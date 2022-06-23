Thor 5? Chris Hemsworth Is Open to a Return, but There’s a Caveat

Chris Hemsworth, who has starred in all four Thor movies — including the upcoming fourth instalment Thor: Love and Thunder — is open to headlining Thor 5 if and when it happens. There is, however, a major caveat. Thor 5 will only happen if the new movie offers a fresh take on the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) mainstay. Hemsworth, either way, wants to avoid doing the same thing over and over again, to ensure that fans don't become “too familiar” with the character. He jokingly added that he plans to bid adieu to Thor before he's asked to.

Hemsworth told Total Film: "Each time, if the opportunity comes up and presents itself, I'm just open to whatever creative exploration can happen, thanks to different writers and directors and so on. But I love playing the character, I really do. It always comes down to: 'Is this script different to the last one? Are we repeating something?' And when it becomes too familiar, I think that's when I'd have to say, 'Yeah, no, this doesn't... I think I've... I'd like to exit before people tell me to exit."

While there's no word yet on Thor 5, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige had earlier hinted that there is ample scope for it going by stories featured in the comics. Feige had said: “I know this: there are many, many other Thor stories in the comics that we talk about a lot. And as we watch Chris Hemsworth continue to grow and evolve as a major acting talent, I would be excited to see how he keeps evolving this complex character.”

One is likely to get more clarity on Thor's future in the MCU after watching Thor: Love and Thunder, which pits Hemsworth's God of Thunder against Christian Bale's ruthless villain Gorr the God Butcher.

The fourth Thor movie debuts July 8 in cinemas worldwide. In India, Thor: Love and Thunder will release a day earlier on July 7 in English, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada, and Malayalam.