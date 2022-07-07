Technology News
loading

Thor: Love and Thunder Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks as Marvel Movie Releases in Cinemas

Chris Hemsworth’s fourth own Thor movie is yet to release in the US.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 7 July 2022 15:07 IST
Thor: Love and Thunder Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks as Marvel Movie Releases in Cinemas

Photo Credit: Disney/Marvel Studios

Chris Hemsworth as Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder poster

Highlights
  • Thor: Love and Thunder released July 7 in India and the UK
  • Multiple cam-recorded Thor 4 rips leaked on torrents
  • Thor: Love and Thunder torrents contain ad breaks, watermarks

Thor: Love and Thunder — the new Marvel movie out now in cinemas — has leaked onto torrent sites and other networks that enable piracy, in differing versions of quality and file size (from 847MB to 2.63GB). While most copies are arguably genuine, given the attached screenshots and user comments attesting to their legitimacy, some are fraudulent and merely exist as a trap to load viruses, malware, and whatnot onto the computers of unsuspecting individuals. Surprisingly, the illegal Thor: Love and Thunder copies are better than we have seen in the past, though they are filled with advertisements. Gadgets 360 does not condone illegal file-sharing. It is against the law and filmmakers deserve to be paid for the content they create.

All You Need to Know About Thor: Love and Thunder

The first legitimate leaked version of Thor: Love and Thunder showed up on torrent sites around 11am IST on Thursday, July 7, with the label “CAM” suggesting it was filmed with a video camera in cinemas. The fourth Thor movie released Wednesday in Australia, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, and South Korea, and Thursday in India, Brazil, Ireland, Mexico, the UAE, and the UK. Thor: Love and Thunder is due to release Friday in Canada, Japan, Spain, the US, and elsewhere. According to comments and screenshots, the illegal Thor: Love and Thunder rips feature intermittent ad breaks. Additionally, there are multiple ad watermarks — one persistent — for an online gambling and betting website. Both have been inserted digitally onto the leaked recording.

Thankfully for Disney, Marvel Studios, and the Thor: Love and Thunder cast and crew, while the quality of the cam-recorded illegal Love and Thunder rips isn't downright terrible — per publicly available screenshots — there are still severe issues with sharpness, detail, contrast, cropping, angle, and/or colour. We won't be posting any screenshots out of not wanting to spoil any part of the film. Gadgets 360 has not been able to verify audio quality, though user comments suggest that it's echo-y, muffled, and hard to hear. The Thor: Love and Thunder full movie leaks only reinforce the fact that you should check out the movie in theatres.

Shamshera to Thor: Love and Thunder, the 7 Biggest Movies in July

Directed by Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok), off a screenplay he co-wrote with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, Thor: Love and Thunder stars Chris Hemsworth as Thor now in a mid-life crisis, Christian Bale as the new villain Gorr the God Butcher who wields the Necrosword, Tessa Thompson as New Asgard king Valkyrie who's bored with the bureaucratic part of the job, Jaimie Alexander as Asgardian warrior and Thor's childhood friend Sif, Waititi as Kronan gladiator and Thor's friend Korg, Russell Crowe as Zeus, king of the Olympians, and Natalie Portman as Thor's astrophysicist ex-girlfriend Dr. Jane Foster/ Mighty Thor who is undergoing cancer treatment.

The Guardians of the Galaxy are featured on Thor: Love and Thunder, as the new Marvel Cinematic Universe movie picks up where Avengers: Endgame left off. That includes Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/ Star-Lord, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Dave Bautista as Drax, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Sean Gunn as Kraglin Obfonteri, and Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper as the voice of Groot and Rocket respectively. Matt Damon, Sam Neill, and Luke Hemsworth return from Thor: Ragnarok as Asgardian actors playing Loki, Odin, and Thor respectively, with Melissa McCarthy joining them as a fellow Asgardian actor who plays Hela. Kat Dennings and Stellan Skarsgård return as Foster's colleagues Darcy Lewis and Erik Selvig.

Thor: Love and Thunder is now playing in cinemas in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Thor: Love and Thunder Book Your Tickets

Thor: Love and Thunder

  • Release Date 7 July 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy, Superhero
  • Cast
    Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Jeff Goldblum, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Taika Waititi, Russell Crowe
  • Director
    Taika Waititi
  • Music Michael Giacchino
  • Producer
    Kevin Feige, Brad Winderbaum
  • Production
    Marvel Studios
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Thor Love and Thunder, Thor Love and Thunder full movie download, Thor 4, Torrents, Piracy, Marvel, MCU, Disney, Hollywood
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
El Salvador’s Official Crypto Wallet Chivo Processed $52 Million in Remittances So Far in 2022

Related Stories

Thor: Love and Thunder Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks as Marvel Movie Releases in Cinemas
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Chromecast With TV (4K) Price in India Revealed Ahead of Launch
  2. How to E-File Your Income Tax Returns Online: Here's a Step-by-Step Guide
  3. Thor: Love and Thunder Limited Edition Realme GT Neo 3 (150W) Debuts in India
  4. Netflix Confirms Stranger Things Spin-Off and Play
  5. Redmi K50i 5G India Launch Confirmed; Colour, Storage Options Leaked
  6. Sony Bravia XR-55X90K Ultra-HD Android LED TV Review
  7. Nothing Phone 1 May Get Under-Display Fingerprint Sensor, Ultra-Wide Camera
  8. Samsung Galaxy M13 Series to Launch in India on July 14
  9. Twitter Withholds Filmmaker Leena Manimekalai’s July 2 Kaali Tweet
  10. Thor: Love and Thunder Leaked as Marvel Movie Releases in Cinemas
#Latest Stories
  1. China Announces Mandatory Security Reviews for Companies’ Data Exports From September 1
  2. Redmi K50S Pro Visits 3C Certification Site; Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 120W Fast Charging Tipped
  3. Cyberbullying to Attract Up to One Year in Prison in Japan Under Tough New Law
  4. Video Game Sales Expected to Fall for the First Time in Years: Here's Why
  5. Internet Shutdowns Cost Global Economy $10 Billion: Report
  6. Xiaomi 13 Series With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Tipped to Sport Ceramic Back Covers Made by BYD
  7. OnePlus 10T India Launch Timeline Tipped, May Go on Sale via Amazon
  8. Walmart Expands Its Direct-To-Fridge Delivery Service, Will Be Available in More US Cities
  9. Thor: Love and Thunder: Natalie Portman Says 'Whole Sequences, Planets, and Characters' Cut
  10. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Series Images Leaked, Two Models Tipped
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.