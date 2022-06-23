Technology News
loading

Thor 5? Chris Hemsworth Is Open to a Return, but There’s a Caveat

Before that, Hemsworth returns on Thor: Love and Thunder, out July 7.

By Roktim Rajpal | Updated: 23 June 2022 13:18 IST
Thor 5? Chris Hemsworth Is Open to a Return, but There’s a Caveat

Photo Credit: Marvel/ Disney

Hemsworth has jokingly said that he plans to bid adieu to Thor before he’s asked to

Highlights
  • Hemsworth does not want to repeat things with Thor 5
  • Hemsworth has headlined all four Thor movies so far
  • Thor: Love and Thunder is out July 7 in India

Chris Hemsworth, who has starred in all four Thor movies — including the upcoming fourth instalment Thor: Love and Thunder — is open to headlining Thor 5 if and when it happens. There is, however, a major caveat. Thor 5 will only happen if the new movie offers a fresh take on the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) mainstay. Hemsworth, either way, wants to avoid doing the same thing over and over again, to ensure that fans don't become “too familiar” with the character. He jokingly added that he plans to bid adieu to Thor before he's asked to.

Hemsworth told Total Film: "Each time, if the opportunity comes up and presents itself, I'm just open to whatever creative exploration can happen, thanks to different writers and directors and so on. But I love playing the character, I really do. It always comes down to: 'Is this script different to the last one? Are we repeating something?' And when it becomes too familiar, I think that's when I'd have to say, 'Yeah, no, this doesn't... I think I've... I'd like to exit before people tell me to exit."

While there's no word yet on Thor 5, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige had earlier hinted that there is ample scope for it going by stories featured in the comics. Feige had said: “I know this: there are many, many other Thor stories in the comics that we talk about a lot. And as we watch Chris Hemsworth continue to grow and evolve as a major acting talent, I would be excited to see how he keeps evolving this complex character.”

One is likely to get more clarity on Thor's future in the MCU after watching Thor: Love and Thunder, which pits Hemsworth's God of Thunder against Christian Bale's ruthless villain Gorr the God Butcher.

The fourth Thor movie debuts July 8 in cinemas worldwide. In India, Thor: Love and Thunder will release a day earlier on July 7 in English, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada, and Malayalam.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Thor: Love and Thunder Book Your Tickets

Thor: Love and Thunder

  • Release Date 7 July 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy, Superhero
  • Cast
    Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Jeff Goldblum, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Taika Waititi, Russell Crowe
  • Director
    Taika Waititi
  • Music Michael Giacchino
  • Producer
    Kevin Feige, Brad Winderbaum
  • Production
    Marvel Studios
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Thor, Thor 5, Chris Hemsworth, MCU, Marvel, Disney, Thor Love and Thunder, Hollywood
iPhone 14 Series Tipped to Pack Larger Batteries Than iPhone 13 Models
Coinbase to Draw Curtains on Trader-Friendly Independent Service ‘Pro’

Related Stories

Thor 5? Chris Hemsworth Is Open to a Return, but There’s a Caveat
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G India Launch Date, Price, Leaked: All You Need to Know
  2. iPhone 14 Series May Sport Larger Batteries Than iPhone 13 Series
  3. She Season 2 Review: Imtiaz Ali’s Name Now Means Nothing
  4. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  5. Nothing Phone 1 Specifications Tipped, Invite System in Place
  6. Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vi Said to Buy Spectrum Worth Rs. 71,000 Crore
  7. iQoo Neo 6 Review: Mighty Performance at a Great Price
  8. Asus ROG Flow Z13, TUF Dash F15 Gaming Laptops Launched in India: Details
  9. Moto G42 Tipped to Debut in India Next Week
  10. Noise i1 Smart Glasses With Touch Controls Debut in India
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Partners With RazorpayX to Power Seamless Cashback Transactions via UPI
  2. Meta Is Expanding Its NFT Testing to Instagram Stories, Reveals Mark Zuckerberg
  3. Coinbase to Draw Curtains on Trader-Friendly Independent Service ‘Pro’
  4. Thor 5? Chris Hemsworth Is Open to a Return, but There’s a Caveat
  5. iPhone 14 Series Tipped to Pack Larger Batteries Than iPhone 13 Models
  6. iPhone 13 Best-Selling Smartphone Globally in April 2022, 5 Apple Handsets in Top 10: Report
  7. Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition With 100W Charging Support Spotted on 3C
  8. Bitget Says to Hire 500 People in Next 6 Months Despite Crypto Winter
  9. Nothing Phone 1 Specifications Tipped, Initial Availability Set via Invite System
  10. India's GSAT-24 Satellite Launched Onboard Ariane 5 Rocket, Entire Capacity Leased to Tata Play
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.