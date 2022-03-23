Technology News
The Flash, Riverdale, Superman & Lois, Nancy Drew, Renewed for New Seasons by The CW

Kung Fu, All American, and Walker will also return.

By ANI | Updated: 23 March 2022 11:39 IST
Riverdale is on Netflix with new episodes of season 6 airing Mondays

Highlights
  • The Flash drops new season 8 episodes weekly on Amazon Prime Video
  • Riverdale will be getting its Season 7
  • Kung Fu, and Superman & Lois are not available in India

The CW has announced the renewal of a large portion of series including The Flash, Riverdale, Superman & Lois, Nancy Drew, Kung Fu, All American, and Walker.

This means that All American will be back for Season 5, The Flash will be back for Season 9, Kung Fu will return for Season 3, Nancy Drew will return for Season 4, Riverdale will be back for Season 7, Superman & Lois is coming back for Season 3, and Walker will be back for Season 3.

As per Variety, this list is not exhaustive and final decisions about the remainder of The CW's scripted slate will be made going into the upfronts in May.

The remaining scripted shows on the network are: 4400, the spinoff series All American: Homecoming, Batwoman, Charmed, Legends of Tomorrow, In the Dark, Legacies, Naomi, and Roswell, NM.

In India at the moment, The Flash drops new season 8 episodes weekly on Amazon Prime Video, and Riverdale is on Netflix with new episodes of season 6 airing Mondays. All three Nancy Drew seasons and the two Walker seasons are on Voot Select, while three of four All American seasons are on Prime Video.

Kung Fu, and Superman & Lois are not available in India.

Is Red Notice more (or less) than the sum of its leads: Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Amazon Faces Rising Union Push in United States

