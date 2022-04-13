Stranger Things season 4's much awaited trailer is out — in English and Hindi. The trailer begins with a focus on the death of Billy Hargrove (Dacre Montgomery) in season 3, prompting speculation that Hargrove may return in the new season. At one point, Jim Hopper (David Harbour) is overheard declaring that a “war is coming”. The Stranger Things 4 trailer also reveals that the gang will face a human-Demogorgon hybrid in the penultimate season. The trailer has already crossed over 1.4 million views on Netflix less than a day from launch. Season 4 will be the penultimate run of Stranger Things and has been split into two volumes.

The trailer for Stranger Things 4 begins with a strange voice saying, “You've broken everything. Your suffering is almost at the end,” as we see glimpses of a mysterious old clock that we will see again in the latest trailer. We then see Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink) at the grave of her brother Billy Hargrove saying “…Ever since you left, everything's been a total disaster”. She goes on to say how the gang tried to be normal and happy but it is impossible.

Stranger Things 4 trailer

Stranger Things 4 Hindi trailer

The gang are all grown up from when we last saw them in Stranger Things season 3 in 2019. They try to be normal and continue their school life. The season 4 trailer reveals that it becomes impossible for them to move on as their past catches up with them. Later in the Stranger Things 4 trailer, Eleven is told by a man that she is the key to winning this battle.

The Stranger Things season 4 main cast list includes Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair), Brett Gelman (Murray), Cara Buono (Karen Wheeler), and Matthew Modine (Dr. Brenner).

Among additional cast members for Stranger Things 4, we have Jamie Campbell Bower (Peter Ballard), Joseph Quinn (Eddie Munson), Eduardo Franco (Argyle), Sherman Augustus (Lt. Colonel Sullivan), Mason Dye (Jason Carver), Nikola Djuricko (Yuri), Tom Wlaschiha (Dmitri), Myles Truitt (Patrick), Regina Ting Chen (Ms. Kelly), Grace Van Dien (Chrissy), Logan Riley Bruner (Fred Benson), Logan Allen (Jake), Elodie Grace Orkin (Angela), John Reynolds (Officer Callahan), Rob Morgan (Chief Powell), Amybeth McNulty (Vickie), and Robert Englund (Victor Creel). Many of these are new characters.

Alongside the trailer, Netflix also revealed the writers list for Stranger Things season 4: The Duffer Brothers (episode 1, 2, 7, 8, and 9), Caitlin Schneiderhan (episode 3), Paul Dichter (episode 4), Kate Trefry (episode 5), and Curtis Gwinn (episode 6). The Duffer Brothers — Ross and Matt — have also directed episodes 1, 2, 7, 8, and 9 of season 4.

Stranger Things is produced by Monkey Massacre Productions and 21 Laps Entertainment with The Duffer Brothers serving as executive producers, alongside Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen, Iain Paterson, and Curtis Gwinn.

Stranger Things 4 Volume 1 will release on Netflix on May 27 with the first five episodes, followed by the four-episode Volume 2 dropping on July 1.