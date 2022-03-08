Technology News
The Terminal List Trailer: See Chris Pratt in Action as Amazon Prime Video Drops Teaser

The Terminal List release date set for July 1 on Prime Video.

By ANI | Updated: 8 March 2022 17:43 IST
The Terminal List Trailer: See Chris Pratt in Action as Amazon Prime Video Drops Teaser

Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

The teaser shows Chris Pratt dressed as Navy SEAL

Highlights
  • The Terminal List is an upcoming thriller drama starring Chris Pratt
  • Chris Pratt portrays the role of Navy SEAL James Reece
  • David DiGilio serves as the showrunner on The Terminal List

The Terminal List trailer is here. Amazon Prime Video has released the first teaser of Chris Pratt's highly-anticipated thriller drama.

The intriguing teaser shows a glimpse of the thriller drama starring Pratt based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Jack Carr.

The preview starts off with Pratt entering the scene with an assault rifle, ready to give fans some fiery and enthralling action scenes.

The nail-biting teaser also shows Pratt dressed as Navy SEAL James Reece, trying to cope with his dark past who returns to civilian life after his team is ambushed during a high-stakes mission.

Struggling with conflicting memories of the event, Reece soon has to go back to action when he discovers threats against his family and loved ones.

Towards the end of The Terminal List trailer, the 42-year-old star is also seen plunging a criminal to the wall and threatening him with an axe.

Pratt anchors the large ensemble cast of the series, which also includes Constance Wu, Taylor Kitsch, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Riley Keough, Arlo Mertz, Jai Courtney, JD Pardo, Patrick Schwarzenegger, LaMonica Garrett, Stephen Bishop, Sean Gunn, Tyner Rushing, Jared Shaw, Christina Vidal, Nick Chinlund, Matthew Rauch, Warren Kole, and Alexis Louder.

David DiGilio serves as the showrunner on The Terminal List, alongside writers Daniel Shattuck and Carr.

Pratt executive produces the project with Jon Schumacher through Indivisible Productions, as does Antoine Fuqua through Fuqua Films.

The series is a co-production between Amazon Studios and Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television.

All eight episodes of The Terminal List are set to premiere on Prime Video on July 1.

The Terminal List Coming to Prime Video

The Terminal List

  • Release Date 1 July 2022
  • Genre Thriller
  • Cast
    Chris Pratt, Taylor Kitsch, Constance Wu, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Riley Keough, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Arlo Mertz
  • Director Antoine Fuqua, Ellen Kuras
  • Producer Chris Pratt, Antoine Fuqua, David DiGilio
  • Production Indivisible Productions, Fuqua Films, Civic Center Media, MRC, Amazon Studios
For details of the latest Nokia, Samsung, Lenovo, and other product launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2022 hub.

Further reading: The Terminal List, Chris Pratt, Amazon Prime Video, Jack Carr, Constance Wu, Taylor Kitsch, Riley Keough, Amazon Studios, Indivisible Productions, Fuqua Films, Civic Center Media, MRC Television, Hollywood
Garmin Instinct 2 Series With 'Unlimited' Battery Life, MIL STD 810 Build Launched in India
The Terminal List Trailer: See Chris Pratt in Action as Amazon Prime Video Drops Teaser
