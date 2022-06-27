Technology News
Stranger Things Spin-Off Series 'Different Than What Anyone Is Expecting', Duffer Brothers Say

Except Finn Wolfhard of course, who guessed it correctly.

By ANI | Updated: 27 June 2022 11:03 IST
Stranger Things Spin-Off Series 'Different Than What Anyone Is Expecting', Duffer Brothers Say

Photo Credit: Netflix

Natalia Dyer, Joe Keery, Gaten Matarazzo, Maya Hawke, Sadie Sink, Caleb McLaughlin in Stranger Things 4

Highlights
  • The Stranger Things spin-off idea was kept hush
  • Stranger Things 4 Volume 1 is now streaming on Netflix
  • Fans of the series are currently waiting for the last two episodes

The Stranger Things spin-off is "going to be different than what anyone is expecting", creators and showrunners Matt and Ross Duffer have teased, ahead of the two-part looming Stranger Things 4 Volume 2.

"There's a version of it developing in parallel [to Stranger Things 5], but they would never shoot it parallel. I think actually we're going to start delving into that soon as we're winding down and finishing these visual effects; Matt and I are going to start getting into it," Ross told Deadline.

Stranger Things 4 Review: Too Big for Its Own Good

Matt added: "The reason we haven't done anything is just because, you don't want to be doing it for the wrong reasons, and it was just like, 'Is this something I would want to make regardless of it being related to Stranger Things or not?' And definitely. Even if we took the Stranger Things title off of it, I'm so, so excited about it. But it is not... It's going to be different than what anyone is expecting, including Netflix."

Fans of the hit horror sci-fi series are currently waiting for the last two huge episodes of the fourth season.

When season five was announced as the last of the series, the Duffer Brothers more or less announced a spinoff, teasing that "there are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of Stranger Things; new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes."

Watch the Full Trailer for Stranger Things 4 Volume 2

The Stranger Things spin-off idea was kept hush until actor Finn Wolfhard — who plays Mike Wheeler — proposed an idea that struck the Duffer Brothers as something they wanted to explore.

"Finn Wolfhard, he wasn't spitballing, he just went, 'I think this would be a cool spin-off', and we were like, 'How in the world,'" Ross recounted of the moment Wolfhard correctly guessed what the new series would be.

Stranger Things 4 Volume 1 is now streaming on Netflix. Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 is due July 1 on Netflix.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Stranger Things Season 5

Stranger Things Season 5

  • Genre Drama, Fantasy, Horror, Mystery, Sci-Fi
  • Cast
    Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Cara Buono, Matthew Modine, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Joe Keery, Dacre Montgomery, Sean Astin, Paul Reiser, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Jamie Campbell Bower, Eduardo Franco, Joseph Quinn
  • Director
    The Duffer Brothers
  • Music Michael Stein, Kyle Dixon
  • Producer
    The Duffer Brothers, Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen, Cindy Holland, Brian Wright, Matt Thunell, Karl Gajdusek, Iain Paterson
  • Production
    21 Laps Entertainment, Monkey Massacre
  • Certificate 16+
Stranger Things Season 4
Read Review

Stranger Things Season 4

  • Release Date 27 May 2022
  • Genre Drama, Fantasy, Horror, Mystery, Sci-Fi
  • Duration 9h 10min
  • Cast
    Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Cara Buono, Brett Gelman
  • Director
    The Duffer Brothers, Shawn Levy
  • Music Michael Stein, Kyle Dixon
  • Producer
    The Duffer Brothers, Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen, Cindy Holland, Brian Wright, Matt Thunell, Karl Gajdusek, Iain Paterson
  • Production
    21 Laps Entertainment, Monkey Massacre
  • Certificate 16+
Comments

OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro India Launch Confirmed; 4K UHD Bezel-Less Display, Dolby Audio Support Teased

Stranger Things Spin-Off Series 'Different Than What Anyone Is Expecting', Duffer Brothers Say
Comment
