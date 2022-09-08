The Good Wife – Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka, a new Hotstar Specials, just got a first-look teaser. Disney+ Hotstar revealed a 30-second trailer for the upcoming Kajol-led Indian adaptation of the American political drama series. Suparn Verma — known for Amazon Prime's The Family Man — directs the Hindi remake, featuring Kajol as a litigator, marking her debut in a series. The Good Wife is currently mid-production and therefore, does not have a release window. It is produced by Banijay Asia, known for reality TV shows like Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls.

The Indian adaptation of The Good Wife is the fifth time the original Julianna Margulies-led CBS show has been remade. Plot details are scarce, but going by the premise of the original show, — now streaming on Amazon Prime Video — the series will focus on the comeback of a retired lawyer, who spent the last 13 years as a stay-at-home mother. The conflict here is that her husband, a famous politician, was jailed following his involvement in a sex scandal. The single mother must now be the sole breadwinner, raising her two children, whilst facing scrutiny from the general public and her coworkers.

As for The Good Wife – Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka teaser, it simply shows a montage of Kajol dressing up in her black lawyer's suit and stepping into what looks like her law firm. “I have been playing multiple characters throughout my acting journey, but the firsts are always special. The beauty of OTT platforms is that they give creators and actors an opportunity to reinvent and experiment with different formats, and with Disney+ Hotstar's The Good Wife, that's exactly what I got!” Kajol said in a prepared statement. “As a career first move, I will be playing a lawyer in my first ever series, directed by the fabulous Suparn Verma.”

The Good Wife – Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka joins the list of three other Indian original shows that were announced Thursday, as part of Disney+ Day. One of them was in fact written by the aforementioned Verma. Titled “Lootere,” the plot follows a commercial Indian ship that gets hijacked off the coast of Somalia. The series does not have a release date, and sees father-son directing duo Hansal and Jai Mehta reuniting since their work on SonyLIV's Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story.

There is no release window for The Good Wife – Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka, which will be available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.