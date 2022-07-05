Technology News
loading

Stranger Things Spin-Off: Duffer Brothers Want to “Pass the Baton” to Other Directors

The Duffer brothers are looking for some who is “talented and passionate” to helm the Stranger Things spin-off.

By Roktim Rajpal | Updated: 5 July 2022 16:02 IST
Stranger Things Spin-Off: Duffer Brothers Want to “Pass the Baton” to Other Directors

Photo Credit: Netflix

Matt Duffer with Ross Duffer at Stranger Things screening

Highlights
  • The Duffer Brothers will be “very involved with” with the spin-off
  • The Stranger Things spin-off will not deal with familiar characters
  • Spin-off will materialise only after Stranger Things 5

Stranger Things creators and showrunners Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer, collectively known as the Duffer Brothers, want to “pass the baton” to someone else for a potential spin-off series when it eventually materialises. This, they feel, will allow them to explore new creative avenues after dedicating nearly a decade to the sci-fi horror series. While the two didn't name any potential replacements, they mentioned that they want the individual to be someone who is “talented and passionate”. The Duffer Brothers, however, plan to remain “very involved with” the Stranger Things spin-off in some capacity or the other.

Matt said on the Happy Sad Confused podcast: “Even the idea of Ross and I, say, doing a [Stranger Things spin-off] pilot and leaving it, it just feels silly to me. You really need to be there from the beginning to end. I think we need to find a partner to help us with that."

While the Duffer Brothers didn't reveal any plot details for the Stranger Things spin-off , they teased that it will have the same “connective tissue” as the original series. The brothers also emphasised that the spin-off will not focus on characters such as Millie Bobby Brown's Eleven or Gaten Matarazzo's Dustin Henderson as “we've done all that”. The Duffer Brothers had previously hinted at this with their “different than what anyone is expecting” remark.

The Duffer Brothers' comments come days after Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 debuted July 1 on Netflix. The two-episode finale to the fourth season garnered a fair deal of attention as Netflix reportedly crashed shortly after its premiere. Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 is set to be followed by a fifth and final season, which marks the end of the Netflix saga that started in 2016. While Stranger Things season 5 is already in the works, there's no word on when it is expected.

Stranger Things 5 is either way, expected to be followed by a spin-off series, which may not have the Duffer brothers at the helm.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Stranger Things, Stranger Things spin off, The Duffer Brothers, Netflix, Hollywood
Samsung Galaxy A04 With 4,900mAh Allegedly Spotted on FCC
iPhone Users May Be Able to Type in the Rain, Underwater, New Apple Patent Suggests

Related Stories

Stranger Things Spin-Off: Duffer Brothers Want to “Pass the Baton” to Other Directors
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Asus ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Pro Launched in India: All Details Here
  2. Oppo Reno 8 Series Launch in India Set for July 18
  3. iPhone in the Future May Work in the Rain, Patent Suggests
  4. Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition Set to Debut on July 12
  5. Infinix Note 12 5G Series Will Launch in India on July 8: All Details
  6. Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition Teased by Company: All Details Here
  7. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: When to Expect It in India
  8. Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 With Intel Core i5 Goes on Sale in India
  9. Nothing Phone 1 Price Allegedly Revealed on Amazon Germany Website
  10. Oppo Reno 8 Series Price in India, Storage Variants Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Tesla Said to Pause Production After Shaky Quarter With Historic Production Milestone
  2. Motorola X30 Pro Primary Camera to Feature 1/1.22-Inch Sensor: Lenovo Executive
  3. Xiaomi CyberDog, a Robotic Dog Powered by Nvidia's AI Platform, Unveiled in India
  4. Nexo Seeks to Acquire Vauld, Amid Increasing Consolidation in Digital Currency Industry
  5. Digital Markets Act, Digital Services Act Passed as EU Moves to Rein in Big Tech; Enforcement Concerns Remain
  6. TikTok Accused by Rights Activists of Breaching EU Laws for Targeted Advertising Policy
  7. Boult Drift Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India, Cosmic Coming on July 9: All Details
  8. Polkadot Builder Parity Technologies Add Three New Executives to Its Leadership Team
  9. FTX US Has Agreed to Acquire Crypto Lender BlockFi for Up to $240 Million
  10. Asus ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Pro With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.