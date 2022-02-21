Technology News
loading

Thar: Netflix Unveils First Look at New Anil Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor Movie Coming Summer 2022

Shaadisthan director Raj Singh Chaudhary is behind the camera on this ‘80s Rajasthan thriller.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 21 February 2022 11:08 IST
Thar: Netflix Unveils First Look at New Anil Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor Movie Coming Summer 2022

Photo Credit: Supriya Kantak/Netflix

Anil Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor in Thar movie

Highlights
  • Thar release date to be in summer 2022 on Netflix
  • Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor is set as the lead on Thar movie
  • Second collaboration between Netflix, Anil Kapoor’s studio

The Kapoor father and son are returning to Netflix. On Monday, Netflix announced a new revenge thriller movie called Thar that stars Anil Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor alongside Fatima Sana Shaikh (Dangal) and Satish Kaushik (Deewana Mastana) — with a series of first looks. Set in the ‘80s, Thar follows Siddharth (Harsh Varrdhan) who moves to the Rajasthan city of Pushkar for a job and “embarks on a journey to avenge his past. Will he succeed or does Pushkar have something else to offer him?” Netflix claims Thar is inspired by noir and Western genres. Raj Singh Chaudhary (Shaadisthan) is the writer and director on Thar, and the film will premiere in summer 2022 on Netflix.

The 65-year-old Bollywood veteran will star alongside his son on Netflix for the second time, following Vikramaditya Motwane's 2020 meta black comedy thriller AK vs AK that had Harsh Varrdhan in a brief role. Harsh Varrdhan had a much larger role on Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota director Vasan Bala's short “Spotlight” in Netflix's Satyajit Ray-inspired anthology miniseries Ray that released in June last year.

Chaudhary co-wrote and directed the Disney+ Hotstar original Shaadisthan. He has previously co-written the 2009 drama Gulaal with Anurag Kashyap, and contributed to the story on Kashyap's 2007 thriller No Smoking. On Thar, Chaudhary is working with cinematographer Shreya Dev Dube (the black-and-white Bengali film Cat Sticks) and composer Ajay Jayanthi (a mix engineer on Mirzapur).

Thar is a production of Anil Kapoor Film Company (AKFC). Netflix and AKFC previously partnered on the short-lived poorly-received cricket drama series Selection Day — one of Netflix's first Indian originals.

Thar movie2 thar movie netflix

Fatima Sana Shaikh in Thar movie
Photo Credit: Supriya Kantak/Netflix

Thar movie5 thar movie netflix

Anil Kapoor, Satish Kaushik in Thar movie
Photo Credit: Supriya Kantak/Netflix

Thar movie3 thar movie netflix

Anil Kapoor in Thar movie
Photo Credit: Supriya Kantak/Netflix

“I am extremely proud of what we have achieved with Thar and am super excited about the film for several reasons,” Anil Kapoor said in a prepared statement. “The genre itself — a noir thriller set in Rajasthan that pays tribute to the genre of the classic Western is a first for Indian cinema and audiences.

Thar is a playground where the dynamism of new blood meets the experience of industry stalwarts, both on and off screen. On screen we see the fresh pairing of Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor and Fatima Sana Sheikh, and off-screen we see director Raj Singh Chaudhary creating magic with a team of ambitious risk-taking debutantes, director of photography Shreya Dev Dube and music composer Ajay Jayanthi.

“As an actor and a producer, I have always strived to push the envelope and disrupt the status quo with innovative content. Thar is a manifestation of this obsession and I'm thrilled to have a partner as supportive and collaborative as Netflix to take this story as far and wide as it can go. We, at AKFC Network truly believe that audiences in India and across the globe will love and embrace the film for all its beauty, grit and thrill.”

Netflix India director for films and licensing Pratiksha Rao added: “At Netflix, we are huge fans of films, just like our members. Bringing to them the most entertaining and diverse films is not possible without taking creative swings with passionate filmmakers, and Thar is an example of such storytelling. We were drawn towards Raj's passionate vision for the unique story, and were excited to collaborate with AKFC.”

Thar will be released in summer 2022 on Netflix worldwide.

Thar movie1 thar movie netflix

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor in Thar movie
Photo Credit: Supriya Kantak/Netflix

Thar movie4 thar movie netflix

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Fatima Sana Shaikh in Thar movie
Photo Credit: Supriya Kantak/Netflix

Is Red Notice more (or less) than the sum of its leads: Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Thar Coming to Netflix

Thar

  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Thriller
  • Cast
    Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Satish Kaushik
  • Director Raj Singh Chaudhary
  • Music Ajay Jayanthi
  • Producer Anil Kapoor
  • Production Anil Kapoor Film Company
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Thar, Thar movie, Thar movie cast, Thar movie first look, Thar movie director, Thar Netflix movie, Anil Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Satish Kaushik, Raj Singh Chaudhary, Bollywood, Netflix, Netflix India, Shreya Dev Dube, Ajay Jayanthi, Anil Kapoor Film Company
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+, Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra India Launch Set for Today: All Details
Motorola Edge 30 Pro 5G Price in India, Specifications Leak; Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Tipped
Thar: Netflix Unveils First Look at New Anil Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor Movie Coming Summer 2022
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 India Launch Details Tipped, Get Certified
  2. Motorola Edge 30 Pro 5G Price in India, Specifications Leaked
  3. Redmi Smart Band Pro Review: Best Budget Fitness Tracker?
  4. Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra Debut in India: Details
  5. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series Launched in India: All Details
  6. Redmi Note 11S Sale Begins in India Today: All You Need to Know
  7. Motorola Releases List of Devices Eligible for Android 12 Update
  8. Realme Narzo 50 India Launch Date Set for February 24: All Details
  9. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8+, Tab S8 Ultra to Launch in India Today
  10. Dizo Wireless Power Neckband-Style Earphones Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 10 Pro Ceramic White Colour Variant Launched With 512GB Storage: Price, Specifications
  2. Dizo Wireless Power Neckband-Style Earphones With Game Mode, Up to 18-Hour Battery Launched in India
  3. Daiwa Smart TVs With Cloud TV OS, Voice Assistant Support, 32-Inch and 39-Inch Display Sizes Launched in India
  4. Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Doesn't Think a 'Crypto Winter' Is Bad for the Market: Here's Why
  5. Bulgarian Stock Exchange Enables Trading of Crypto Instruments With 8 Bitcoin, Ether-Based ETNs
  6. Tecno Spark 8C With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, Mac mini With M2 Chip Tipped to Launch at Apple's March 8 Spring Event
  8. Hubble Captures Stunning Image of a Triple Galaxy Merger 681 Million Light-Years From Earth
  9. Vivo V23e 5G With Triple Rear Cameras, 44W Fast Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. New State Mobile Introduces Mileage Points to Offer Special Rewards to Gamers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.