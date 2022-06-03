Technology News
Thor: Love and Thunder India Release Date Brought Forward to Thursday, July 7

Chris Hemsworth’s fourth Thor movie now releases in India before the US and the UK.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 3 June 2022 15:03 IST
Photo Credit: Disney/Marvel Studios

Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth in Thor: Love and Thunder

  • Thor: Love and Thunder release date in India was Friday, July 8
  • Two out of the last three MCU movies have opened Thursday here
  • At times, Disney used to release MCU movies a week earlier in India

Thor: Love and Thunder will now release Thursday, July 7 in cinemas in India, a day earlier than originally announced. Disney Star and Marvel India revealed the new Thor: Love and Thunder release date in India on Friday via the latter's social media channels, though it provided no reason as to why this was happening. What it does mean is that the fourth Thor movie will release in India ahead of the US, Canada, the UK, and Ireland, where the new Marvel movie is slated to open Friday, July 8. The India release of Thor: Love and Thunder is now in line with Chile, Denmark, Mexico, Malaysia, Portugal, Singapore, and a bunch of other markets.

“Get ready for the ultimate 'THORSDAY'! Marvel Studios' [Thor Love and Thunder] arrives in cinemas in India a day before, on the 7th of JULY,” Marvel India wrote on Twitter and Instagram. In a press note, Disney Star added: “Indian fans rejoice.... Thor is back, this time a day earlier in India!! Marvel Studios' big-ticket cosmic adventure Thor: Love and Thunder to release in India on 7th July, 2022, a day before US release!” With this, two of the last three Marvel Cinematic Universe movies — Spider-Man: No Way Home being the other one — have released on a Thursday in India, a day ahead of their US release.

Of course, this isn't the only time Disney Star has put India release dates for Marvel movies ahead of the US. This has been happening infrequently going as far back as the first Thor movie, which was released a full week ahead of the US date in 2011. Indian MCU fans were similarly treated for the first get-together movie The Avengers in 2012, with the third and final standalone Iron Man movie in 2013, and the second crossover chapter Avengers: Age of Ultron. During those years, some films — from Ant-Man to Guardians of the Galaxy — were also brought a week late to India. That has rarely been the case since 2015, with the Ant-Man sequel Ant-Man and the Wasp being the only exception.

Written and directed by Taika Waititi, Thor: Love and Thunder stars Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Christian Bale as the villain Gorr the God Butcher, Tessa Thompson as New Asgard king Valkyrie, Jaimie Alexander as Asgardian warrior Sif, Waititi as Kronan gladiator Korg, Russell Crowe as the king of the Olympians Zeus, and Natalie Portman as astrophysicist and Thor's ex-girlfriend Jane Foster/ Mighty Thor. The Guardians of the Galaxy are also featured, with Chris Pratt, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel, and Bradley Cooper reprising their respective MCU roles as Peter Quill/ Star-Lord, Mantis, Drax, Nebula, Groot, and Rocket.

Thor: Love and Thunder is out July 7 in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
  • Release Date 7 July 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy, Superhero
  • Cast
    Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Jeff Goldblum, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Taika Waititi, Russell Crowe
  • Director Taika Waititi
  • Music Michael Giacchino
  • Producer Kevin Feige, Brad Winderbaum
  • Production Marvel Studios
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Stray Release Date Set for July 19, Coming to PS Plus Extra, Premium, and Deluxe

