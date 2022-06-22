Technology News
Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 Trailer: Netflix’s Two-Part Season Finale Is Almost Here

Eddie Munson plays the guitar in the Upside Down on Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 trailer.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 22 June 2022 10:54 IST
Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 Trailer: Netflix's Two-Part Season Finale Is Almost Here

Photo Credit: Netflix

Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven in Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 trailer

Highlights
  • Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 release date is July 1 on Netflix
  • Volume 2 trailer song is Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill”
  • Stranger Things 4 Volume 2’s two episodes will run for 4 hours

Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 trailer is here. On Tuesday, with 10 days to go until the premiere of the two-part season finale, Netflix unveiled a full-length trailer for Stranger Things 4 that teases the Hawkins Gang may not come out on top this time. This is, after all, the Infinity War moment for Stranger Things. Given it's the penultimate season, the heroes can lose big here, and then be forced to take drastic measures — as the Avengers did on Endgame — to save the day on Stranger Things 5, the final season that's already been confirmed by Netflix and creators The Duffer Brothers.

“I know you're frightened. You're terribly frightened by what you've seen. But I'm not gonna lie to you. Your friends are not prepared for this fight. Hawkins will fall,” Dr. Martin Brenner (Matthew Modine) says at the start of Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 trailer, as we get glimpses of the Hawkins Gang as they solemnly drive in an RV. Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) cuts in to tell Brenner that her friends “need” her, and when Brenner says that she's “not ready”, she simply walks away from him.

Stranger Things 4 Review: Too Big for Its Own Good

After that, the Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 trailer suggests Vecna will confront Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer) in the Hawkins Lab, Will (Noah Schnapp) tells Mike (Finn Wolfhard) that Vecna “won't stop until he's taken everyone”, and Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) and Steve (Joe Keery) seem to be ready for the fight. Meanwhile in Russia, Hopper (David Harbour), Joyce (Winona Ryder) and Murray Bauman (Brett Gelman) stare at some black goo, the same one from the teaser.

“I have this terrible feeling. It might not work out for us this time,” Robin (Maya Hawke) tells Steve later in the Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 trailer, directly hinting at what I think might happen on the two-part season finale. Elsewhere, Max, Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) and his sister Erica (Priah Ferguson) seemingly return to the Creel House in another scene. Vecna then cuts in to add: “It is over. Now I just want you to watch.”

The Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 trailer moves into an action gear from there on, as Hopper shoots at some Upside Down creatures, Lucas punches the moral-panic-inducing basketball player Jason (Mason Dye) in the face, Nancy uses a shotgun, Murray uses a flamethrower, and Eddie plays the guitar in the Upside Down. I've no idea how the last of that is supposed to be help, but I'm sure it's going to be a lot of fun.

“Your friends have lost,” Vecna says as the Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 trailer concludes, with Kate Bush's now-famous song “Running Up That Hill” — which has climbed song charts globally — playing us out over the Stranger Things 4 title treatment. I mean, what other song did you expect at this point?

The two-part season finale of Stranger Things 4 premieres July 1 on Netflix worldwide.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Stranger Things Season 4 Watch on Netflix
Read Review

Stranger Things Season 4

  • Release Date 27 May 2022
  • Genre Drama, Fantasy, Horror, Mystery, Sci-Fi
  • Duration 9h 10min
  • Cast
    Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Cara Buono, Brett Gelman
  • Director
    The Duffer Brothers, Shawn Levy
  • Music Michael Stein, Kyle Dixon
  • Producer
    The Duffer Brothers, Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen, Cindy Holland, Brian Wright, Matt Thunell, Karl Gajdusek, Iain Paterson
  • Production
    21 Laps Entertainment, Monkey Massacre
  • Certificate 16+
Further reading: Stranger Things, Stranger Things 4, Netflix
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
