Technology News
loading

Thor Love and Thunder: Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman’s New Costumes Revealed in Toys

Thor goes blue-and-gold, and Mighty Thor hews classic.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 18 February 2022 12:40 IST
Thor Love and Thunder: Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman’s New Costumes Revealed in Toys

Photo Credit: SH Figuarts/Tamashii Nations

Mighty Thor and Thor costumes from Thor: Love and Thunder

Highlights
  • Thor: Love and Thunder release date is July 8
  • New Thor, Mighty Thor figurines out in June
  • Each new Thor figure costs about Rs. 5,000

Thor: Love and Thunder — the next Marvel Cinematic Universe chapter for Chris Hemsworth's god of thunder that brings back Natalie Portman — is less than five months away, but all attention is currently fixated on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the next Marvel movie due in May, and rightly so. Marvel has fully geared up the marketing machine on that front, with two revealing trailers in a two-month span (in addition to wild theories that are popping up). But while Marvel may not have anything to say about Taika Waititi's follow-up to Thor: Ragnarok, toy maker Tamashii Nations has jumped the gun — and given us our first look at Hemsworth and Portman's new superhero costumes.

Marvel comic book fans can tell from the attached images that Jane Foster's (Portman) Mighty Thor look borrows straight from the Mighty Thor comic book run spearheaded by Jason Aaron. (Waititi has previously acknowledged that Thor: Love and Thunder would be based on Aaron's storytelling.) And anyone with eyes can tell that Foster's Mjolnir has been reforged from Thor's original one that was destroyed by Hela (Cate Blanchett) early in Thor: Ragnarok. The Mighty Thor figurine also comes with interchangeable parts that showcase Foster's elemental abilities — plus a cloak with wires in it that lets die-hard fans set the stage for photos and videos.

Thor Love and Thunder toys both thor love and thunder

As for Thor (Hemsworth) himself, he's rocking the blue-and-gold costume that was first spotted in an artwork last month. The colours are bold and I can already imagine the banter between Hemsworth and Portman over his fashion choices in Thor: Love and Thunder. Thanks to the detailed images, you can tell the new Thor costume has an intricate design. Thor is sporting his Stormbreaker weapon that was made for him in Avengers: Infinity War — and you can swap it to showcase its own lightning special ability. Naturally, like The Mighty Thor, Thor's cloak also has wires in it to support your fan content dreams.

The Thor figure is 16.5 cm tall, and The Mighty Thor one comes in at 14.5 cm. Both these Thor: Love and Thunder figurines will be available in June, Tamashii Nations says, and will be priced at JPY 7,700 (about Rs. 5,000 or $67). No word on availability outside Japan, though I'm sure they will be released in more markets. For those in Japan, there's no option to pre-order just yet.

In addition to Hemsworth and Portman, Thor: Love and Thunder also stars Tessa Thompson as New Asgard ruler Valkyrie who's looking for her queen, Christian Bale as the villain Gorr the God Butcher whose name says a lot, Jaimie Alexander as Thor's childhood friend and Asgardian warrior Sif, and most Guardians of the Galaxy members (or Asgardians of the Galaxy, as Thor nicknames them in Avengers: Endgame). That includes Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/ Star-Lord, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Dave Bautista as Drax, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Sean Gunn as Kraglin Obfonteri, and Vin Diesel as Groot. Jeff Goldblum's Grandmaster will return from Thor: Ragnarok. Russell Crowe has a cameo as Zeus.

Thor: Love and Thunder releases July 8 in cinemas worldwide.

Is Red Notice more (or less) than the sum of its leads: Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Thor: Love and Thunder

Thor: Love and Thunder

  • Release Date 8 July 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Superhero, Fantasy, Comedy
  • Cast
    Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Jeff Goldblum, Vin Diesel
  • Director Taika Waititi
  • Producer Kevin Feige, Brad Winderbaum
  • Production Marvel Studios
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Thor Love and Thunder, Thor 4, The Mighty Thor, Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Taika Waititi, Jason Aaron, Thor Love and Thunder costumes, Thor Love and Thunder toys, Thor Love and Thunder release date, Thor Love and Thunder cast, Marvel, MCU, Disney, Hollywood
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Samsung Galaxy A13 4G Price, Colours, RAM and Storage Configurations Leak Ahead of Launch
Oppo Teases New Wireless Buds, Smartwatch, Tablet to Launch Alongside Oppo Find X5 Series

Related Stories

Thor Love and Thunder: Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman’s New Costumes Revealed in Toys
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra Debut in India: Details
  2. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Pre-Booking Offers Revealed: All You Need to Know
  3. Acer Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop With 360Hz Display Debuts in India
  4. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G With 64-Megapixel Triple Cameras Launched in India
  5. iPhone 14 Pro Models Tipped to Launch With 8GB of RAM
  6. OnePlus Products Lineup Tipped, Multiple Nord Series Phone Expected
  7. Poco X4 Pro 5G May Get a 108-Megapixel Primary Camera, 67W Charging
  8. Vivo V23e India Launch Date Set for February 21: All You Need to Know
  9. OnePlus 10 Pro Tipped to Launch in March in India
  10. OnePlus TV Y1S, OnePlus TV Y1S Edge Launched in India: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo V23e Pops Up in Live Images Ahead of February 21 India Launch, Colourways Tipped
  2. Oppo Enco X2 TWS Earphones Global Launch Date Set for February 24, to Debut Alongside Oppo Find X5 Series
  3. Universal Music Group Partners With Curio to Work on NFT Fan Collections Featuring Its Record Labels, Artists
  4. WhatsApp Testing Document Preview Feature for Images, Videos on Android: Report
  5. YouTuber 'Coffeezilla' Exposes Alleged NFT Project Scam Worth $20 Million
  6. Activision Harassment Cases Investigation Expanded
  7. SelfWealth to Become Australia’s First Brokerage Firm With Crypto Offerings
  8. Snapchat Finally Allows Users to Change Their Username: Here's How
  9. Tesla Faces Another Investigation in US, This time for Unexpected Braking
  10. Tencent, Alibaba Added to 'Notorious Markets' List by US
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.