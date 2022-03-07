The Batman — the new DC movie with Robert Pattinson — generated $248.5 million (roughly Rs. 1,910 crore at the worldwide box office on its opening weekend, with a three-day estimate of $128.5 million (roughly Rs. 988 crore) from theatres in the US and Canada, and the remaining $120 million (roughly Rs. 922 crore) coming in from 74 markets elsewhere. The Batman was produced with a budget of $200 million (roughly Rs. 1,537 crore).

In India, the new superhero film grossed over $3.4 million (roughly Rs. 26 crore) at the box office. The Batman earned $18.4 million (roughly Rs. 141 crore) in the UK, $12 million (roughly Rs. 92.3) in Mexico, $9.2 million (roughly Rs. 70.7 crore) in Australia, and $8.8 million (roughly Rs. 67.7) in Brazil.

That makes the Warner Bros. superhero film the biggest opener of 2022 thus far and the highest-grossing film released this year in North America, after just one weekend in theatres. It's also the second-biggest debut of the COVID-19 pandemic era, only behind another superhero film Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The Batman — Our Spoiler-Free Review

Directed by Matt Reeves, The Batman stars British actor Pattinson in the dual role of Gotham City's vigilante detective and his alter ego, the reclusive billionaire Bruce Wayne, alongside Zoë Kravitz as nightclub waitress and cat burglar Selina Kyle, and Paul Dano as serial killer Riddler.

Jeffrey Wright's Gotham City Police Department lieutenant James Gordon, John Turturro's crime lord Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard's district attorney Gil Colson, Andy Serkis' butler and mentor to Batman Alfred Pennyworth, and Colin Farrell's mid-level mobster Oz Cobblepot/ Penguin are also part of The Batman.

The Batman holds an approval rating of 85 percent based on 363 reviews to date on review-aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes, and a score of 72 based on 66 reviews on fellow reviews aggregator Metacritic.

The next major market for The Batman is China, where the film is set to be released on March 18.