Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 First Look Photos Tease Intense End to Season 4

Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 is out July 1 on Netflix.

By Roktim Rajpal | Updated: 15 June 2022 17:44 IST
Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 First Look Photos Tease Intense End to Season 4

Photo Credit: Netflix

Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 is out July 1 on Netflix

Highlights
  • Stranger Things 4 Vol. 2 photos feature Brown in in an intense avatar
  • They suggest that the final two episodes will be intense and action-packe
  • Stranger Things 4 Vol. 2 photos reveal little about the plot

Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 first look photos are out. On Tuesday, Netflix shared eight images from the final two episodes of the popular sci-fi horror series' fourth and penultimate season. They feature the popular character Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), who is seen alongside her former handler Dr. Martin Brenner (Matthew Modine). Her intense expressions indicate that she means business. We also see her in the NINA project uniform. The other photos are equally compelling, and suggest that Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 will be intense and action-packed.

The finale to Stranger Things 4 features two episodes, titled "Papa" and "The Piggyback", with a combined runtime of nearly four hours. This means they are longer than the Ryan Reynolds movies Free Guy and The Adam Project, which had runtimes of 115 minutes and 106 minutes, respectively.

Stranger Things 4 Review: Too Big for Its Own Good

That said, not a lot is known about the Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 plot barring the fact that it will lay the groundwork for the already-confirmed fifth and final season. We can also expect it to be a violent and dark affair, as Brown had previously hinted at this with her ‘killing people off' comment.

The seven-episode Stranger Things 4 Volume 1, meanwhile, has amassed 781.04 million hours of viewing time in the 17 days since its debut on May 27 to deliver Netflix its most-watched English-language series. It outperformed the previous record holder Bridgerton season 2, which had a total viewing time of 656 million in its first 28 days.

Stranger Things 4 Volume 1 had previously registered the best opening weekend numbers for an English-language Netflix series, as it was viewed for 287 million hours between May 23 and May 30. The critical response has been largely positive, though we took a much dimmer view of the series, as we felt it didn't live up to the standards set by the previous instalments.

The two-part Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 is out July 1 on Netflix.

StrangerThings4Photo Stranger Things 4

Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven with Matthew Modine as Dr. Martin Brenner in Stranger Things 4 Volume 2
Photo Credit: Netflix

StrangerThings4Photo2Use Stranger Things 4

Eduardo Franco, Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, and Charlie Heaton in Stranger Things 4 Volume 2
Photo Credit: Netflix

StrangerThings4Photo3Use Stranger Things 4

Tom Wlaschiha as Dmitri, Brett Gelman as Murray, Winona Ryder as Joyce, David Harbour as Hopper in Russia in Stranger Things 4 Volume 2
Photo Credit: Netflix

StrangerThings4Photo4Use Stranger Things 4

Millie Bobby Brown's Eleven in her NINA project uniform in Stranger Things 4 Volume 2
Photo Credit: Netflix

StrangerThingsPhotoNo5Use Stranger Things 4

Sadie Sink as Will Max and Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas on Stranger Things 4 Volume 2
Photo Credit: Netflix

Hawkins Stranger Things 4

The Hawkins Gang is back on Stranger Things 4 Volume 2
Photo Credit: Netflix

StrangerThingsPhoto7 Stranger Things 4 Volume 2

Joe Quinn as Eddie with the Hawkins Gang in Stranger Things 4 Volume 2
Photo Credit: Netflix

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Stranger Things Season 4 Watch on Netflix
Read Review

Stranger Things Season 4

  • Release Date 27 May 2022
  • Genre Drama, Fantasy, Horror, Mystery, Sci-Fi
  • Duration 9h 10min
  • Cast
    Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Cara Buono, Brett Gelman
  • Director
    The Duffer Brothers, Shawn Levy
  • Music Michael Stein, Kyle Dixon
  • Producer
    The Duffer Brothers, Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen, Cindy Holland, Brian Wright, Matt Thunell, Karl Gajdusek, Iain Paterson
  • Production
    21 Laps Entertainment, Monkey Massacre
  • Certificate 16+
Stranger Things, Stranger Things 4, Stranger Things season 4, Stranger Things season 4 Volume 2, Netflix, Hollywood
Google Weather App Comes to Android Tablets, Keep to Get New Formatting Features
Moto G32 With 4G Spotted on NBTC, Tipped to Launch in India in July: Report

Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 First Look Photos Tease Intense End to Season 4
