Technology News
loading

Taron Egerton Met Marvel's Kevin Feige, Wants to Play Wolverine in the MCU

Egerton says he is “apprehensive” about playing Wolverine, as most fans associate the character with Hugh Jackman.

By Roktim Rajpal | Updated: 4 July 2022 12:06 IST
Taron Egerton Met Marvel's Kevin Feige, Wants to Play Wolverine in the MCU

Photo Credit: Apple TV+

Taron Egerton in Black Bird

Highlights
  • Egerton did not comment on his said meeting with Marvel Studios
  • Hugh Jackman stopped playing the role after 2017’s Logan
  • He has spoken about playing Wolverine in the past as well

Taron Egerton has reportedly met Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige about playing Wolverine in a future project. The 32-year-old actor told a publication that he would love to essay the iconic X-Men character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe if things work out. That said, Egerton is a bit “apprehensive” about the same, as most people still associate the human mutant with Hugh Jackman. Egerton, however, didn't comment on what was discussed in his said meeting with Feige, which suggests that nothing is set in stone at the moment.

Egerton told The New York Times: "I don't think it would be wrong to say that. I'd be excited but I'd be apprehensive as well, because Hugh is so associated with the role that I'd wonder if it'd be very difficult for someone else to do it. But hopefully if it does come around, they'll give me a shot.”

Jackman, who acted alongside Egerton in the 2016 biographical sports drama Eddie the Eagle, first played Wolverine in the 2000 release X-Men. He went on to essay the man with claws in a series of X-Men movies, with 2017's Logan marking his last appearance as the titular character. Jackman further stated that he had no intentions of suiting up for the role again.

This, interestingly, is not the first time that Egerton has spoken about stepping into Jackman's shoes. He had previously expressed his admiration for Marvel: "That anyone thinks I would be good for the part is really flattering. I love Marvel, but it's just fan stuff. There is no grounding for those rumours.”

Egerton's latest comments about playing Wolverine come at a time when he is busy promoting the crime drama miniseries Black Bird, which debuts July 8 on Apple TV+. The 32-year-old will also be seen as maverick video game developer Henk Rogers in the upcoming biographical drama Tetris — also backed by Apple TV+ — that chronicles the titular video game's development.

Will Egerton be able to fulfil his dream of becoming the new Wolverine? The MCU is said to be developing a new property with X-Men/mutants, but we haven't heard anything on that since Feige first teased at San Diego Comic-Con years ago. Maybe keep an eye out in those MCU post-credits scenes.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Taron Egerton, Wolverine, Marvel, MCU, Kevin Feige, Hollywood
US-backed OTF Said to Provide Funding to Help Russians Bypass Censorship With Free VPN Access
US Supreme Court's Climate Change Ruling Could Weaken Agencies Efforts to Rein in Big Tech
Taron Egerton Met Marvel's Kevin Feige, Wants to Play Wolverine in the MCU
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto G42 With Triple Rear Cameras, 20:9 Display Debuts in India
  2. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: When to Expect It in India
  3. Nothing Phone 1 Case Leaked, Pre-Order Pass Listed on Flipkart
  4. Oppo Reno 8 Series Price in India, Storage Variants Tipped
  5. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  6. Vivo T1x Tipped to Debut in India Soon: All Details
  7. Xiaomi 12 Lite Up for Pre-Orders in Azerbaijan; Price, Specifications Leaked
  8. Watch the Chilling Trailer for Netflix’s True Crime Series Indian Predator
  9. iPhone 14 Demand Can Be Higher Than iPhone 13 in China: Kuo
  10. Xiaomi 12S Pro Confirmed to Get 120W Fast Charging Speed
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA’s DART Asteroid Mission Could Severely Deform Target Asteroid, New Study Reveals
  2. Taron Egerton Met Marvel's Kevin Feige, Wants to Play Wolverine in the MCU
  3. Moto G42 With Triple Rear Cameras, 20:9 AMOLED Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Apple Watch Series 8 Will Reportedly Come With Fever Detection Feature
  5. Xiaomi 12S Pro Confirmed to Get 120W Wired Alongside 50W Wireless, 10W Reverse Charging: CEO
  6. US Supreme Court's Climate Change Ruling Could Weaken Agencies Efforts to Rein in Big Tech
  7. US-backed OTF Said to Provide Funding to Help Russians Bypass Censorship With Free VPN Access
  8. Oppo Reportedly Working on Two Foldable Smartphones, Tipped to Launch Later This Year
  9. Bitcoin, Ether Enter July Trading Rink With Minor Losses, Majority Altcoins Stay Low on Value Marks
  10. IT Department Says Taxpayers Facing Issues Accessing E-Filing Portal, Infosys Taking ‘Proactive Measures’
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.