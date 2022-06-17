Thor: Love and Thunder ticket bookings are now live in India — in select cinemas, formats, and languages. Quietly on Thursday evening, Disney Star opened ticket sales for the highly-awaited Marvel Cinematic Universe movie on ticketing partners BookMyShow and Paytm, and the official website of INOX and PVR Cinemas. Cinépolis has yet to do the same. Tickets being made available 21 days in advance — as is the case with Thor: Love and Thunder — would have been news a couple of months ago. But now, it's becoming routine for big movies. Disney kicked this off with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (27 days), with Viacom18 following it with Top Gun: Maverick, and then Universal Pictures setting the current record with Jurassic World Dominion (32 days).

Thor: Love and Thunder ticket prices and availability

At the time of writing, advance ticket sales for Thor: Love and Thunder are open in select few cities, including Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Pune, Kolkata, Jaipur, Lucknow, Nagpur, Vadodara, Amritsar, Udaipur, and Rajkot. As of now, Thor: Love and Thunder tickets are not live in several cities, such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Chennai, Surat, Kochi, Kanpur, Indore, Bhopal, Ludhiana, Nashik, Patna, Vizag, Agra, Meerut, Aurangabad, and Varanasi.

Some of these are due to the fact that Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada tickets haven't been made available yet. As of now, Thor: Love and Thunder tickets are available in English (3D and IMAX 3D) and Hindi (3D). Even in the cities where tickets are live, not all theatres and screens have gone live. Depending on where you live, what screen you choose, and what time you decide to watch it, ticket prices for Thor: Love and Thunder tickets vary from Rs. 200 to Rs. 2,000.

Thor: Love and Thunder ticket offers

Beyond the various credit/ debit card and wallet offers, you can save money on Thor: Love and Thunder tickets by buying the movie pass on Paytm. BookMyShow has discontinued its version of it, in favour of a movie-specific pass only available on select titles. You can check those out, in addition to other BookMyShow deals. Paytm still offers a variety of Moviepass — its official term — for individuals and couples. You can save up to Rs. 100 on four movies with a Rs. 200 pass, up to Rs. 200 on four movies with a Rs. 550 pass, and up to Rs. 400 on four movies with a Rs. 1,090 pass. Validity is 30 days for each. Paytm also has a few deals on movie tickets.

Directed by Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok) off a screenplay he co-wrote with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Unpregnant), Thor: Love and Thunder stars Chris Hemsworth as god of thunder Thor, Christian Bale as the new villain Gorr who seeks the extinction of the gods, Tessa Thompson as New Asgard king Valkyrie who's looking for her queen, Jaimie Alexander as Thor's childhood friend and Asgardian warrior Sif, Waititi as Thor's friend and Kronan gladiator Korg, Russell Crowe as Olympian king Zeus, and Natalie Portman as Thor's astrophysicist ex-girlfriend Jane Foster/ Mighty Thor who's undergoing cancer treatment.

Additionally, the Guardians of the Galaxy are involved on Thor: Love and Thunder, including Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/ Star-Lord, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Dave Bautista as Drax, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Vin Diesel as the voice of Groot, Bradley Cooper as the voice of Rocket, and Sean Gunn as Kraglin Obfonteri. Jeff Goldblum returns from Thor: Ragnarok as the Grandmaster. There are small roles for Matt Damon, Sam Neill, Luke Hemsworth — who were also in Ragnarok — and Melissa McCarthy as Asgardian actors playing Loki, Odin, Thor, and Hela, respectively.

Thor: Love and Thunder is out Thursday, July 7 in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.