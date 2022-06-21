Thor: Love and Thunder has gotten a new teaser trailer, over two weeks from release. Early on Tuesday, Marvel Entertainment released a new one-minute teaser for the fourth Thor film to pique the curiosity of fans. In the latest Thor: Love and Thunder trailer, we see the titular superhero (Chris Hemsworth) trying to deliver a speech to inspire allies to stay united in the face of an impending crisis. The focus soon shifts to Christian Bale's Gorr the God Butcher, the menacing antagonist out to eliminate Thor, as he vows to wreak havoc. The latest Thor: Love and Thunder teaser trailer also features shots of characters such as Thor's former lover Jane Foster/ Mighty Thor (Natalie Portman) and the king of New Asgard Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) as they fight to survive.

Headlined by Hemsworth, Portman, and Bale, the Thor: Love and Thunder cast includes Russell Crowe as the Olympian god Zeus and Jaimie Alexander as Thor's childhood friend Sif. Taika Waititi, who directs the film off his own screenplay, reprises his role as the Kronan Gladiator Korg. Additionally, Chris Pratt, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel, and Bradley Cooper will reprise their respective roles from the Guardians of the Galaxy series.

Thor: Love and Thunder story has garnered a fair deal of attention as it isn't an overly dramatic or sombre affair. Waititi had earlier told Entertainment Weekly that it deals with universal themes: "It's not a serious film, and it's not a drama, but we do deal with ideas that I think a lot of humans deal with — universal themes about love and loss and our place in the world. Everyone sort of asks this question in the film: What is your purpose? What is the reason that you're a hero, and what do you do when you have these powers?"

Thor: Love and Thunder debuts July 8 in cinemas worldwide. In India, Thor: Love and Thunder will release a day earlier on July 7 in English, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.