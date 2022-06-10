Technology News
Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 Trailer Gives a Sneak Peek at the End of the Penultimate Season

Vecna is out for blood and revenge against Eleven.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 10 June 2022 11:21 IST
Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 Trailer Gives a Sneak Peek at the End of the Penultimate Season

Photo Credit: Netflix

Jamie Campbell Bower as One, Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven in Stranger Things 4

Highlights
  • Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 release date is July 1 on Netflix
  • A total of two episodes in Stranger Things 4 Volume 2
  • Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 teaser is just 22 seconds long

Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 — the two-part conclusion to the fourth season — is still three weeks away from release. But thanks to Netflix's weeklong Geeked Week, we now have the first look at it. The 22-second Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 teaser trailer — if I can call it that, given half of it seems like footage from the seven-episode Volume 1 — gives us reaction shots of the ensemble cast, rather than anything concrete in how the end of season 4 might play out. I'm guessing (hoping?) we'll get a proper Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 trailer in the weeks to come.

“It is over, Eleven. You have freed me. You can't stop this now,” Vecna says at the start of the Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 teaser. Meanwhile, we get a variety of quick cuts. Nancy (Natalia Dyer) uses a shotgun. Steve (Joe Keery) hacks at some Upside Down vines to free his friend. Hopper (David Harbour) stares at some black mass, and runs with a gun in another scene. Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) is terrified of the person (or thing?) that casts a shadow over him. Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) uses her rekindled powers with her eyes closed. And Vecna does the same in a reverse shot.

Stranger Things 4 Review: Too Big for Its Own Good

Spoilers ahead for the fourth season. As we learnt in Stranger Things 4 episode 7, Vecna used to be One / Henry Creel (Jamie Campbell Bower), the premier test subject of Dr. Martin Brenner (Matthew Modine), who was taken in after he killed most of his family. One and Eleven met at Brenner's Hawkins Lab, developing a mentor-mentee relationship of sorts, before the latter freed the former of the chip in his neck that prevented One from using his powers. After One killed every child and adult in the lab to stick it to Brenner, Eleven inadvertently pushed One into the Upside Down, turning him into Vecna.

The only dialogue in the Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 teaser trailer — “You have freed me.” — is likely a callback to that moment, and I imagine it will play into the events of the final two episodes. Which, by the way, are going to be long. The finale is supersized. Stranger Things 4 episode 8 “Chapter Eight: Papa” comes in at 1 hour 25 minutes, longer than any episode in Volume 1, while Stranger Things 4 episode 9 “Chapter Nine: The Piggyback” clocks in at 2 hours 30 minutes. That's longer than many movies. Both episodes are written and directed by creators The Duffer Brothers.

Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 arrives July 1 at 12:30pm IST/ 12am PT on Netflix worldwide.

Stranger Things Season 4

  • Release Date 27 May 2022
  • Genre Drama, Fantasy, Horror, Mystery, Sci-Fi
  • Duration 9h 10min
  • Cast
    Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Cara Buono, Brett Gelman
  • Director
    The Duffer Brothers, Shawn Levy
  • Music Michael Stein, Kyle Dixon
  • Producer
    The Duffer Brothers, Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen, Cindy Holland, Brian Wright, Matt Thunell, Karl Gajdusek, Iain Paterson
  • Production
    21 Laps Entertainment, Monkey Massacre
  • Certificate 16+
Comments

Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 Trailer Gives a Sneak Peek at the End of the Penultimate Season
