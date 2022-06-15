Technology News
Stranger Things 4 Becomes the Most-Watched English Language Netflix Series, Beating Bridgerton Season 2

Stranger Things 4 had garnered 287 million viewed hours in the first week of its release.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 15 June 2022 18:03 IST
Photo Credit: Netflix

Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 is set to arrive on July 1 on Netflix

  • Stranger Things 4 Volume 1 premiered on May 27 with seven episodes
  • It is behind Squid Game, Money Heist Part 5 as the most-watched show
  • Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 will include two feature-length episodes

Stranger Things 4 has so far raked in over 781.04 million hours viewed, since being released on May 27. This sci-fi horror series was reportedly viewed for over 287 million hours in the first three days of its release. According to Netflix's internal data, Stranger Things 4 has left Bridgerton season 2 and Bridgerton season 1 behind to gain the top spot, as the most-viewed English language series on the platform. Notably, the second part of the penultimate season — Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 — is yet to come and will be released on July 1.

According to Netflix's Top 10 charts, the first part of the penultimate season of Stranger Things has secured the top spot on the list of most-viewed English language shows in the first 28 days of their release. Now, Bridgerton season 2 and Bridgerton season 1 sit at the second and third spots, respectively.

Stranger Things 4 Review

Previously, Stranger Things 4 had broken another Netflix record held by Bridgerton Season 2, when it garnered over 287 viewed hours in the first week of its release. However, it was still unable to displace Squid Game with over 1.65 billion viewed hours as the most viewed — English or non-English — series on Netflix. The fifth season of Money Heist also narrowly edges out Stranger Things 4 with over 792 million viewed hours.

All eyes would be now on the Stranger Things Volume 2 which arrives globally on Netflix on July 1 at 12:30pm IST/ 12am PT. It includes two episodes with a combined run time of over four hours.

Stranger Things Volume 1 is currently streaming on Netflix.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Stranger Things Season 4 Watch on Netflix
Read Review

Stranger Things Season 4

  • Release Date 27 May 2022
  • Genre Drama, Fantasy, Horror, Mystery, Sci-Fi
  • Duration 9h 10min
  • Cast
    Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Cara Buono, Brett Gelman
  • Director
    The Duffer Brothers, Shawn Levy
  • Music Michael Stein, Kyle Dixon
  • Producer
    The Duffer Brothers, Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen, Cindy Holland, Brian Wright, Matt Thunell, Karl Gajdusek, Iain Paterson
  • Production
    21 Laps Entertainment, Monkey Massacre
  • Certificate 16+
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Stranger Things 4, Netflix, Stranger Things season 4
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7, Samsung Galaxy XCover 5 Getting Android 12-Based One UI 4.1 Update: Reports
5G Spectrum Auction Likely to Increase Telecom Sector Industry Debt, Warns ICRA

