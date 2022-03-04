Technology News
The Batman Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks as DC Movie Releases in Cinemas

Robert Pattinson’s Batman swung onto IMAX screens in India on Thursday.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 4 March 2022 11:16 IST
Photo Credit: Jonathan Olley/DC Comics

Highlights
  • The Batman movie release date is March 4 in India, the US
  • Multiple cam-recorded The Batman versions leaked on torrents
  • All The Batman movie torrents are terrible quality, contain ads

The Batman — the Robert Pattinson-led DC movie out now in cinemas — has leaked onto torrent sites and other networks that enable piracy, in differing versions of quality and file size (from 802MB to 3.04GB). While most copies are arguably genuine, given the attached screenshots and user comments attesting to their legitimacy, some are fraudulent and merely exist as a trap to load viruses and malware onto the computers of unsuspecting individuals. But even with those genuine cases, the illegal copies of The Batman are of staggeringly poor quality, filled with advertisements, and appear weirdly cropped. Gadgets 360 does not condone illegal file-sharing. It is against the law and filmmakers deserve to be paid for the content they create.

The Batman — Our Spoiler-Free Review

The first legitimate leaked version of The Batman showed up on multiple torrent sites late on Thursday, March 3, with the label “CAM” suggesting it was filmed with a video camera in cinemas. The Batman released Tuesday in South Korea, Wednesday in France and Mexico among others, Thursday in Australia, Brazil, Europe, and Southeast Asia, and Friday in India, the US and elsewhere. According to publicly available comments and screenshots, the illegal The Batman rips feature ads for an online gambling and betting website. These have been inserted digitally into the film. There are no hardcoded subtitles going by the screenshots, as we have seen with other big Hollywood releases that were leaked.

Thankfully for Warner Bros. and The Batman cast and crew, the quality of the cam-recorded illegal DC movie rips is downright terrible — to an extent that it's simply unwatchable. Per publicly available screenshots, Gadgets 360 can tell that it's hard to decipher facial expressions and cues, and virtually impossible to see anything in dimly lit shots. As always with CAM rips, there are severe issues with sharpness, detail, contrast, cropping, angle, and/ or colour. We won't be posting any screenshots out of not wanting to spoil any part of the film. Gadgets 360 has not been able to verify audio quality, though user comments suggest that it's echo-y, muffled, and hard to hear. The Batman full movie leaks only reinforce the fact that you should check out the movie in theatres.

Co-written and directed by Matt Reeves, The Batman follows the titular detective superhero in his second year of fighting crime, uncovering corruption in Gotham City as he's led on a chase by the Riddler who is targeting Gotham's elite. In addition to Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/ Batman, the new DC movie also stars Zoë Kravitz as nightclub waitress and cat burglar Selina Kyle / Catwoman, Paul Dano as the serial killer Edward Nashton / Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as Batman's ally and Gotham City Police Department lieutenant James Gordon, John Turturro as crime lord Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham district attorney Gil Colson, Andy Serkis as Batman's butler and mentor Alfred Pennyworth, and Colin Farrell as Falcone's lieutenant and Selina's employer Oz Cobbleplot/ Penguin.

The Batman is out Friday, March 4 in India, the US, and around the world. In India, the new DC movie is available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Is Red Notice more (or less) than the sum of its leads: Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
The Batman Book Your Tickets

The Batman

  • Release Date 4 March 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Crime, Drama, Superhero
  • Duration 2h 56min
  • Cast
    Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Barry Keoghan, Jayme Lawson, Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell
  • Director Matt Reeves
  • Music Michael Giacchino
  • Producer Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark
  • Production DC Films, 6th & Idaho, Dylan Clark Productions
  • Certificate 13+
Further reading: The Batman, The Batman full movie download, Torrents, Piracy, Warner Bros, DC Comics, DC Films, Hollywood
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
