The Broken News First Look: Sonali Bendre to Make OTT Debut With Zee5's Journalism Drama

The Broken News marks Zee5's first collaboration with BBC Studios India.

By Roktim Rajpal | Updated: 16 May 2022 21:03 IST
Photo Credit: Zee5

The Broken News first look poster

  • The Broken news does not yet have a release date
  • The Broken news will release in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil
  • The series is a remake of the British show Press

The Broken News first look is here. Zee5 has unveiled the poster for its Hindi-language adaptation of the British journalism series Press. It marks the streaming platform's first collaboration with BBC Studios India-- the production and distribution arm of the BBC. The first look introduces us to The Broken News cast, headlined by Sonali Bendre, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Shriya Pilgaonkar. The show marks Bendre's debut on subscription-based streaming service, colloquially known as OTT (over-the-top) services. Bendre said that she chose The Broken News as the character resonated with her.

Bendre told Midday, "The first thing is I liked the script, the character I'm playing (in The Broken News) and what the show is saying. It resonates! The second part is, I'm in a phase of life where it's more about me, I have more time. I want to do a lot more and get back to work. Though I had been working, it wasn't priority, now it is! There's so much fun stuff happening, that I'm feeling a little left out. Even I want to be part of it too."

 

It's yet to be seen whether The Broken News helps Bendre, who acted in popular Hindi movies such as the actioner Aag and the drama Zakhm in the 90s, begin her new innings on a good note.

Pilgaonkar and Ahlawat , on the other hand, are no strangers to the digital space. Pilgaonkar rose to fame when she played a key character in the action-packed series Mirzapur. Similarly, Ahlawat received critical acclaim for his work in the crime drama Paatal Lok and went on to appear in the Zee5 series Bloody Brothers. In addition to the lead trio, The Broken News Cast includes Indraneil Sengupta, Taaruk Raina, Aakash Khurana, and Kiran Kumar.

Not a lot is known about The Broken News story but we can expect it to be a bit different from the one featured in Press as, unlike the original -- which dealt with print journalism -- this explores the dark side of the television media. Moreover, the plot is likely to be tweaked to appeal to the Indian audience.

The Broken News release date is yet to be announced.

