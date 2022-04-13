Technology News
loading

Stranger Things 4 Trailer Hints at a War and Billy's Return

Stranger Things 4 trailer has prompted speculation that Billy Hargrove may return in this season.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 13 April 2022 13:14 IST
Stranger Things 4 Trailer Hints at a War and Billy's Return

Photo Credit: Netflix

David Harbour as Jim Hopper in Stranger Things 4

Highlights
  • Jim Hopper’s return has also officially been confirmed by the trailer
  • Eleven is told by a man that she is the key to winning this battle
  • Stranger Things 4 Volume 1 will release on Netflix on May 27

Stranger Things season 4's much awaited trailer is out — in English and Hindi. The trailer begins with a focus on the death of Billy Hargrove (Dacre Montgomery) in season 3, prompting speculation that Hargrove may return in the new season. At one point, Jim Hopper (David Harbour) is overheard declaring that a “war is coming”. The Stranger Things 4 trailer also reveals that the gang will face a human-Demogorgon hybrid in the penultimate season. The trailer has already crossed over 1.4 million views on Netflix less than a day from launch. Season 4 will be the penultimate run of Stranger Things and has been split into two volumes.

The trailer for Stranger Things 4 begins with a strange voice saying, “You've broken everything. Your suffering is almost at the end,” as we see glimpses of a mysterious old clock that we will see again in the latest trailer. We then see Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink) at the grave of her brother Billy Hargrove saying “…Ever since you left, everything's been a total disaster”. She goes on to say how the gang tried to be normal and happy but it is impossible.

Stranger Things 4 trailer

 

Stranger Things 4 Hindi trailer

 

The gang are all grown up from when we last saw them in Stranger Things season 3 in 2019. They try to be normal and continue their school life. The season 4 trailer reveals that it becomes impossible for them to move on as their past catches up with them. Later in the Stranger Things 4 trailer, Eleven is told by a man that she is the key to winning this battle.

The Stranger Things season 4 main cast list includes Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair), Brett Gelman (Murray), Cara Buono (Karen Wheeler), and Matthew Modine (Dr. Brenner).

Among additional cast members for Stranger Things 4, we have Jamie Campbell Bower (Peter Ballard), Joseph Quinn (Eddie Munson), Eduardo Franco (Argyle), Sherman Augustus (Lt. Colonel Sullivan), Mason Dye (Jason Carver), Nikola Djuricko (Yuri), Tom Wlaschiha (Dmitri), Myles Truitt (Patrick), Regina Ting Chen (Ms. Kelly), Grace Van Dien (Chrissy), Logan Riley Bruner (Fred Benson), Logan Allen (Jake), Elodie Grace Orkin (Angela), John Reynolds (Officer Callahan), Rob Morgan (Chief Powell), Amybeth McNulty (Vickie), and Robert Englund (Victor Creel). Many of these are new characters.

Alongside the trailer, Netflix also revealed the writers list for Stranger Things season 4: The Duffer Brothers (episode 1, 2, 7, 8, and 9), Caitlin Schneiderhan (episode 3), Paul Dichter (episode 4), Kate Trefry (episode 5), and Curtis Gwinn (episode 6). The Duffer Brothers — Ross and Matt — have also directed episodes 1, 2, 7, 8, and 9 of season 4.

Stranger Things is produced by Monkey Massacre Productions and 21 Laps Entertainment with The Duffer Brothers serving as executive producers, alongside Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen, Iain Paterson, and Curtis Gwinn.

Stranger Things 4 Volume 1 will release on Netflix on May 27 with the first five episodes, followed by the four-episode Volume 2 dropping on July 1.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Stranger Things Season 4 Watch on Netflix

Stranger Things Season 4

  • Release Date 27 May 2022
  • Genre Drama, Fantasy, Horror, Mystery, Sci-Fi
  • Cast
    Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Cara Buono, Brett Gelman
  • Director The Duffer Brothers, Shawn Levy
  • Music Michael Stein, Kyle Dixon
  • Producer The Duffer Brothers, Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen, Cindy Holland, Brian Wright, Matt Thunell, Karl Gajdusek, Iain Paterson
  • Production 21 Laps Entertainment, Monkey Massacre
  • Certificate 16+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Stranger Things, Stranger Things Season 4, Stranger Things season 4 trailer, Stranger Things 4, Stranger Things 4 trailer, Stranger Things season 4 release date, Netflix, The Duffer Brothers
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
Crypto Startup MoonPay Raises $87 Million From Justin Bieber, Maria Sharapova, and Others
WhatsApp Communities Tab on Android Under Testing, 'Order' Shortcut for Business Users

Related Stories

Stranger Things 4 Trailer Hints at a War and Billy's Return
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQoo Neo 6 Camera, Battery Specifications Teased Ahead of April 13 Launch
  2. iQoo Z6 Pro Specifications Tipped by Hands-on Video: Details
  3. Moto G52 With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  4. Moon Knight Episode 3 Recap: Turning Back the Night in Egypt
  5. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  6. Oppo F21 Pro Debuts in Bangladesh Ahead of India Launch: Details
  7. Google Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 Series Spotted on US FCC Listing
  8. Oppo F21 Pro, Oppo F21 Pro 5G With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  9. Nubia Red Magic 7 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Launched: All Details
  10. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Review: A Worthy Successor?
#Latest Stories
  1. Six Out of 10 Children Exposed to Cyber Risks Online, Says Surfshark Study
  2. Coordination Among Central Banks Not Critical to CBDC Rollout: Bank of Canada Director
  3. Taiwan Electronics Parts Makers Suspend Production in China as COVID-19 Spreads
  4. Robinhood Adds Shiba Inu to Crypto Listing, Meme Coin Registers Significant Growth After Weeks
  5. DuckDuckGo Desktop Browser With Privacy-Focussed Features Debuts for Mac Users
  6. NASA's Hubble Telescope Finds Comet With Largest Nucleus
  7. WhatsApp Communities Tab on Android Under Testing, 'Order' Shortcut for Business Users
  8. Stranger Things 4 Trailer Hints at a War and Billy's Return
  9. Crypto Startup MoonPay Raises $87 Million From Justin Bieber, Maria Sharapova, and Others
  10. New Mac mini Model Spotted in Apple Studio Display Firmware, Tipped to Feature Updated Chip
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.