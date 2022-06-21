Technology News
Thor: Love and Thunder Teaser: Chris Hemsworth Tries to Deliver an Inspiring Speech

The new Thor: Love and Thunder teaser is funny and action-packed in equal measure.

By Roktim Rajpal | Updated: 21 June 2022 13:07 IST
Thor: Love and Thunder Teaser: Chris Hemsworth Tries to Deliver an Inspiring Speech

Photo Credit: Disney/Marvel Studios

Chris Hemsworth in Thor: Love and Thunder teaser trailer

  • Thor: Love and Thunder teaser features Hemsworth and Bale
  • Thor: Love and Thunder teaser doesn’t reveal much about the story
  • Thor: Love and Thunder India release date is July 7

Thor: Love and Thunder has gotten a new teaser trailer, over two weeks from release. Early on Tuesday, Marvel Entertainment released a new one-minute teaser for the fourth Thor film to pique the curiosity of fans. In the latest Thor: Love and Thunder trailer, we see the titular superhero (Chris Hemsworth) trying to deliver a speech to inspire allies to stay united in the face of an impending crisis. The focus soon shifts to Christian Bale's Gorr the God Butcher, the menacing antagonist out to eliminate Thor, as he vows to wreak havoc. The latest Thor: Love and Thunder teaser trailer also features shots of characters such as Thor's former lover Jane Foster/ Mighty Thor (Natalie Portman) and the king of New Asgard Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) as they fight to survive.

Headlined by Hemsworth, Portman, and Bale, the Thor: Love and Thunder cast includes Russell Crowe as the Olympian god Zeus and Jaimie Alexander as Thor's childhood friend Sif. Taika Waititi, who directs the film off his own screenplay, reprises his role as the Kronan Gladiator Korg. Additionally, Chris Pratt, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel, and Bradley Cooper will reprise their respective roles from the Guardians of the Galaxy series.

Thor: Love and Thunder story has garnered a fair deal of attention as it isn't an overly dramatic or sombre affair. Waititi had earlier told Entertainment Weekly that it deals with universal themes: "It's not a serious film, and it's not a drama, but we do deal with ideas that I think a lot of humans deal with — universal themes about love and loss and our place in the world. Everyone sort of asks this question in the film: What is your purpose? What is the reason that you're a hero, and what do you do when you have these powers?"

Thor: Love and Thunder debuts July 8 in cinemas worldwide. In India, Thor: Love and Thunder will release a day earlier on July 7 in English, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Thor: Love and Thunder

  • Release Date 7 July 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy, Superhero
  • Cast
    Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Jeff Goldblum, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Taika Waititi, Russell Crowe
  • Director
    Taika Waititi
  • Music Michael Giacchino
  • Producer
    Kevin Feige, Brad Winderbaum
  • Production
    Marvel Studios
Thor Love and Thunder, Thor Love and Thunder trailer, Thor Love and Thunder release date, Marvel, MCU, Disney, Thor Love and Thunder cast, Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale, Hollywood
