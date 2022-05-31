Technology News
The Longest Night Netflix Release Date Set for July 8; Teaser Trailer for Thriller Jailbreak Series Revealed

It’s going to be a long night, Simón Lago warns in the trailer for upcoming Netflix series.

By David Delima | Updated: 31 May 2022 18:08 IST
The Longest Night Netflix Release Date Set for July 8; Teaser Trailer for Thriller Jailbreak Series Revealed

Photo Credit: Netflix

Luis Callejo as serial killer Simón Lago in Netflix's upcoming series The Longest Night

Highlights
  • The Longest Night has six episodes set in a psychiatric prison
  • The six-episode series will be available on Netflix on July 8
  • The Longest Night is directed by Oscar Pedraza

The Longest Night, Netflix's upcoming thriller series, now has a release date — July 8 — and its first teaser trailer, courtesy of the streaming service. The upcoming six-episode crime thriller series is set in a psychiatric prison, and revolves around the attempt to break out an infamous serial killer on Christmas eve. As is the case with Netflix series, all episodes are expected to drop on the same date. The new series comes to the streaming service after five seasons of another popular Spanish language show La casa de papel — popularly known as Money Heist.

The first teaser trailer for The Longest Night — or La noche más larga — was shared by Netflix on Monday. The series is set in Monte Baruca, a psychiatric prison that houses the serial killer Simón Lago (Luis Callejo). On December 24, armed men surround the prison and cut off all communication with the outside, to break Lago out. However, they will have to face off against the prison director Hugo (Alberto Amman), who chooses to resist the armed men.

The Longest Night's teaser trailer opens to the sound of a sliding jail cell door as a prisoner looks at a clock, followed by LED indicator-style text that reads “one night”, followed by a timer that begins counting down from eight hours. While Netflix hasn't provided details, it appears that the series will focus on the events of a single night. The trailer quickly switches to a split view of four characters, followed by the text “one prison” and more views of the characters as the lights suddenly get dimmer. "No escape”, reads the text on the screen.

The fast-paced trailer suddenly switches to four new views simultaneously shown on the screen — people fighting while they are on fire, a man violently beating an unknown object or person, another being carried away while screaming, and a shot of two speeding police vehicles with their emergency lights on. Callejo, the serial killer, is shown once again in the prison, saying the first (and only) words heard in the trailer: “It's gonna be a long night, Hugo,” as the latter walks away. Meanwhile, the caption for the video on YouTube reads: The countdown has already begun and chaos is about to break out in the Monte Baruca prison.

The Longest Night is directed by Oscar Pedraza (Sky Rojo, Tierra de Lobos), while cast members on The Longest Night have previously appeared on other shows on Netflix. They include Alberto Amman (Narcos, Narcos: Mexico), Lius Callejo (Below Zero, Risen), and José Luis García Pérez (In from the Cold, Buried). The cast also includes Fran Berenguer (Air Kisses, The Cover), David Solans (Merlí, Son of Cain), and Maria Caballero (The Ministry of Time, Parot).

All six The Longest Night episodes are out July 8 on Netflix and will be available to stream in India and around the world.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News.

David Delima
David Delima
David Delima is a writer on technology with Gadgets 360.
The Longest Night Netflix Release Date Set for July 8; Teaser Trailer for Thriller Jailbreak Series Revealed
