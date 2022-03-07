Technology News
The Batman Box Office: Robert Pattinson-Starrer Climbs to $249 Million on Opening Weekend

The Batman released in India on March 4.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 With Inputs From ANI | Updated: 7 March 2022 11:55 IST
The Batman Box Office: Robert Pattinson-Starrer Climbs to $249 Million on Opening Weekend

Photo Credit: Jonathan Olley/ DC Comics

The Batman stars Robert Pattinson in the dual role of Gotham City's vigilante detective and Bruce Wayne

Highlights
  • The Batman is the biggest opener of 2022 thus far
  • The next major market for The Batman is China
  • The Batman grossed over Rs. 26 crore at the Indian box office

The Batman — the new DC movie with Robert Pattinson — generated $248.5 million (roughly Rs. 1,910 crore at the worldwide box office on its opening weekend, with a three-day estimate of $128.5 million (roughly Rs. 988 crore) from theatres in the US and Canada, and the remaining $120 million (roughly Rs. 922 crore) coming in from 74 markets elsewhere. The Batman was produced with a budget of $200 million (roughly Rs. 1,537 crore).

In India, the new superhero film grossed over $3.4 million (roughly Rs. 26 crore) at the box office. The Batman earned $18.4 million (roughly Rs. 141 crore) in the UK, $12 million (roughly Rs. 92.3) in Mexico, $9.2 million (roughly Rs. 70.7 crore) in Australia, and $8.8 million (roughly Rs. 67.7) in Brazil.

That makes the Warner Bros. superhero film the biggest opener of 2022 thus far and the highest-grossing film released this year in North America, after just one weekend in theatres. It's also the second-biggest debut of the COVID-19 pandemic era, only behind another superhero film Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The Batman — Our Spoiler-Free Review

Directed by Matt Reeves, The Batman stars British actor Pattinson in the dual role of Gotham City's vigilante detective and his alter ego, the reclusive billionaire Bruce Wayne, alongside Zoë Kravitz as nightclub waitress and cat burglar Selina Kyle, and Paul Dano as serial killer Riddler.

Jeffrey Wright's Gotham City Police Department lieutenant James Gordon, John Turturro's crime lord Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard's district attorney Gil Colson, Andy Serkis' butler and mentor to Batman Alfred Pennyworth, and Colin Farrell's mid-level mobster Oz Cobblepot/ Penguin are also part of The Batman.

The Batman holds an approval rating of 85 percent based on 363 reviews to date on review-aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes, and a score of 72 based on 66 reviews on fellow reviews aggregator Metacritic.

The next major market for The Batman is China, where the film is set to be released on March 18.

Is Red Notice more (or less) than the sum of its leads: Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
The Batman Book Your Tickets
Read Review

The Batman

  • Release Date 4 March 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Crime, Drama, Superhero
  • Duration 2h 56min
  • Cast
    Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Barry Keoghan, Jayme Lawson, Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell
  • Director Matt Reeves
  • Music Michael Giacchino
  • Producer Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark
  • Production DC Films, 6th & Idaho, Dylan Clark Productions
  • Certificate 13+
Comments

Further reading: The Batman, The Batman box office, Warner Bros, DC Comics, DC Films, Hollywood
