The Batman Deleted Scene: Joker Meets Dark Knight Inside Arkham

It's Barry Keoghan vs Robert Pattinson in The Batman deleted scene.

By ANI | Updated: 25 March 2022 13:05 IST
Photo Credit: YouTube/ Warner Bros.

The Batman movie released on March 4 in India and the US

Highlights
  • The Batman is playing in cinemas worldwide
  • The DC movie is available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu in India
  • The scene features Caped Crusader facing off against Joker

The Batman director Matt Reeves has released a deleted scene from his superhero epic.

The chilling scene features Robert Pattinson's Caped Crusader facing off against his classic nemesis, the Joker, played by Barry Keoghan who was also part of the film's ending.

The Batman Review: Robert Pattinson and Matt Reeves Make for a Moody Visceral Opera

As Reeves explained to Variety in a recent interview, the deleted The Batman scene follows Bruce Wayne's (Pattinson) discovery that the Riddler has killed the Gotham City police commissioner, leaving behind another of his cryptic notes addressed to the Batman. Unnerved by the Riddler's interest in him, Batman decides to seek out insight into what makes the Riddler tick.

The filmmaker liked the idea of suggesting to the audience that Gotham is rife with villains just on the edge of the story, and that Keoghan's Joker is one of the first enemies Batman captures.

Reeves noted, "You realise that they have a relationship and that this guy obviously did something, and Batman somehow got him into Arkham."

"Almost our anniversary, isn't it?" Joker tells Batman in the scene.

Batman pushes Joker for reasons why Riddler is doing what he's doing, and why he's leaving notes for Batman at all of his crimes.

"Maybe he's a fan of yours?" Joker says. "Or maybe he's got a grudge against you, too. Maybe you're the main course."

The scene crescendos with Joker taunting Batman with the unsettling truth that there's a part of him that agrees with Riddler's decision to dispatch Gotham leaders who are mired in corruption.

"I think somewhere, deep down, you're just terrified because you're not sure he's wrong," Joker says, dissolving into cackles.

While this scene was deleted, Reeves kept a follow-up scene at the end of The Batman in which Joker and Riddler connect in adjacent cells in the Arkham State Hospital.

The Batman is playing in cinemas worldwide. In India, it is available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Is Red Notice more (or less) than the sum of its leads: Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
The Batman Book Your Tickets
Read Review

The Batman

  • Release Date 4 March 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Crime, Drama, Superhero
  • Duration 2h 56min
  • Cast
    Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Barry Keoghan, Jayme Lawson, Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell
  • Director Matt Reeves
  • Music Michael Giacchino
  • Producer Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark
  • Production DC Films, 6th & Idaho, Dylan Clark Productions
  • Certificate 13+
Further reading: The Batman, The Batman deleted scene, The Batman Joker, Barry Keoghan, Robert Pattinson, Matt Reeves, Warner Bros, DC Comics, DC Films
