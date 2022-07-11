Technology News
Thor: Love and Thunder Collects Impressive $302 Million Globally During Opening Weekend

Thor: Love and Thunder has delivered the third highest opening weekend for a Hollywood film since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

By Roktim Rajpal | Updated: 11 July 2022 12:44 IST
Photo Credit: Marvel Studios

Chris Hemsworth in Thor: Love and Thunder

  • The fourth Thor film has grossed $143 million at the US and Canada mark
  • $159 million from 47 markets elsewhere
  • Thor: Love and Thunder is playing in cinemas globally

Thor: Love and Thunder has collected $302 million (about Rs. 2,398 crore) at the global box office in the three days since it released in cinemas worldwide on July 8. This means it has delivered the third-highest opening weekend for a Hollywood film, after the Tom Holland-led Spider-Man: No Way Home and the Sam Raimi-directed Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, since the start of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Of the $302 million collected so far, the fourth Thor film has grossed $143 million (about Rs. 1,135 crore) in the US and Canada markets.

The remaining $159 million (about Rs. 1,262 crore) comes from 47 markets elsewhere. For Thor: Love and Thunder (Review), the best-performing markets outside the US and Canada territory are South Korea ($15.3 million, about Rs. 121 crore), the UK ($14.8 million, about Rs. 117 crore), Australia ($13.8 million, about Rs. 109 crore), Mexico ($11.8 million, about Rs. 93 crore), and India ($10.3 million, Rs. 81 crore) where it released on July 7. The fourth Thor film's strong showing in India, however, is not surprising as Marvel movies have always been a big draw in this market. Moreover, Thor: Love and Thunder did not really face any competition from the week's new Indian releases the actioner Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 - Agni Pariksha and the Malayalam-language action drama Kaduva as they cater to a different audience.

Thor: Love and Thunder Review: A Madcap Rush That Underuses Everyone

Thor: Love and Thunder revolves around Chris Hemsworth's Thor and Natalie Portman's Mighty Thor as they try to take down Christian Bale's Gorr the God Butcher, a serial killer out to eliminate all gods. The Marvel Cinematic Universe Universe (MCU) movie has been directed by Taika Waititi, who directed its predecessor Thor: Ragnarok as well.

Besides Hemsworth, Bale, and Portman, the Thor: Love and Thunder cast includes Tessa Thompson as New Asgard king Valkyrie, Jaimie Alexander as Asgardian warrior Sif, Waititi as Kronan gladiator Korg, Russell Crowe as the king of the Olympians Zeus. the Guardians of the Galaxy are also involved in Thor: Love and Thunder, with Chris Pratt, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper reprising their respective MCU roles as Peter Quill/ Star-Lord, Mantis, Drax, Nebula, Kraglin, Groot, and Rocket.

Thor: Love and Thunder is playing in cinemas globally.

Thor: Love and Thunder Book Your Tickets
Read Review

Thor: Love and Thunder

  • Release Date 7 July 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy, Superhero
  • Cast
    Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Jeff Goldblum, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Taika Waititi, Russell Crowe
  • Director
    Taika Waititi
  • Music Michael Giacchino
  • Producer
    Kevin Feige, Brad Winderbaum
  • Production
    Marvel Studios
