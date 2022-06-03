Technology News
Suzhal: Amazon Sets June 17 Release Date for Tamil-Language Thriller Web Series on Prime Video

Suzhal – The Vortex web series features eight episodes.

By Roktim Rajpal | Updated: 3 June 2022 17:58 IST
Suzhal: Amazon Sets June 17 Release Date for Tamil-Language Thriller Web Series on Prime Video

Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Suzhal is touted to be a thriller

  • Suzhal – The Vortex is written and created by Pushkar and Gayatri
  • It will be released in Tamil and multiple other languages
  • Suzhal – The Vortex cast is led by Aishwarya Rajesh and Kathir

Suzhal – The Vortex release date is out. On Friday at IIFA, Amazon Prime Video announced that the eight-episode crime-thriller Suzhal web series will premiere on June 17 in the original language Tamil alongside dubs in Hindi, English, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Amazon also shared a new poster from Suzhal – The Vortex to give fans a glimpse of what is in store for them. The Suzhal web series poster introduces us to the main characters without revealing anything about their backgrounds or motives. Newcomers Bramma and Anucharan M. direct off a script from showrunners Pushkar and Gayatri, who are best known for directing the 2017 gangster-thriller Vikram Vedha, and its upcoming Hindi remake of the same name.

Aishwarya Rajesh (Vada Chennai), Kathir (Bigil), and Sriya Reddy (Sometimes) headline the Suzhal – The Vortex cast with actor-director Radhakrishnan Parthiban (Oththa Seruppu Size 7) in a key role. Expect the action to be quite layered and intense, something that Pushkar and Gayatri indicated while talking about the plot.

Suzhal Amazon web series poster

Suzhalposter1 Suzhal

The official poster of Suzhal – The Vortex
Photo Credit: Prime Video

They said in a prepared statement: “With a dark mystery at core, the story will have the viewers at the edge of their seats. Directors Bramma and Anucharan M. have done a tremendous job in keeping the pace of the narrative swift and intense. And our superb ensemble of actors has breathed life into the characters with their power packed performances.”

Suzhal – The Vortex comes at a time when Amazon Prime Video is trying to make in-roads into the Tamil market. The 2018 thriller series Vella Raja is regarded as the streaming platform's first major attempt in that direction. It, however, received mixed reviews. The anthology movie Putham Pudhu Kaalai and its 2022 sequel Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa helped it get things back on track as they received critical acclaim. It remains to be seen whether Suzhal – The Vortex proves to be a memorable release from the platform and the industry.

Suzhal Amazon web series release date

All eight episodes of Suzhal – The Vortex will be out June 17 on Amazon Prime Video.

Gaana CEO and Spotify's India chief join us on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to discuss India's unique music streaming landscape. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Suzhal &ndash; The Vortex Coming to Prime Video

Suzhal – The Vortex

  • Genre Crime
  • Cast
    Aishwarya Rajesh, Kathir, R. Parthiban, Sriya Reddy
  • Director Bramma, Anucharan. M
  • Production Wallwatcher Films
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Street Fighter 6 Arriving in 2023; Characters, New Modes Revealed by Capcom
Google Photos to Be Directly Accessible From Gallery App on ChromeOS for Easy Editing: Report

Suzhal: Amazon Sets June 17 Release Date for Tamil-Language Thriller Web Series on Prime Video
