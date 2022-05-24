Technology News
Stranger Things 4 Volume 1 Final Trailer Out Ahead of May 27 Release

Stranger Things 4 will be the show’s penultimate season.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 24 May 2022 15:03 IST
Photo Credit: YouTube/ Netflix

A still from Stranger Things 4 Volume 1’s final trailer

Highlights
  • Stranger Things 4 Volume 1 will release on May 27
  • This season will include a total of nine episodes
  • Max (Sadie Sink) is shown being stranded in the Upside Down

Stranger Things 4 Volume 1 final trailer is out. On Monday, Netflix released the final one-minute trailer for the first part of Stranger Things 4, showcasing glimpses of what fans of the show can expect from the penultimate season. The trailer begins with Max (Sadie Sink) being stranded in the Upside Down. This eerie scene is followed by various clips of the now-separated gang, each tackling their own problems. Previously presumed to be dead, Hopper (David Harbour) has apparently been transported to a Russian prison, which may be the hunting ground of a Demogorgon. The trailer has clocked over half a million views within a day of its release.

The trailer stays vague, keeping away from highlighting any of the major story beats for the fourth season of Strangers Things. Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) can be seen trying to give normalcy a shot in California. Returning to Hawkins, the rest of the gang is playing a dangerous game of Dungeons & Dragons.

Stranger Things co-creator Ross Duffer had recently hinted that Stranger Things 4 will lean heavily towards the horror elements of the show. Duffer has expressed that the nine episodes of the fourth season are "very long", which may be the reason for the three-year gap between the third and fourth seasons.

In related news, leaked images from a tie-in Monopoly game have reportedly revealed some key plot points of this upcoming season. Stranger Things creators Duff brothers were said to be not even consulted for this tie-up which supposedly made them have a "total meltdown".

Stranger Things 4 Volume 1, which includes five episodes, will be out on Netflix on May 27. Volume 2 with the remaining four episodes is set to arrive on July 1.

Stranger Things Season 4 Watch on Netflix

Stranger Things Season 4

  • Release Date 27 May 2022
  • Genre Drama, Fantasy, Horror, Mystery, Sci-Fi
  • Cast
    Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Cara Buono, Brett Gelman
  • Director The Duffer Brothers, Shawn Levy
  • Music Michael Stein, Kyle Dixon
  • Producer The Duffer Brothers, Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen, Cindy Holland, Brian Wright, Matt Thunell, Karl Gajdusek, Iain Paterson
  • Production 21 Laps Entertainment, Monkey Massacre
  • Certificate 16+
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Canon EOS R7, EOS R10 Mirrorless Cameras Along With RF-S Lenses Launched in India
Realme C30 India Launch Tipped for June; Colours, RAM, Storage Configurations Leak Online

