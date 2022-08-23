Technology News
Thor: Love and Thunder releases in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam on Disney+ Hotstar.

By Rahul Chettiyar | Updated: 23 August 2022 09:57 IST
Photo Credit: Disney/ Marvel Studios

Chris Hemsworth in a still from Thor: Love and Thunder

  • Thor: Love and Thunder released on July 7 in theatres
  • Marvel movie comes to streaming 64 days after its global premiere
  • Thor: Love and Thunder is directed by Taika Waititi

Thor: Love and Thunder will release Thursday, September 8 on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar, Marvel Studios announced on Monday. The latest chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — succeded by the new series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, airing now — arrives 64 days after its global premiere on July 7 in India, the US, and elsewhere. That's 17 days more than the 47-day theatrical window Disney gave to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Similar to the theatrical release, Thor: Love and Thunder will be available to stream in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

As per Marvel.com, Thor: Love and Thunder will also receive the expanded IMAX treatment on Disney+. The company unveiled the IMAX Enhanced feature back in November, making this Taika Waititi film the latest addition in the group of 15 other MCU movies. Subscribers will be treated to a 1.90:1 aspect ratio, offering 26 percent more picture for select scenes. Similar to Christopher Nolan's Interstellar, which would switch aspect ratios depending on how epic or large-scale a shot looks. It is worth noting that IMAX Enhanced has never been advertised or available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Thor: Love and Thunder Review: A Madcap Rush That Underuses Everyone

Written and directed by Waititi, Thor: Love and Thunder follows the titular Norse God (Chris Hemsworth) embarking on a quest for inner peace, following his retirement in the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame. The self-help journey is soon interrupted by Gorr the God Butcher — played by Christian Bale — a galactic killer seeking the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, he enlists the help of King Valkyrie, Korg, and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster/ Mighty Thor, who now wields Mjolnir, the magical hammer fit for those who are “worthy”. Together, they set off on an intergalactic journey to stop the bleach-skinned Gorr and uncover the mystery behind his vengeance.

Thor: Love and Thunder stars an ensemble cast including Natalie Portman as Foster, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Jaimie Alexander as Sif, Taika Waititi as Korg, and Russell Crowe as Zeus, his first appearance in an MCU movie. Despite dinged reviews — and word of mouth criticising the CGI — Thor: Love and Thunder has collected an impressive $737.1 million (about Rs. 5,883 crore) globally. This makes it the sixth-highest-grossing movie of 2022, with Top Gun: Maverick leading the pack with almost double the total gross.

Thor: Love and Thunder is out September 8 on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar wherever available. In India, the Marvel movie will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Thor: Love and Thunder
Read Review

Thor: Love and Thunder

  • Release Date 7 July 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy, Superhero
  • Cast
    Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Jeff Goldblum, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Taika Waititi, Russell Crowe
  • Director
    Taika Waititi
  • Music Michael Giacchino
  • Producer
    Kevin Feige, Brad Winderbaum
  • Production
    Marvel Studios
Further reading: thor love and thunder, thor love and thunder ott release date, thor love and thunder release date in india, thor love and thunder hotstar release date, marvel, mcu, disney plus, disney plus hotstar, hollywood
Blaupunkt BH51 Wireless Headphones With ANC, Up to 32-Hour Battery Life Launched in India

