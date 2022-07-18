Technology News
Thor: Love and Thunder Box Office Speeds Past $500 Million Worldwide

Minions: Rise of Gru stands at $533 million, while Jurassic World Dominion breezes past the $900 million mark

By Rahul Chettiyar | Updated: 18 July 2022 17:27 IST
Thor: Love and Thunder Box Office Speeds Past $500 Million Worldwide

Photo Credit: Disney/ Marvel Studios

Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth in Thor: Love and Thunder

Highlights
  • The fourth Thor film has grossed $500 million worldwide
  • Ticket sales in Asia-Pacific regions have gone down by 64 percent
  • Jurassic World Dominion is the third highest-grossing film of 2022

Thor: Love and Thunder has collected an impressive $500 million (about Rs. 3,994 crore) at the worldwide box office, since its release on July 8. Despite the dinged reviews, the Chris Hemsworth-led film is holding strong, with the third-highest opening for a Hollywood film since Sam Raimi's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Meanwhile, Minions: Rise of Gru stands at $533 million (about Rs. 4,620 crore), thanks to the “Gentleminion” memes on Tiktok. Jurassic World Dominion, on the other hand, has surpassed the $900 million (about Rs. 7,193 crore) mark.

The latest Taika Waititi film saw a drop of 59 percent outside the US — worse than Doctor Strange 2, which saw a 56 percent drop in the second week. On a regional basis, Asia-Pacific witnessed the biggest slide in ticket sales, going down by 64 percent. Europe/Middle East sees a 56 percent decrease, while sales in Latin America dropped by 53 percent. It seems the reviews are impacting Thor: Love and Thunder, with word of mouth also having a say on the newest MCU entry's box office prospects in the second weekend.

Thor: Love and Thunder Review: A Madcap Rush That Underuses Everyone

Meanwhile, Universal Pictures's Minions: The Rise of Gru has officially crossed the $500 (about Rs. 3,994 crore) million milestone. This marks animation studio Illuminations' eighth entry to reach the milestone, coming in with $532.7 million (about Rs. 4,257 crore) at the global box office as of Sunday, July 17. That value is including sales outside the US and Canada, which boils down to $270.1 million (about Rs. 2,150 crore).

Jurassic World Dominion Review: What in the Actual Dino Is Going On?

The final entry into the rebooted Jurassic World trilogy, Dominion has managed to cross $900 million (about Rs. 7,193 crore) since its release in cinemas on June 10 — making it the third film of 2022 to reach that mark. As it stands, the Chris Pratt-led movie is preceded by Top Gun: Maverick and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Jurassic World Dominion has collected an estimated $542.8 million (about Rs. 4,339 crore) excluding the US and Canada, making the sum total of $902.5 million (about Rs. 7,212 crore) globally. It also continues to be the biggest Hollywood title in China, crossing $150 million (about Rs. 1,199 crore).

Top Gun Maverick Review: Tom Cruise Movie Soars Over Original, With Caveats

The ever-exhilarating Top Gun: Maverick holds strong at the top with $1.247 billion (about Rs. 9,327 crore), making it Paramount's biggest worldwide release in history. The Tom Cruise-led flight action film has made $542.8 million (about Rs. 4,340 crore) in regions besides US and Canada, while adding another $19.2 million (about Rs. 153 crore) this past weekend.

India Calls for Global Support to Regulate Crypto as RBI Favours Ban, Details Here
Realme 9 5G SE Receiving Android 12-Based Realme UI 3.0 Update: All Details

