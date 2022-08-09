Technology News
loading

The Franchise: HBO Superhero Satire in the Works, Veep Creator Armando Ianucci to Direct

The plot revolves around a film crew trying to create a franchise superhero film.

By Rahul Chettiyar | Updated: 9 August 2022 17:20 IST
The Franchise: HBO Superhero Satire in the Works, Veep Creator Armando Ianucci to Direct

Photo Credit: Lacey Terrell/ HBO

Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Armando Iannucci on the set of HBO's Veep

Highlights
  • Sam Mendes came up with the idea and will co-direct the pilot
  • The script is written by Keith Akushie and Jon Brown (Succession)
  • This marks Sam Mendes’ first small-screen project

HBO has ordered a pilot for a satirical TV series based on superhero filmmaking. Titled The Franchise, the half-hour episodic show will be directed by Veep creator Armando Iannucci. He will be joined by Oscar-winning director Sam Mendes, to narrate a tale of a dysfunctional movie set, as they navigate through the “joyous hellscape of franchise superhero movie-making.” Variety first learned of the project, reporting that Mendes came up with the concept for the show. There is no word on a release window as of now.

Ianucci, who most might recognise as the creator of HBO comedy series, such as Julia Louis-Dreyfus-led Veep and the Hugh Laurie-led Avenue 5, will serve as an executive producer on the show alongside Mendes (Skyfall). The script was written by Jon Brown (Succession) and Keith Akushie, with Ianucci contributing to the pilot. All three writers have been known to create deadbeat, satirical humour via their writing, which makes them a logical choice. Succession was nominated for eight Emmy Awards this year, including one for Outstanding Drama Series.

Brown had previously worked with Iannucci on both Veep and Avenue 5, with the former being a mockumentary on the inner workings of the American government. In fact, the idea was adopted from the original BBC Four series, The Thick of It, which dealt with similar instances, but from a British perspective.

For Mendes, this would mark his first small-screen project, as he collaborates with Ianucci on episode one. This would also be his first comedy project in years, since 1999's American Beauty starring the disgraced Kevin Spacey in the lead. His frequent collaborator, Pippa Harris, will return as producer, with Nicolas Brown and Julie Pastor — all three produced 2020's Oscar-nominated 1917. Working on some of the biggest blockbusters must translate to Mendes bringing in some technical expertise for The Franchise — which after all, is based on superheroes.

Making fun of superhero movies is the new trend, as evidenced by the hype surrounding Amazon's The Boys. However, dealing with it from a filmmaking angle might be difficult, as you must avoid coming off as pretentious. A good reference point would be Shinichirou Ueda's One Cut of the Dead, which deals with a similar film production setting involving zombies.

Ianucci's Avenue 5 was renewed by HBO for its second and final season in May earlier this year. Currently, there is no release window for The Franchise.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: hbo, the franchise, hbo superhero satire, the franchise hbo, armando ianucci, sam mendes, hbo max, hollywood
Fresh Solar Storm Spotted Heading Towards Earth, May Impact GPS Devices: Report
Climate Change May Increase Mortality Rate by Six Times, Claims New Study

Related Stories

The Franchise: HBO Superhero Satire in the Works, Veep Creator Armando Ianucci to Direct
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp to Let Users Control Online Presence, Leave Groups Silently, More
  2. Motorola Razr 2022, Moto X30 Pro, Moto S30 Pro Launch Set for August 11
  3. Vivo V23e 5G, Vivo Y21T Get Price Cuts in India
  4. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  5. Nokia 110 (2022) With 1,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Details
  6. Nokia 8210 4G Feature Phone With Unisoc T107​ SoC Launched in India
  7. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Tipped to Pack Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  8. Ola Electric to Launch a New EV on August 15 in India: Details
  9. Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022: Best Offers on Laptops
  10. Xiaomi Mix Fold 2, Pad 5 Pro 12.4, Buds 4 Pro Launch Set for August 11
#Latest Stories
  1. Airtel to Launch 5G Services This Month, Cover Every Town by 2024: CEO Gopal Vittal
  2. 85 Per Cent Of Children In India Have Experienced Cyberbullying: Survey
  3. Vivo Y35 4G Visit BIS Certifications Site, Could Soon Launch in India: Report
  4. Xiaomi Mix Fold 2, Pad 5 Pro 12.4, Buds 4 Pro Launch Set for August 11: All Details
  5. ColorOS 13 Will Be Unveiled Globally on August 18: All You Need to Know
  6. Climate Change May Increase Mortality Rate by Six Times, Claims New Study
  7. The Franchise: HBO Superhero Satire in the Works, Veep Creator Armando Ianucci to Direct
  8. Fresh Solar Storm Spotted Heading Towards Earth, May Impact GPS Devices: Report
  9. Apple Mixed Reality Headset Could Cost Around $2,500, Use LG OLEDoS Displays: Reports
  10. Vivo V23e 5G, Vivo Y21T Prices in India Slashed By Rs. 1,000
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.