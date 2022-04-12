Technology News
Stranger Things Season 4 Trailer Will Release Today at 7:30pm In India

Netflix is counting down to Stranger Things 4 trailer with a physical clock in Santa Monica.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 12 April 2022 11:23 IST
Stranger Things Season 4 Trailer Will Release Today at 7:30pm In India

Photo Credit: Netflix

Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp in Stranger Things 4

Highlights
  • Stranger Things 4 trailer comes after four teasers across 2 years
  • Season 4 split into two parts, Volume 1 out May 27 on Netflix
  • Stranger Things 4 trailer countdown clock based in Santa Monica

Stranger Things 4 trailer is releasing today. On Monday evening, Netflix began a countdown live stream featuring a grandfather clock — we first saw it in the Creel House trailer unveiled during Netflix's TUDUM event — that has a digital clock embedded in it above the analogue dial. As you can see below in the embedded video, it's counting down to Tuesday, April 12 at 7:30pm IST in India, 4pm CET in Europe, 3pm BST in the UK, and 7am PT / 10am ET in the US. While Netflix kept it ambiguous for the first few hours, at 1:30am IST on Tuesday, it changed the video title to say “Trailer Drop” and tweeted out: “Stranger Things 4 trailer tomorrow!”

For those wondering where this Stranger Things 4 Creel House clock is located, the Stranger Things Twitter account has already told us that. It tweeted out the coordinates 34.0151800, -118.4955348 around when the livestream first began. Those correspond to an open-air shopping centre on the 3rd Street Promenade just off Santa Monica Boulevard in Santa Monica, California — close to Los Angeles. The clock is right outside the Apple Store which you can see in the live stream from time to time. And now and then, some folks dressed in lab suits come to study the clock as it emits smoke. It's referencing the Stranger Things mythology around Hawkins Laboratory.

The full-length Stranger Things season 4 trailer arrives on the back of four teaser trailers — there were four because the Netflix series' cast finds itself in four different locations this time — that we've been treated to across a year-and-a-half. David Harbour's Jim Hopper, now in Russia, surfaced in the first one. Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and the scientist Martin Brenner (Matthew Modine) showed up in the second, the third was a clip involving the Creel House with Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Max (Sadie Sink) and Steve (Joe Keery), and the fourth gave us Eleven with Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) and her family who moved to California.

In addition to Harbour, Brown, Modine, Matarazzo, McLaughlin, Sink, Keery, and Ryder, Stranger Things season 4 also stars Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Noah Schnapp as Will Byers, Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers, Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley, Priah Ferguson as Erica Sinclair, Cara Buono as Karen Wheeler, and Brett Gelman as Murray Bauman.

Among additional cast members for Stranger Things 4, we have Jamie Campbell Bower (Peter Ballard), Joseph Quinn (Eddie Munson), Eduardo Franco (Argyle), Sherman Augustus (Lt. Colonel Sullivan), Mason Dye (Jason Carver), Nikola Djuricko (Yuri), Tom Wlaschiha (Dmitri), Myles Truitt (Patrick), Regina Ting Chen (Ms. Kelly), Grace Van Dien (Chrissy), Logan Riley Bruner (Fred Benson), Logan Allen (Jake), Elodie Grace Orkin (Angela), John Reynolds (Officer Callahan), Rob Morgan (Chief Powell), Amybeth McNulty (Vickie), and Robert Englund (Victor Creel). Many of these are new characters.

The Duffer Brothers — who created Stranger Things — have directed five episodes in Stranger Things season 4, with executive producer Shawn Levy (Free Guy, The Adam Project), and Nimród Antal (Control, Predators) dividing the other four episodes equally between themselves.

Split into two parts, Stranger Things 4 begins with the five-episode Volume 1 on May 27, followed by the four-episode Volume 2 dropping July 1 on Netflix.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Stranger Things Season 4 Watch on Netflix

Stranger Things Season 4

  • Release Date 27 May 2022
  • Genre Drama, Fantasy, Horror, Mystery, Sci-Fi
  • Cast
    Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Cara Buono, Brett Gelman
  • Director The Duffer Brothers, Shawn Levy
  • Music Michael Stein, Kyle Dixon
  • Producer The Duffer Brothers, Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen, Cindy Holland, Brian Wright, Matt Thunell, Karl Gajdusek, Iain Paterson
  • Production 21 Laps Entertainment, Monkey Massacre
  • Certificate 16+
Further reading: Stranger Things, Stranger Things 4, Stranger Things season 4, Stranger Things 4 trailer, Stranger Things 4 trailer release date, Stranger Things season 4 trailer release date, Stranger Things season 4 trailer time, Stranger Things season 4 trailer release time in India, Stranger Things 4 trailer release time, Netflix
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
