The Flash Season 9 to Be Final, Arrowverse More or Less Coming to an End

The 13-episode The Flash season 9 debuts in 2023.

By Rahul Chettiyar | Updated: 2 August 2022 12:26 IST
Photo Credit: The CW

The Flash lead Grant Gustin was originally obliged under contract to star in 15 episodes for season 9

Highlights
  • Grant Gustin had signed a one-year deal with CW earlier this year
  • Candice Patton and Danielle Panabaker to return in The Flash season 9
  • Jesse L. Martin will return as Joe West for five episodes

The Flash will finally end its near-decade run on The CW in 2023. An exclusive report from The Wrap confirmed that the Arrowverse show will conclude with its ninth season, featuring 13 episodes in the final stretch. This marks the shortest season of its run and is scheduled to premiere on the network's midseason schedule, beginning in January. Earlier this year, The Flash lead Grant Gustin agreed to a one-year deal, adding to the speculation of an end to the series.

“Nine seasons! Nine years of saving Central City while taking audiences on an emotional journey full of heart, humour, and spectacle. And now Barry Allen has reached the starting gate for his last race,” said The Flash executive producer Eric Wallace in a statement to The Wrap. The Flash was introduced to the CW network as a spin-off to Arrow, which was based on the DC Comics character, Green Arrow. The two shows, alongside Melissa Benoist's Supergirl, spawned an entire smaller DC universe dubbed the Arrowverse, dedicated to television viewing.

The Flash lead Gustin was previously reported to have signed a new one-year contract, capping off his reign playing “the fastest man alive.” At the time, it was suggested that the deal obliged him to do 15 episodes for season 9, though now it seems to have been reduced to 13. Its sister show Arrow concluded with season 8 in 2020, while Supergirl hung up its cape just last year.

While great in the early stages, the Arrowverse struggled with general direction and continuity issues. Over the years, the CGI became abysmal, and even CW shifted focus away from DC Comics properties. Currently, the network has three comic book shows, none of which ties into the Arrowverse: Stargirl, Superman & Lois, and the upcoming Gotham Knights series — separate from the video game.

The Flash season 9 will bring back Candice Patton (Iris West), Danielle Panabaker (Caitlin Snow), and Jesse L Martin (Joe West), the last of whom is committed to as many as five episodes, as confirmed by Deadline.

Season 9 is set to air in January 2023. In India, The Flash airs on Amazon Prime Video.

The Flash Season 1 Watch on Prime Video

The Flash Season 1

  • Release Date August 2015
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Drama, Sci-Fi, Superhero
  • Duration 16h 12min
  • Cast
    Grant Gustin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Rick Cosnett, Carlos Valdes, Tom Cavanagh, Jesse L. Martin, Keiynan Lonsdale, Neil Sandilands, Hartley Sawyer, Danielle Nicolet, Jessica Parker Kennedy, Chris Klein, LaMonica Garrett, Efrat Dor, Kayla Compton, Brandon McKnight
  • Director
    David Nutter, Jesse Warn, Glen Winter, Dermott Downs, Millicent Shelton, Larry Shaw, Ralph Hemecker, Nick Copus, John F. Showalter, Rob Hardy, Steve Surjik, Thor Freudenthal, John Behring, Wendey Stanzler, Steve Shill, Doug Aarniokoski
  • Music Blake Neely, Nathaniel Blume
  • Producer
    David Nutter, Gabrielle Stanton, Sarah Schechter, Aaron and Todd Helbing, Aaron Helbing, Helbing, Todd, Andrew Kreisberg, Greg Berlanti, J.P. Finn, Emily Silver, Jennifer Lence, Carl Ogawa, Geoff Garrett, Brooke Roberts, Dermott Downs, Glen Winter, Judalina Neira
  • Production
    Bonanza Productions, Berlanti Productions, DC Entertainment, Warner Bros. Television Studios
  • Certificate 13+
