The Gray Man Trailer Release Today: Netflix Shares New Posters for Action-thriller

The Gray Man trailer is likely to drop around 6:30pm IST.

By Roktim Rajpal | Updated: 24 May 2022 16:49 IST
Photo Credit: Netflix

Dhanush in The Gray Man

  • Dhanush is seen in a lethal avatar in his character poster
  • Ryan Gosling plays a secret agent in the film
  • The Gray Man releases July 22 on Netflix

The Gray Man trailer release date is here. On Monday, streaming platform Netflix announced that the trailer for the action-thriller will be out Tuesday. While the time has not been revealed, we can expect it to drop online around 6:30pm. Netflix also shared the latest The Gray Man posters to pique the curiosity of fans. The first one features Ryan Gosling as the "uncatchable" secret agent Court Gentry. The next one, introduces us to his "unstoppable" foe Lloyd Hansen, played by Chris Evans. There's also one that gives us a closer look at Ana De Armas' character, who is described as an 'Untraceable' individual.

The poster that has, however, garnered the most attention in India is the one dedicated to Dhanush, who plays a "lethal force" in The Gray Man. The actor, best known for his work in Tamil-language movies, is seen in an intense new avatar that is completely different from anything he has done in the past.

Besides Gosling, Evans, Dhanush, and De Armas, The Gray Man cast features Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, Alfre Woodard and Wagner Moura. It is directed by Anthony Russo and Joseph Russo, who are best known for films such as the superhero movie Avengers: Endgame and the actioner Extraction. Joe has penned the script, which is based on the novel The Gray Man, along with Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.

The Gray Man revolves around a Central Intelligence Agency black ops agent who is forced to run for his life after uncovering the agency's dark secrets. The authorities subsequently hire an unhinged assassin to take down this character. The Gray Man was shot across locations in Europe, which explains why it is Netflix's most expensive project ever.'

The trailer drops on Tuesday while The Gray Man release date is set as July 22 on Netflix. The Russos, Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum, Mike Larocca, Chris Castaldi, and Palak Patel serve as the producers on the movie

The Gray Man Watch on Netflix

The Gray Man

  • Release Date 22 July 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Thriller
  • Cast
    Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Dhanush, Billy Bob Thornton, Alfre Woodard, Regé-Jean Page, Julia Butters, Eme Ikwuakor, Scott Haze, Callan Mulvey, Michael Gandolfini, Sam Lerner, Robert Kazinsky, DeObia Oparei
  • Director Anthony Russo, Joe Russo
  • Music Henry Jackman
  • Producer Joe Roth, Jeffrey Kirschenbaum, Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, Chris Castaldi, Patrick Newall, Christopher Markus, Stephen McFeely, Jake Aust, Angela Russo-Otstot, Geoff Haley, Zack Roth, Palak Patel
  • Production AGBO, Roth/Kirschenbaum Films
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: The Gray Man, Netflix, Dhanush, ryan gosling, Chris Evans, Hollywood
