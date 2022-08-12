Technology News
The Flash: Warner Bros. Is Reportedly Considering Three Release Scenarios

The third and most extreme scenario will see the $200 million DC Comics film getting cancelled.

By Rahul Chettiyar | Updated: 12 August 2022 13:40 IST
The Flash: Warner Bros. Is Reportedly Considering Three Release Scenarios

Photo Credit: Warner Bros.

Miller was called upon for additional photography for The Flash over the summer

  • The Flash is set to release on June 23, 2023, in cinemas
  • Warner Bros. wants Ezra Miller to seek professional help prior to release
  • Miller to be held back from press if they reject first condition

The Flash movie project is reportedly considering multiple release scenarios. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. is discussing ways to release the film, following lead actor Ezra Miller's recent debacles with the law. The studio is also reviewing a worst-case scenario option, which could see the film getting shelved entirely. The DC Comics superhero film is scheduled to hit theatres on June 23, 2023, though now its fate fully depends upon Miller's internal cooperation and actions leading up to the release.

Warner Bros. Discovery is considering three key scenarios, as per The Hollywood Reporter. The first one sees WB — under the new CEO David Zaslav — releasing The Flash on the said date, given the 29-year-old actor seeks professional help and explains their erratic actions in a proper interview. Miller (Zack Snyder's Justice League) will then do limited press prior to the release in cinemas.

Option 2 is based on the scenario where the actor avoids reaching out for help. Warner Bros. would release the film as planned, but won't see Miller playing a prominent role in terms of the promotion or marketing campaign. In fact, they would be recast in future projects, which is a big blow to the company, since the 2023 film is supposed to kickstart the million-dollar DC Comics film franchise.

Scenario 3 is the most extreme one, which takes into account Miller's continued run-ins with legal trouble. This would see Warner Bros. scrapping the entire movie, as it cannot be reshot with a different actor. The report claims that Miller would be playing multiple characters or iterations of Barry Allen in the film, which puts his face in almost every scene. This makes the $200 million (about Rs. 1,593 crore) movie practically impossible to save, even with reshoots.

Prior to this development, The Flash was considered safe for release, going by Warner Bros. discovery's newest 10-year plan to create a contained DC storyline akin to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As part of the decision, the studio shelved the Leslie Grace-led Batgirl movie, alongside Wonder Twins and Scoob! Holiday Haunt, as it did not fit their vision to maximise financial returns. Reports indicate that Batgirl was subject to private test screenings, where the audiences called it “irredeemable.”

Miller was called upon regularly for additional photography for The Flash over the summer. This development was after the actor had been charged and arrested multiple times for disorderly conduct in the public. According to Rolling Stone, the actor was charged with a felony burglary earlier this week, and got into trouble with Vermont's child services department, following the disappearance of a mother and three children who were allegedly receding at Miller's farm.

If things go positively, The Flash will release in cinemas worldwide, on June 23, 2023.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
The Flash

The Flash

  • Release Date 23 June 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Superhero
  • Cast
    Ezra Miller, Ben Affleck, Michael Keaton, Sasha Calle, Kiersey Clemons, Maribel Verdú, Ron Livingston
  • Director
    Andy Muschietti
  • Music Benjamin Wallfisch
  • Producer
    Michael Disco, Barbara Muschietti
  • Production
    Warner Bros. Pictures
The Flash: Warner Bros. Is Reportedly Considering Three Release Scenarios
