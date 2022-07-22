The Batman — the Robert Pattinson-led reboot of the Dark Knight from director Matt Reeves — is out Wednesday, July 27 on Amazon Prime Video, the streaming service announced early on Friday. The latest DC superhero movie will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. That's two more dubs — namely Kannada and Malayalam — than what The Batman got on the big screen in India. There's no word on what the maximum available resolution will be on Prime Video. Going by recent Warner Bros. releases on the Amazon OTT platform, I'd guess The Batman to be restricted to full-HD, with Warner restricting the 4K print to video-on-demand platforms.

Released in cinemas worldwide on March 4, The Batman arrives on streaming nearly five months on — 20 weeks and 5 days, or 145 days to be precise — from its theatrical debut. (That's a similar window when compared to the most recent major release from Warner Bros. prior to the Batman: The Matrix Resurrections. The fourth Matrix movie, with Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss returning in the lead, arrived on streaming 141 days after its theatrical release.) Of course, The Batman has been available for home viewing previously in glorious 4K HDR — on Apple TV, BookMyShow Stream, Google Play Movies, and YouTube Movies — since April 18, just six weeks after cinemas.

he has arrived ????#TheBatmanOnPrime, July 27 pic.twitter.com/0taOOGEmp3 — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) July 22, 2022

The gap between theatres and streaming for The Batman might have been shorter, if HBO Max was available in India. The latest DC superhero movie was released on the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned streaming platform in the US on the same day — April 18 — as its video-on-demand premiere in India. Moreover, The Batman is available in 4K HDR on HBO Max. Batman fans in India have had to wait longer to rewatch Pattinson's Dark Knight and Zoë Kravitz's Catwoman take on Paul Dano's Riddler as often as they want. And it's highly likely that the best version of the movie will still be behind a paywall — Rs. 690 / Rs. 720 for digital purchases — come next week. On 4K Blu-ray, The Batman costs Rs. 2,199.

The Batman is out Wednesday, July 27 on Prime Video in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Don't confuse it with the version of the DC movie that is already available on Prime Video — that one can only be rented, though it does offer 4K resolution. From July 27, The Batman will be included with your Amazon Prime subscription.