic World Dominion Review: What in the Actual Dino Is Going On?
  10. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
#Latest Stories
  1. Thunderbolts: Marvel Movie Reportedly Finds Director in Jake Schreier
  2. OnePlus 10T With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Tipped to Launch Soon: Report
  3. Apple Is Reportedly Working on 15-Inch MacBook Air for 2023 Release, Another 12-Inch Laptop in Progress
  4. Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 Trailer Gives a Sneak Peek at the End of the Penultimate Season
  5. Turkish Crypto Exchange Bitay Announces Plan to Enter India: Here's What You Need to Know
  6. HTC Launching New Phone on June 28, Expected to Be 'Metaverse' Focussed
  7. BTC, ETH Remain Loss-Ridden as Overall Crypto Market Continues to Lay Low
  8. Nothing Phone 1 Tipped to Support 45W Charging Ahead of July 12 Launch
  9. Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G Sale in India Begins Today at 12pm: Price, Specifications
  10. Xiaomi, Realme, Honor Dominate Russian Smartphone Market as Apple, Samsung Pause Sales: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.